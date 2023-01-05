Read full article on original website
Related
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness
Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World
A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
Meet the wealthiest man in all of history
There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Woman stranded 2,000 miles from home after being ‘kicked off flight due to nut allergy’
A British woman has accused Turkish Airlines of stranding her 2,000 miles from home after kicking her off a flight due to her nut allergy.Hanna Olsen, a jewellery designer from London, says she was flying from Manchester to Cape Town with Turkey’s flag carrier, with a connection in Istanbul, when the incident happened.Despite having no problems on the first leg of her trip, Ms Olsen says that when she reached Istanbul and boarded her second flight to South Africa, an issue arose when she asked flight attendants about the food they would be serving.“I asked for an ingredients list for...
PsyPost
People with unhappy childhoods are more likely to exhibit a fear of happiness, multi-national study finds
A recent study measured a construct called aversion to happiness among a cross-cultural sample. The findings, published in the journal Motivation and Emotion, revealed that the top predictors of the belief were an unhappy childhood, perfectionism, loneliness, and belief in black magic and karma. Happiness is a highly coveted emotion...
The oldest man on Earth tells the reason for his good health
The Guinness encyclopedia of Records confirmed that Juan Vicente is the oldest living person on the planet. oldest man IN WORLDPhoto byPhoto by guinnessworldrecords. Juan Vicente Perez turned the age of 112 and 253 days, as of 4 February 2022. Thus Juan Vicente Perez became the oldest person on Earth.
‘This place makes me utterly miserable’: Azealia Banks refuses to tour Australia again
Azealia Banks has vowed she will never return to Australia while on tour in the country, and cancelled her show in Brisbane hours before she was due to go on stage, citing a past concert in the city as “the most racist, most demoralising experience of my fucking life”.
The Shocking Story of How Gasoline was Poured Over American POWs and Set on Fire in the Horrifying Palawan Massacre
Palawan, located on the western perimeter of the Sulu Sea, is one of the largest islands in the Philippines. It is also where Japanese Imperial soldiers murdered American POWs on December 14, 1944, by burning them alive in an incident that is known as the Palawan Massacre.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
Uncovering the Mystery of Jesus Changing His Form According to Ancient Egyptian Texts
The Death of Leonardo da Vinci METPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. An ancient Egyptian text of 1200 years tells the story of the life and crucifixion of Jesus but also provides data that could change in the way substantially the story of the Messiah.
The Coca-Cola Warning Label You'll Only Find Outside The US
Like just about any other law opposed by multiple governing bodies, laws concerning food and food labeling are vastly different in the United States compared to other countries. The beloved Ritz crackers consumed so commonly in America are barred from a handful of countries (including Austria, Hungary, and Iceland among others) due to partially hydrogenated cottonseed oil, a trans-fat that's been illegalized in these nations, per Fox 59. Another sweet treat Americans enjoy, Little Debbie Swiss Rolls, can't be found in Norway or Austria because they contain food dyes like Yellow 5 and Red 40. In other European countries, these snacks simply carry a warning for "adverse effects in children."
The Woman Who Birthed 69 Children
Joseph F. Smith's FamilyPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Whether ads, television, or films are concerned, all depictions of a family showing two or more children are seen as complete. But have you ever wondered how many kids are too many kids? We have, and because of that, we stumbled upon an astonishing story of a Russian woman who boasts of having 69 children in her lifetime. Can you believe it? She is a Guinness world record holder.
The flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save American passengers
It was on 5 September 1986 when a passenger airplane called Pan Am Flight 73 was flying from India to the USA. The airplane contained 380 passengers and 13 crew members. The flight had 2 layovers, one in Pakistan and the other in Germany.
"The First Time I Visited The US I Thought This Was A Restaurant Scam": Non-Americans Are Sharing The Things That Are Totally Common In The US But Bizarre In Other Countries
"I was in the US the first time ever a couple of weeks ago and it blew my mind. I wish I could have brought some back home with me."
The head of the world's largest family had 39 wives and 94 children
Photo byRichard Grange/Barcroft India/Getty Images. The world's largest family is believedto be residing in Mizoram, a state located in the northeast of India. The head of the family is Ziona Chana. He is the head of a local Christian sect that allows polygamy only for males. Although polygamy is illegal in India for most people, the authorities permit it if it's done as a religious custom.
A man from Uganda who has 12 wives, 102 children, and 568 grandkids is worried about rising living costs
Women carrying food and supplies in UgandaPhoto byNinno JackJronUnsplash. A 67-year-old Ugandan farmer, Musa Hasahya, is worried about how he will support his family in the coming months.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Secret to how prehistoric humans survived winter uncovered
Prehistoric humans living in northern Europe over 300,000 years ago used bear skin to survive the harsh winters, a new study reveals.The study, published recently in the Journal of Human Evolution, examined traces on bones from the archaeological site of Schöningen in Lower Saxony and found cut marks on the foot and toe bone remains of a cave bear discovered at the stone age site.Researchers, including those from the University of Tubingen in Germany, say the new findings are one of the oldest evidence of this type in the world from early human ancestors, who were still not likely...
Comments / 0