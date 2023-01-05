Read full article on original website
Related
One Green Planet
Baby Learns How to Play With Cats and Thinks it’s the Funniest Thing
A video shared of a baby giggling uncontrollably while playing with two cats went viral on the internet after it was shared on Reddit. The video, shared with the caption, “My baby learned how to play with the cats and thinks it’s the funniest thing ever,” went viral with hundreds gushing at the baby in hysterics.
One Green Planet
This Dog Smiling on a Coffee Date Will Melt Your Heart [Video]
When @olliepopmaltipoo first moved to New York City, she didn’t know anyone, so she would spend her weekends taking her dog, Ollie, out on coffee dates. Spoiler alert, Ollie loved it. Weekend coffee dates are tradition now ❤️. The TikTok video now has over 16 million views, and...
One Green Planet
This Compilation of All the Pets This Adorable Dog Got in 2022 Will Warm Your Heart [Video]
Tubs the Blue Staffy is maybe the cutest dog you’ve ever seen. One of Tub’s favorite things is to stand by his fence and get pets from all of the people that pass by his house. She even has her very own sign that says, “Tubs is friendly. She would love a gentle pat.”
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
Expert warns families with children against three dog breeds
We've got some unfortunate news for the dog lovers among you - not all of the dogs out there are good boys and girls. While we're sure the vast majority of them are, sadly there are cases where dogs can pose a danger to people and that risk is especially high when children are around.
Woman "Destroys" Boyfriend’s Toilet After Meeting His Family for the First Time
There's something inherently embarrassing about going to the bathroom. Sure, it's a natural bodily function that every human being, more or less, participates in, but talking about poop and pee, or, heaven forbid, someone coming across evidence that you engage in this natural function can be downright humiliating. Article continues...
pethelpful.com
Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
pethelpful.com
Cockatoo's Adoration of Home Repair Man Is Too Cute to Resist
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We know we aren't the only ones who have curious pets that want to inspect every single person that enters the house. Normally, it's just dogs who want to run up and greet the guests, but not always.
Man Who Spent $15,000 To Become A Dog Worried Friends Think He's 'Weird'
He used the money to turn himself into a collie.
dailypaws.com
Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)
If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
Detroit News
No one wanted Princess Fiona. Then the balding, potbellied pit bull met a little girl
The animal shelter staff did not believe in giving up, so they told the dog it was time, once again, to show off all that she had to offer: Her chunks of missing fur. Her constant peeing. Her potbelly, grown so protuberant that it nearly grazed the ground everywhere she waddled.
pethelpful.com
Great Pyrenees Who Didn't Get a Home for Christmas Is Breaking Hearts
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Over the holidays we saw so many wonderful, heartwarming stories of adoption, and it breaks our heats to think of all the animals in shelters who still need their forever homes. Foster homes do such a wonderful job of filling the gap between caring for an animal that is yet to be adopted before they can go home to their new owners. It can be such a heartbreaking labor of love for those fosters who can't seem to find the right home for their dog or cat.
Baby in Hysterics After Learning How To Play With Cats in Adorable Video
The owner of the cats told Newsweek that learning to play from a distance really helped their 8-month-old daughter bond with her feline friends.
Chihuahua Refuses to Go to Bed Unless Everyone Says Goodnight: 'Icon'
The viral TikTok video has been watched more than 18 million times, with one user writing: "Main character energy."
'Lonely' Golden Retriever's Reaction to Meeting New Puppy Melts Hearts
"Ugh, so precious," said one TikTok user, while another dubbed the Retrievers as the "The cutest thing ever."
pethelpful.com
Parrot's Desperate Calls for Dad After 'Losing' Him Are Totally Priceless
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. There's no denying that some of our pets have become a little too attached to us. We honestly don't mind it though because it's so endearing. The only frustrating thing is that you can't even be in a different room of the house without them. LOL! They're attached to our hip!
Seven dog breeds that hate the cold
Not all dog breeds like to prance about in the snow, some of which may surprise you, so we’ve rounded up the main chill-fearing culprits here
Grieving Dog Sleeping Next to Cat's Bed After It Passed Away Breaks Hearts
"It's the time together that counts, but nothing can replace a good friend," said one commenter on the heartbreaking post.
Dog jumping up? This one tip could stop it once and for all
Put a stop to those exuberant greetings with this clever hack from an expert dog trainer
Feline Who 'Hates the Cat Carrier' Photographed Relaxing in Car Seat
"Kitty passed the safety check," wrote one TikTok user, while another said this was "taking cat momming to the next level."
Comments / 1