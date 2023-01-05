JERSEY CITY, NJ - An issue with Jersey City’s payroll system once again brought on a flurry of complaints from city workers of incomplete paychecks for the latest pay period. “There have been some issues as we transition to a new payroll system, which is why the payroll team is going through the system one by one to ensure all 3,500 employees get their paychecks on time and any discrepancies are rectified,” City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione told TAPinto Jersey City, adding that officials hoped to have the issues resolved by the end of business on Friday. In the past, the city had to reimburse employees and make corrections to withholding of various taxes, including social security. In some cases, the city had to compensate employees for overdraft charges resulting from payroll issues and issue letters to rectify credit score results.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO