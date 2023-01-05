Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Nineteen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another 19 COVID-related deaths were reported Tuesday in West Virginia, while the number of active virus cases fell by about 180. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 78-year-old man from Ohio County. a...
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Dwarf Shrubs for West Virginia (2023 Guide)
Finding the best dwarf shrubs for West Virginia was not as easy as I thought. Some require lots of care, others don’t survive extreme weather, and lots are just not easy & quick enough to grow. That’s why I created a list of the 10 Best Dwarf Shrubs for...
wchstv.com
Foster care issues in West Virginia at the forefront of joint legislative committee
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia has the highest rate of children in foster care and saw the number of instances of children running away from foster homes more than quadruple, according to testimony presented to a legislative committee. Lawmakers in the West Virginia Legislative Committee for Children and...
wchstv.com
W.Va. jails and prisons face rising staff shortages; National Guard help not sustainable
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia lawmakers were told Wednesday that a third of the positions for correctional officers in West Virginia's lockups are vacant. The Legislative Oversight Committee on Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority did not have enough members present for a quorum, but it still received an update on the serious issues facing the state's jails and prisons.
Pennsylvania homicide suspect arrested in West Virginia
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man who is the suspect in the stabbing death of his estranged wife.
wchstv.com
DOH: Two snow plow drivers injured in separate crashes Monday in West Virginia
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two West Virginia Division of Highways plow drivers were injured in separate incidents Monday morning while treating icy roads, the agency said. The first incident was reported just before 5 a.m. in Taylor County when a plow rolled over on U.S. 250 near U.S. 50 while a driver was spot treating the road, a news release from the DOH said.
wchstv.com
W.Va. Secretary of State Mac Warner announces he will run for governor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has joined a growing number of people who said they will run for governor in the Mountain State in 2024. Now in his second term, Warner announced at a news conference Tuesday that he will be a Republican...
Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
theevreport.com
GreenPower Launches Round 3 of All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project in Four New School Districts in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W. Va. – GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the launch of Round 3 of its pilot project to demonstrate all-electric school buses in West Virginia. Boone, McDowell and Raleigh counties will deploy the all-electric Type D BEAST school bus, while Wyoming County will use the award-winning Type A Nano BEAST school bus.
WVU Extension offers free EMT training
West Virginia is experiencing a shortage of people trained in EMT services. West Virginia University Extension is offering a free training course to help get people certified.
West Virginia officials propose sending public funds to largely unregulated microschools via Hope Scholarship
Microschools are a mix between private schools and homeschooling that operate with little regulatory scrutiny. Critics of the proposed change say it could take more funding from public schools. West Virginia officials propose sending public funds to largely unregulated microschools via Hope Scholarship appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
wchsnetwork.com
Celebration planned for West Virginia Republicans
CHARLESTON, W. Va. — On the eve of the first day for the new legislative session, West Virginia Republicans are taking time to celebrate their success from last November. The Republican party plans to gather to recognize their accomplishments Tuesday evening at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. West...
wchstv.com
Governor Mike DeWine strengthens Ohio's distracted driving laws
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WCHS) — The penalty for using a cell phone while driving in Ohio is about to get tougher. Governor Mike DeWine signed the bill into law making violations now a primary offense instead of a secondary offense. While signing the bill, Governor DeWine compared distracted driving...
connect-bridgeport.com
State Nonprofit that Aids Women has Ribbon Cutting
WBOY reported that on Friday, a local nonprofit, Libera, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its headquarters and first brick and mortar location in downtown Morgantown. In 2016, Libera launched as a nonprofit to help women and teens in West Virginia be seen, heard and loved. Libera travels with its...
These industries make the most money in West Virginia
Mining continues to be one of West Virginia's biggest industries, according to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and revenue data.
connect-bridgeport.com
Trout Stockings Return to State of West Virginia with DNR Announcing New Required Fishing Regulations
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources last week announced the publication of updated fishing regulations and the return of trout stockings to select lakes and streams around the state. “Trout stocking in West Virginia is just one of the ways we contribute to the preservation and enhancement of our...
‘Top 10’ unclaimed property payout given out in West Virginia says Treasurer Moore
According to a press release from the office of State Treasurer Riley Moore, the Unclaimed Property Division processed one of the top 10 monthly payouts of unclaimed property in the program’s history.
wchstv.com
Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va. for second day in a row
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia for the second day in a row Friday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total from the pandemic to 7,721, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a...
connect-bridgeport.com
WVDNR Posts List of 28 Waters Stocked Jan. 2–6
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of January 2:. Greenbrier River (Marlinton section) North Fork South Branch (Catch and Release) Pendleton Lake. Shavers Fork (upper section) South Fork Cranberry River. Spruce Knob Lake. Summit Lake. Thomas Park...
West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania Sheetz lowering gas prices by 50 cents
Today Sheetz, announced it will start the new year by decreasing diesel fuel prices by 50 cents a gallon at each of its 665+ locations that offer this grade. This reduction will result in a savings of approximately $10 for mid-size trucks, $12 for full-size trucks and $60 for semi-trailers. The offer officially starts today and […]
