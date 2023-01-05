Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Boil water notices rescinded for two San Augustine systems
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A couple of boil water notices that were issued in the first few days of January have now been rescinded. A notice was previously issued for Denning Rural Water Supply on Jan. 4. The system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by the system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Jan. 6.
kjas.com
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE IN ALMOST ALL OF NORTH JASPER COUNTY
A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, Louisiana. Crews from Entergy finally found the problem late Sunday afternoon and restored...
KLTV
Structure fire in Sabine ends with mobile home destroyed
SABINE, Texas (KLTV) - On the morning of January 8, Sabine Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival the firefighters noted that the structure was a mobile home and was more than half engulfed in flames. Sabine firefighters were able to put the fire out without any injuries.
KTRE
Coyotes targeting calves in East Texas counties
Lufkin EDC approves economic plan for $250M investment for Jefferson Energy. Lufkin Economic Development Corporation (LED) announced the approval of an economic incentive grant to Jefferson Energy doing business as Jefferson Enterprise Energy, LLC (Jefferson). Jefferson purchased the Renewable Power Plant located in Lufkin and has recently acquired a large site with plans to invest a minimum of $250 million. The bulk of the project will be a recycle pulp mill and sodium chlorate plant.
scttx.com
Hurst Street, Arcadia Road Scene of Two-vehicle Crash
January 9, 2023 - The intersection of Hurst Street and Arcadia Road in Center was the scene of a two-vehicle collision December 19, 2022. Officers with the Center Police Department (CPD) and fire personnel with the Center Fire Department were dispatched to the scene to assist those involved. While CPD...
KTRE
Lufkin EDC announces company moving into old Lufkin Industries facility
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) has approved an economic incentive grant to the STI Group doing business as Texas Star Industrial Manufacturing, LLC (STI). According to a press release, STI serves a wide customer base that includes clients from the oil and gas, petrochemical, aerospace,...
KLTV
Angelina County Farmers Market to stay open 12 months a year
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - When Lynn and Tommy Bryan took over the Angelina County Farmers Market five years ago, it was closed for seven months out of the year. During their tenure as owners, they’ve listened to their vendors and the community and have decided the market isn’t just for spring and summer anymore.
scttx.com
Poultry Farm Scene of Triple House Fire
January 5, 2023 - A poultry farm located on CR 3047 was the scene of a three house fire December 29, 2022, and two fire departments responded to the scene. When fire personnel with the Center Fire Department and Shelbyville Volunteer Fire Department arrived at 2:30pm, three chicken houses were fully involved and all appeared to have burned to the same point and were not salvageable at that time.
Sweet New Bakery Opening In Lufkin, Texas
Have you been looking for a new go-to place to get cupcakes in Lufkin? Recently we lost Angelic Cupcakes and that left an opening in the marketplace. Little Bit's Creations has been a home-based bakery operating under cottage law for years. Now owner Robin Windham has taken things big time with a brick-and-mortar at 1523 South First Street.
scttx.com
U.S. Highway 84 in Joaquin Scene of Two-vehicle Crash
January 9, 2023 - U.S. Highway 84 in Joaquin just past the intersection with State Highway 7 was the scene of a two-vehicle crash January 5, 2023. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields, Jr., at 5pm a white 2009 Hyundai driven by Yaneka Jackson, 30, of Louisiana was traveling in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 84 and was attempting to turn left to head back westbound. At that time a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jarrell Taylor, 24, of Louisiana was traveling in the same lane behind the Hyundai and failed to control speed, striking the rear of the Hyundai, and causing damage to both vehicles.
SHERIFF: East Texas man arrested for allegedly hitting dog with machete numerous times
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested for allegedly hitting a dog with a machete numerous times, law enforcement said. A person made a complaint on Jan. 6 to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office about an animal cruelty case. Officials said the complainant mentioned 62-year-old Jesus Aguilar went to their residence […]
KTRE
Forensic audit report on Crockett EIDC reveals financial misuses
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - The Crockett City Council met Monday night to discuss a forensic audit report of the Crockett Economic and Industrial Development Corporation. The CEIDC is a division of the City of Crockett. After significant questioning over their activities of the recent years, city officials requested assistance of accounting firm Weaver and Tidwell to review their actions.
kjas.com
One dead and one hospitalized following Angelina County crash
A terrible crash in Angelina County involving an 18-wheeler has left one dead and one hospitalized. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night on State Highway 103, east of Lufkin. Troopers say 37-year-old Terry Vaught, of Longview, was driving the big-rig and he...
KLTV
Lufkin man arrested after alleged machete attack on barking dog
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in the county jail awaiting arraignment after he allegedly attacked a dog with a machete. On Jan. 6, an animal cruelty complaint was made to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. The reporting person said that the suspect was 62-year-old Jesus Aguilar.
kjas.com
JCSO unraveling large theft ring that began with Thursday night pursuit
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Monday that investigators have started unraveling a large theft ring, and it all began with a vehicle pursuit on the night of Thursday, January 5th. That pursuit occurred between Jasper and Kirbyville with deputies chasing a Nissan Frontier pickup truck...
KTRE
Lufkin EDC approves economic plan for $250M investment for Jefferson Energy
LUFKIN, Texas - Lufkin Economic Development Corporation (LED) announced the approval of an economic incentive grant to Jefferson Energy doing business as Jefferson Enterprise Energy, LLC (Jefferson). Jefferson Energy, LLC is a privately held limited liability corporation based in Houston, Texas. Jefferson purchased the Renewable Power Plant located in Lufkin...
KTRE
Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death
January is National Braille Literacy Month and KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara is bringing awareness to the legally blind and visually impaired. Lufkin EDC approves economic plan for $250M investment for Jefferson Energy. Updated: 4 hours ago. Lufkin Economic Development Corporation (LED) announced the approval of an economic incentive grant to...
More than a tripledemic: Nacogdoches doctors busy with heightened virus cases
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches doctors are seeing patients come in with several viruses, similar to what many places are seeing throughout the country. Dr. Eddy Furniss said it is more than a ‘”tripledemic.'” “We’re actually having a ‘septidemic,'” said Dr. Eddy Furniss with Nacogdoches Health Partners. He added that clinics and hospitals are extremely busy. “I am […]
kjas.com
All he wanted to do is go fishing
Dillon Bailey of Holly Springs had a day off and all he wanted to do was catch a big mess of fish, but sometimes it just doesn't go the way you want it to. Dillon was in the process of loading his boat in the Angelina River just below the Highway 63 bridge, west of Jasper, shortly before noon when something happened and the boat, trailer and Chevrolet Tahoe rolled into the water.
KTRE
Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
Comments / 0