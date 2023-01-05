Texas A&M Leaves Game Jerseys At Hotel, Gets Hit With Rare Technical Foul

Photo: Getty Images

The Texas A&M men's basketball team trailed Florida , 1-0, before the tipoff of their game Wednesday (January 4) night after the Aggies realized they'd left their game jerseys at the team hotel, the Associated Press reports.

The Aggies rushed back to the hotel and grabbed the jerseys, but the accident resulted in the game being postponed several minutes.

A&M was given a rare, pre-tipoff delay of game technical foul, which resulted in Florida guard Will Richard making the free throw attempt.

Buzz Williams , who earned his 500th victory as a collegiate head coach on Wednesday night, accepted blame for the lapse.

“I forgot the jerseys in my hotel room,” Williams said via the AP . “That’s probably the right way to say it because I used to be a manager. If that would have happened, my head coach would have stuck up for me. You don’t want the jerseys to get wrinkled so they hang them in my room, and I just forgot to put them on the bus.

“It’s my fault and it won’t happen again," Williams added, admitting that he was protecting the team's student managers.

The players, however, didn't seem miffed by the accident or the 1-0 deficit, quickly taking the lead, which extended to as many as 11 points within the first 20 minutes.

A&M also rallied late after Florida tied the game at 63 on a steal and layup by Colin Castleton .

Julius Marble , Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford each scored a team best 17 points during Wednesday's game, which included Taylor's go-ahead jumper with 0:42 remaining and Radford's made free throw in the final six seconds.

“I think the jerseys were a big part of that,” said Marble, who also recorded six rebounds.