Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
insidernj.com
Morris County Republicans Throw Down the Gauntlet
MORRISTOWN – If ascending to heaven is your goal, here’s an alternative to maintaining a pious life. Just move to Morris County. So said John Krickus last Friday evening – paraphrasing the film, “Field of Dreams,” – after becoming director of the county’s board of commissioners.
essexnewsdaily.com
Dafis will continue as Maplewood mayor for another year
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — At the Maplewood Township Committee’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 1, Mayor Dean Dafis was unanimously selected to chair the committee, aka continue as mayor, for 2023. “I’m deeply humbled and honored by your confidence and faith in me. I will continue leading us with the...
insidernj.com
Political Movement in the Hudson County ‘Heartbeat of New Jersey’
JERSEY CITY – When redistricting put political heavyweights Nick Sacco and Brian Stack in the same 33rd District, the question was, what happens now?. Sacco and Stack are both state senators and mayors of North Bergen and Union City respectively. The similar-looking towns are across Kennedy Boulevard from each other, which set up the prospect of a nasty border war in this year’s primary.
insidernj.com
Sires Officially Announces West New York Mayoral Candidacy
Former United States Congressman Albio Sires officially announced today that he will be running for Mayor of the Town of West New York this May. After 16 years in the United States Congress, Sires, the former Mayor of West New York and Speaker of the New Jersey State General Assembly, has decided to run for a fourth term locally as Mayor.
insidernj.com
Fulop as Jersey City’s King Lear?
Although Mayor Steven Fulop’s decision not to run for reelection may well be the right choice Mayor personally, some political observers believe it may be a political disaster announcing it when he did. Fulop’s announcement last week threw open the doors to wild speculation about who would replace him,...
hudsoncountyview.com
Murphy, Booker, Scutari, & Menendezes join HCDO in backing 7 candidates for June primary
Gov. Phil Murphy (D), U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari (D-22), and U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez (D-8) joined the county Democrats in backing seven June primary candidates. “When I looked at the lineup led by two dear friends, Brian Stack,...
Jersey City school board makes swift changes at the start of the year
The Jersey City Board of Education made some swift changes with the start of the year, nominating elected Trustee Natalia Ioffe as president and Trustee Noemi Velazquez as the vice president, in a reorganization meeting. Trustee Lekendrick Shaw, who is also the Finance Manager for the Jersey City Municipal Utilities...
30,000 masks donated to Paterson Public Schools
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Machines whirring and hands working show that the fight against COVID-19 is still on in Paterson. In hopes of delivering a blow in the fight, Paterson-based Protective Health Gear announced a donation of 30,000 masks to Paterson Public Schools. “Every student in every school is going to get a free mask,” said […]
Bloomfield Announces Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Open Enrollment
The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) is accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program preliminary applications online at: https://www.waitlistcheck.com/NJ559 for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. A total of 20,000 households will be selected state-wide through a random lottery system and be placed on the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications will be available online at: www.waitlistcheck.com/NJ559 beginning Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 9:00 AM EST., until Friday, February 3, 2023, at 5:00 PM EST., for New Jersey residents, who are...
New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students
HOBOKEN, NJ – A former New Jersey school teacher is going to prison for eight years after being convicted of assaulting girls in the high schools where he formerly worked. Francisco Realpe, a Hudson County teacher, was sentenced to New Jersey State Prison on Friday, January 6, 2023, for sexually assaulting two female high school students. On Thursday, June 20, 2022, Realpe, 46, of Hoboken, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(3). Both counts will be sentenced to four years each. He has forfeited his right to current and future public employment, and a The post New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ioffe elected Jersey City school board president; has support of superintendent, union prez
Jersey City’s Board Of Education elected Natalia Ioffe as its new president in a tight vote, giving the school district the distinction of making being led by two women who are first-generation immigrants. Ioffe was approved in a 5-4 vote at Thursday’s school board reorganization meeting, making her the...
First-Degree Arrest, Over 5oz Fentanyl in Morristown, NJ
Over Five Ounces of Fentanyl mixed with Heroin Discovered in Morristown, Ready to Distribute. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker announce a first-degree drug arrest in Morristown, NJ, on January 6, 2023, for the distribution of over five ounces of heroin mixed with fentanyl.
hudsoncountyview.com
CarePoint and Alaris reach mutual settlement over Bayonne Medical Center lawsuit
CarePoint Health and Alaris Health have reached a mutual settlement over a Bayonne Medical Center lawsuit filed by the former back in January 2020 that alleged the latter wanted to convert the BMC into a nursing home. “Settling this matter with Alaris Health has been a top priority since I...
Art Teacher ODs In Front Of Westfield Students: Police
A 57-year-old art teacher was charged with drug-related crimes after authorities in Union County said he overdosed in a classroom. Frank Thompson was found unresponsive on the floor of a second-floor classroom at Roosevelt Intermediate School around 9:05 a.m. Nov. 29, 2022, Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro said. Thompson was...
Jersey City to settle 2016 police brutality lawsuit for $300K
Jersey City will pay a man $300,000 to settle a police brutality lawsuit that stemmed from an incident more than six years ago in which he suffered a broken eye socket during his arrest. The 11-page federal suit, filed in 2018, said Antoin Morrieson was walking in the area of...
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health System
Three women have been arrested in New Jersey in connection with the theft of approximately $71,157 from Atlantic Health System. Morris County Prosecutor's Office announces an arrest in connection with a theft of over $70k from Atlantic Health Systems.
Payroll Problems Plague Jersey City Employees
JERSEY CITY, NJ - An issue with Jersey City’s payroll system once again brought on a flurry of complaints from city workers of incomplete paychecks for the latest pay period. “There have been some issues as we transition to a new payroll system, which is why the payroll team is going through the system one by one to ensure all 3,500 employees get their paychecks on time and any discrepancies are rectified,” City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione told TAPinto Jersey City, adding that officials hoped to have the issues resolved by the end of business on Friday. In the past, the city had to reimburse employees and make corrections to withholding of various taxes, including social security. In some cases, the city had to compensate employees for overdraft charges resulting from payroll issues and issue letters to rectify credit score results.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Narcotics Task Force arrest man on drug charges
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man is facing a slew of drug charges in Morris County, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Jimmy Taveras-Rodriguez, 26, of Newark was arrested in Morristown on Jan. 6 for the alleged distribution over five ounces of heroin mixed with fentanyl, Carroll said.
Man in wheelchair shot on Paterson, NJ street, report says
PATERSON — A man was shot at multiple times as he sat in a wheelchair late Sunday afternoon, according to a local news report. Passaic County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Evan Mongiardo said police responded at 5 p.m. to reports of gunfire at the intersection of Park Avenue and East 22nd Street on Paterson's Eastside.
East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops
NEWARK, NJ – Two Newark police officers are recovering after being stabbed by a suspect on Thursday. On Thursday, January 5, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé announced the arrest of Michael D. Cherry, 32, of East Orange. Police responded to a call of domestic violence and a stabbing in progress at approximately 4:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to an apartment building. As a result of the assault on a woman within a condominium, a male neighbor intervened and was stabbed by the suspect after the The post East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0