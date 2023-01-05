Read full article on original website
BBC
Woman killed in crash after visiting newborn granddaughter in hospital
A woman was killed by a car outside a hospital just moments after visiting her newborn granddaughter, an inquest has heard. Hairdresser Mary Owen-Jones, 51, was hit by a car as she crossed a car park at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, on New Year's Day. She died two...
BBC
Toxteth gunman who shot schoolgirl bystander in neck jailed
A man who shot an "innocent" schoolgirl in the neck as she waited at a bus stop has been jailed for life. Amid a gang dispute, Rio Jones opened fired on a rival as they rode their e-bikes along Upper Warwick Street in the Toxteth area of Liverpool on 1 March.
BBC
Woking: Man dies and four injured in serious crash
A man has died and four people have been injured following a serious crash in Woking. The crash happened on Brookwood Lye Road, just before 19:00 GMT on Sunday, Surrey Police said. The man who died, who was in his 30s, was a passenger. A four-year-old girl, two women in...
BBC
Baby's welfare is priority in missing couple search, police say
Police searching for a missing couple and a newborn baby have said they are determined to establish the child "is alive and well". Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have not been seen since their car broke down on the M61 near Bolton on Thursday. Police said Ms Marten had recently...
BBC
Two brothers sought over fatal Birmingham shooting
Police are searching for two brothers wanted for questioning over a man's fatal shooting. The West Midlands force said Crimestoppers was offering up to £1,000 for information leading to the arrests of Theo and Remell Bailey. They are sought over the killing of Gavin Parry, 31, who was found...
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
BBC
Dorset police renew appeal to identify man found in Weymouth
Police have renewed an appeal for help in identifying a man who could not tell them who he is or where he is from. The man was found near the seafront in Weymouth, Dorset, on 28 September and speaks with an eastern European accent. He is about 50 years old,...
BBC
Newport News: Condition of teacher shot by child improving
The condition of a Virginia teacher left seriously injured when she was shot by a six-year-old pupil has shown signs of improvement, authorities say. Abby Zwerner suffered life-threatening injuries after she was shot with a handgun at Richneck Elementary School in the city of Newport News on Friday. Mayor Phillip...
BBC
Man posing as taxi driver guilty of raping woman in Plymouth
A man has been found guilty of kidnapping and raping a woman who was walking home after a night out in Plymouth. Yuseab Woldeab, of Wilton Street, Plymouth, convinced the 26-year-old that he was a taxi driver before raping her in April last year, Plymouth Crown Court heard. A jury...
BBC
Man jailed over Birmingham New Street suitcase drugs
A man has been jailed after being caught wheeling a suitcase of cannabis through Birmingham New Street Station on his way to Scotland. Manh Van Phan, 41, was attempting to travel to Aberdeen with 7.4kg (16lbs) of the drug when he was stopped after staff reported him acting suspiciously. Vacuum-packed...
BBC
Tomasz Waga: Three jailed for beating drug rival to death
Three members of an Albanian gang have been jailed for beating to death a man who had tried to steal drugs from them. Tomosz Waga, 23, from Dagenham, east London, tried to steal cannabis from a house-based factory in Cardiff in 2021. Josif Nushi, 27, and Mihal Dhana, 29, both...
BBC
Saul Murray: Luton man killed after posting Rolex photos
A man has been convicted of murdering a "hard-working" father who was drugged with the sedative GHB. A trial heard how Saul Murray, 33, was killed at his flat in Luton on 27 February last year after posing on Instagram with Rolex watches. A jury found Ikem Affia, 31, of...
BBC
Man dies after crash involving stray horse
A man in his 40 has died following a car crash in County Monaghan in the Republic of Ireland after a horse strayed on to a road. It happened on the northbound lane of the N2 near Carrickmacross at about 21:20 GMT on Saturday. The man was a front seat...
BBC
Humber pilot Francisco Galia died in fall while boarding vessel
A Humber pilot who died while attempting to board a ship in the estuary has been named as Francisco Galia. Mr Galia fell from a rope ladder as he tried to board the vessel, bound for King George Dock in Hull, shortly after midday on Sunday, a colleague said. Rescue...
BBC
Marine pilot dies working on River Humber
A marine pilot has died while working on the River Humber, a port operator has confirmed. The man died "during operations on the water" on Sunday afternoon, Associated British Ports (ABP) said. It said the death was "being investigated by the authorities" and the man's next of kin had been...
BBC
Sidney Box: Police searching for missing man find a body
Police searching for a missing 93-year-old man have found a body. Sidney Box, from Earley in Berkshire, was last seen on Thursday night and a body was found in a garden on Monday afternoon, Thames Valley Police said. Although formal identification had not yet taken place, police said they believed...
BBC
Police arrest 233 drivers in December crackdown
More than 230 drivers were arrested in Devon and Cornwall in December as police launched a crackdown on drink and drug driving. The Christmas Operation Limit campaign led to 43 more arrests than in the same operation last year, a rise of 24%. Police said they arrested 144 people on...
BBC
Kent Police investigate suspected killing of owl with catapults
An investigation has been launched after the suspected unlawful killing of an owl. Police said they believed the incident in Upchurch, Kent, happened in October, but officers have recently come into possession of images of two men they wish to speak to. Sgt Darren Walshaw said police suspect the owl...
Georgia robbery suspect wearing panties on his face subdued by trio of armed customers: reports
Georgia police arrested a couple after the man allegedly attempted to rob a convenience store in Ellijay. During the robbery, three armed customers subdued the suspect.
