The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Over the holidays we saw so many wonderful, heartwarming stories of adoption, and it breaks our heats to think of all the animals in shelters who still need their forever homes. Foster homes do such a wonderful job of filling the gap between caring for an animal that is yet to be adopted before they can go home to their new owners. It can be such a heartbreaking labor of love for those fosters who can't seem to find the right home for their dog or cat.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO