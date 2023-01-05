ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 2

Related
wchstv.com

Nineteen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another 19 COVID-related deaths were reported Tuesday in West Virginia, while the number of active virus cases fell by about 180. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 78-year-old man from Ohio County. a...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
thegardeningdad.com

10 BEST Dwarf Shrubs for West Virginia (2023 Guide)

Finding the best dwarf shrubs for West Virginia was not as easy as I thought. Some require lots of care, others don’t survive extreme weather, and lots are just not easy & quick enough to grow. That’s why I created a list of the 10 Best Dwarf Shrubs for...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

W.Va. jails and prisons face rising staff shortages; National Guard help not sustainable

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia lawmakers were told Wednesday that a third of the positions for correctional officers in West Virginia's lockups are vacant. The Legislative Oversight Committee on Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority did not have enough members present for a quorum, but it still received an update on the serious issues facing the state's jails and prisons.
wchstv.com

DOH: Two snow plow drivers injured in separate crashes Monday in West Virginia

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two West Virginia Division of Highways plow drivers were injured in separate incidents Monday morning while treating icy roads, the agency said. The first incident was reported just before 5 a.m. in Taylor County when a plow rolled over on U.S. 250 near U.S. 50 while a driver was spot treating the road, a news release from the DOH said.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
theevreport.com

GreenPower Launches Round 3 of All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project in Four New School Districts in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W. Va. – GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the launch of Round 3 of its pilot project to demonstrate all-electric school buses in West Virginia. Boone, McDowell and Raleigh counties will deploy the all-electric Type D BEAST school bus, while Wyoming County will use the award-winning Type A Nano BEAST school bus.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia officials propose sending public funds to largely unregulated microschools via Hope Scholarship

Microschools are a mix between private schools and homeschooling that operate with little regulatory scrutiny. Critics of the proposed change say it could take more funding from public schools. West Virginia officials propose sending public funds to largely unregulated microschools via Hope Scholarship appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchsnetwork.com

Celebration planned for West Virginia Republicans

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — On the eve of the first day for the new legislative session, West Virginia Republicans are taking time to celebrate their success from last November. The Republican party plans to gather to recognize their accomplishments Tuesday evening at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. West...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Governor Mike DeWine strengthens Ohio's distracted driving laws

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WCHS) — The penalty for using a cell phone while driving in Ohio is about to get tougher. Governor Mike DeWine signed the bill into law making violations now a primary offense instead of a secondary offense. While signing the bill, Governor DeWine compared distracted driving...
OHIO STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

State Nonprofit that Aids Women has Ribbon Cutting

WBOY reported that on Friday, a local nonprofit, Libera, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its headquarters and first brick and mortar location in downtown Morgantown. In 2016, Libera launched as a nonprofit to help women and teens in West Virginia be seen, heard and loved. Libera travels with its...
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

WVDNR Posts List of 28 Waters Stocked Jan. 2–6

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of January 2:. Greenbrier River (Marlinton section) North Fork South Branch (Catch and Release) Pendleton Lake. Shavers Fork (upper section) South Fork Cranberry River. Spruce Knob Lake. Summit Lake. Thomas Park...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy