ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millburn, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidernj.com

Morris County Republicans Throw Down the Gauntlet

MORRISTOWN – If ascending to heaven is your goal, here’s an alternative to maintaining a pious life. Just move to Morris County. So said John Krickus last Friday evening – paraphrasing the film, “Field of Dreams,” – after becoming director of the county’s board of commissioners.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Dafis will continue as Maplewood mayor for another year

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — At the Maplewood Township Committee’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 1, Mayor Dean Dafis was unanimously selected to chair the committee, aka continue as mayor, for 2023. “I’m deeply humbled and honored by your confidence and faith in me. I will continue leading us with the...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
insidernj.com

Political Movement in the Hudson County ‘Heartbeat of New Jersey’

JERSEY CITY – When redistricting put political heavyweights Nick Sacco and Brian Stack in the same 33rd District, the question was, what happens now?. Sacco and Stack are both state senators and mayors of North Bergen and Union City respectively. The similar-looking towns are across Kennedy Boulevard from each other, which set up the prospect of a nasty border war in this year’s primary.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Sires Officially Announces West New York Mayoral Candidacy

Former United States Congressman Albio Sires officially announced today that he will be running for Mayor of the Town of West New York this May. After 16 years in the United States Congress, Sires, the former Mayor of West New York and Speaker of the New Jersey State General Assembly, has decided to run for a fourth term locally as Mayor.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
insidernj.com

Fulop as Jersey City’s King Lear?

Although Mayor Steven Fulop’s decision not to run for reelection may well be the right choice Mayor personally, some political observers believe it may be a political disaster announcing it when he did. Fulop’s announcement last week threw open the doors to wild speculation about who would replace him,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

30,000 masks donated to Paterson Public Schools

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Machines whirring and hands working show that the fight against COVID-19 is still on in Paterson. In hopes of delivering a blow in the fight, Paterson-based Protective Health Gear announced a donation of 30,000 masks to Paterson Public Schools. “Every student in every school is going to get a free mask,” said […]
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bloomfield Announces Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Open Enrollment

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) is accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program preliminary applications online at: https://www.waitlistcheck.com/NJ559 for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide.  A total of 20,000 households will be selected state-wide through a random lottery system and be placed on the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list.  The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications will be available online at: www.waitlistcheck.com/NJ559 beginning Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 9:00 AM EST., until Friday, February 3, 2023, at 5:00 PM EST., for New Jersey residents, who are...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students

HOBOKEN, NJ – A former New Jersey school teacher is going to prison for eight years after being convicted of assaulting girls in the high schools where he formerly worked. Francisco Realpe, a Hudson County teacher, was sentenced to New Jersey State Prison on Friday, January 6, 2023, for sexually assaulting two female high school students. On Thursday, June 20, 2022, Realpe, 46, of Hoboken, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(3). Both counts will be sentenced to four years each. He has forfeited his right to current and future public employment, and a The post New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Art Teacher ODs In Front Of Westfield Students: Police

A 57-year-old art teacher was charged with drug-related crimes after authorities in Union County said he overdosed in a classroom. Frank Thompson was found unresponsive on the floor of a second-floor classroom at Roosevelt Intermediate School around 9:05 a.m. Nov. 29, 2022, Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro said. Thompson was...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Payroll Problems Plague Jersey City Employees

JERSEY CITY, NJ -  An issue with Jersey City’s payroll system once again brought on a flurry of complaints from city workers of incomplete paychecks for the latest pay period. “There have been some issues as we transition to a new payroll system, which is why the payroll team is going through the system one by one to ensure all 3,500  employees get their paychecks on time and any discrepancies are rectified,” City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione told TAPinto Jersey City, adding that officials hoped to have the issues resolved by the end of business on Friday.  In the past, the city had to reimburse employees and make corrections to withholding of various taxes, including social security. In some cases, the city had to compensate employees for overdraft charges resulting from payroll issues and issue letters to rectify credit score results.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County Narcotics Task Force arrest man on drug charges

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man is facing a slew of drug charges in Morris County, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Jimmy Taveras-Rodriguez, 26, of Newark was arrested in Morristown on Jan. 6 for the alleged distribution over five ounces of heroin mixed with fentanyl, Carroll said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops

NEWARK, NJ – Two Newark police officers are recovering after being stabbed by a suspect on Thursday. On Thursday, January 5, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé announced the arrest of Michael D. Cherry, 32, of East Orange. Police responded to a call of domestic violence and a stabbing in progress at approximately 4:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to an apartment building. As a result of the assault on a woman within a condominium, a male neighbor intervened and was stabbed by the suspect after the The post East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy