Iowa Central men down Northeast, 75-66; Lopez has double-double for Hawks

Tuesday's local and area sports schedule
The Norfolk High bowling team is at Columbus for a 10 a.m. dual. The Norfolk girls and boys swim teams host Columbus at the Norfolk Family YMCA for a dual beginning at 4. The Norfolk girls and boys wrestling squads host duals with Columbus starting with the girls at 6 followed by the boys at around 7.
Northern State women hold back Wayne State, 66-60
Northern State held off Wayne State 66-60 in a Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball contest played Saturday evening at Wachs Arena in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The host Wolves move to 9-6 and 4-5 in the league while WSC drops to 9-5 and 5-5 in NSIC games. The host Wolves...
Program gives residents inside look at what's happening at the university
A program organized by the University of Nebraska gives state residents a chance to see what’s taking place at their state university. Kathleen Lodl, the associate dean for Nebraska extension, says the “What’s New at NU” program, which has been going on for a couple years, started after Nebraska residents from across the state were interested in what was taking place at the university.
Two Omaha women arrested for drug possession, stole devices
Two Omaha women were arrested for drug possession after being stopped for a traffic violation. Stanton County Sheriffs stopped a vehicle for having a headlight out on Highway 275 north of Stanton around 7:30 p.m. Friday evening. The driver, 48-year-old John Newberry III of Omaha, was found to have a suspended license and had also been arrested last month by the sheriff’s office for driving more than 90 mph in a stolen pickup.
Extension educator to highlight importance of farm succession plans
NORFOLK - As the average age of a farmer continues to increase, the importance of having a farm succession plan also increases. Alan Vyhnalik with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Office will highlight the importance of having an estate plan during his educational seminar at the Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show this week.
Icy roads likely cause of rollover accident
Icy roads were likely the cause of a rollover accident involving a Winside man Monday morning. Stanton County Sheriffs responded to a single vehicle accident on Industrial Highway around 10 a.m. about a mile northwest of Woodland Park. An investigation concluded that 76-year-old Dean Mann was driving westbound when he...
Similarities of cover crops and crop insurance to be discussed at seminar
NORFOLK - Cover crop acreage has been increasing by around 30 percent each year according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture as more producers consider it for their operation. You can learn more about cover crops by attending a seminar at the Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show this week...
