skooknews.com
Wanted Man from Mahanoy Plane Provides False Identification to State Troopers
A man who was wanted on several warrants is locked back up in Schuylkill County Prison. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Saturday, January 7th, 2023, around 11:30am, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a Jeep for traffic violations in the area of South West Street and West Oak Street in Shenandoah.
Suspects sought in Monroe County robbery
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are still looking for two of the three men who robbed an elderly woman outside of Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville. According to police, on Friday, three men approached a woman in her early 90s just after lunchtime. The men were reported to have stolen her wallet and several credit cards.
skooknews.com
Wanted Man Flees State Police near Ashland
A man from Columbia County is facing charges after he fled State Police earlier this month near Ashland. According to court documents, Jarek Harriman, 26, of Millville, is facing charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, flight to avoid apprehension, operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, operating a vehicle disregarding for safety, careless driving, and other traffic offenses after an incident on January 2nd, 2023, around 8:00pm.
Woman knocks man’s tooth out during assault
Northumberland County, Pa. — A woman was charged with misdemeanor assault after she allegedly punched a man hard enough to knock his tooth out. Ingrid Jeannett Delgado, 30, of Northumberland pushed the man into a bathroom after she suspected him of contacting another woman on his phone. Delgado punched the accuser after he pushed her and attempted to leave the bathroom. Police spoke with Delgado on Dec. 24 and asked...
skooknews.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Fire Hydrant Struck and Stolen in Shenandoah
Shenandoah Police are investigating two incidents involving the same fire hydrant in the borough last month. According to Shenandoah Police, on December 10th, 2022, after 11:00pm, someone driving a Kia Soul struck and broke off the fire hydrant at Centre and Bridge Streets. The vehicle then fled without reporting the incident.
Trio of robbers targeting seniors in series of holdups in Pa., N.J., cops say
Robbers have been targeting senior citizens in a series of incidents in eastern Pennsylvania and northwest Jersey since May and one man is in custody following a rend holdup outside a ShopRite store, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police in Fern Ridge said the most recent robbery happened shortly before 1...
Two sentenced for selling drugs resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced two men for trafficking heroin/fentanyl resulting in the death of a 32-year-old woman. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Demetrius Taylor, 30, of New Jersey, and Joseph Decker, 28, of Monroe County, previously pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, […]
Man charged with throwing woman down stairs
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they tased a man multiple times as they arrested him for reportedly shoving a woman down a flight of stairs. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Sunday John G. Mulroy, 39, of Plymouth was arrested at home in the 500 block of West Main Street around […]
skooknews.com
SCAM ALERT: State Police Warn of Phone Scam Claiming to the be the Schuylkill County Sheriff's Office
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating and warning Schuylkill County citizens about a phone scam. According to Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Barracks, on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, around 1:50pm, a resident of Washington Township near Pine Grove received a voicemail from a phone number (570) 487-5675 by someone claiming to be "Sergeant Jeremy Talon" from the Schuylkill County Sheriff's Office.
Three under investigation for serial purse snatching
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating three men following a purse snatching incident in Monroe County. According to a press release, state police responded to the ShopRite at Kinsley Drive on Friday for reports that a woman in her 90s was the victim of a theft. The release states three men […]
Secret video of ‘murder plot’ played to jury
WILKES-BARRE — A Pittston woman who said she was a longtime confidential drug informant for state police testified Monday she believed h
Scranton man sentenced for trafficking meth, fentanyl
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they have sentenced a man for drug possession with into to sell multiple grams of meth and fentanyl. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Javier Correa, 41, of Scranton, was arrested after a raid was done at his home in April of 2021. Police say they seized […]
Man sentenced for selling heroin, fentanyl resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a Monroe County man has been sentenced for conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl resulting in the death of a person. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, of Stroudsburg, engaged in a conspiracy to obtain and sell heroin, and fentanyl, within the Middle […]
wkok.com
Selinsgrove Officer Suspended Four Weeks Without Pay
SELINSGROVE – A veteran Selinsgrove Borough Police Officer, who sent messages, perceived as threatening, to Chief Shanee Mitchell, has been suspended for one month. Selinsgrove Borough Manager Lauren Martz says Officer Scott Grove was suspended for four weeks without pay, this follows a meeting Monday afternoon. She says the borough’s solicitor will also implement ‘return to work procedures.’
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for January 10th, 2023
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- Betty L. Smith, 96, of Cressona, passed away Thursday, December 29th, at Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Orwigsburg. Born in Reading on February 26, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Frances (Hartman) and Daniel Moyer. Betty was the widow of Calvin...
State police investigating Lehigh County catalytic converter thefts
Pennsylvania State police are investigating a pair of incidents pertaining to the criminal mischief and theft of catalytic converters. State police in Bethlehem said the first incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at a Verizon business, 1800 Race St. in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. An unknown male suspect was found lying underneath a truck cutting off a catalytic converter with a saw. He was successful in detaching the part from the vehicle, police said.
Roadway reopens after crash in Northumberland County
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT a roadway has reopened after a collision in Northumberland County. PennDOT says State Route 1024 (Ridge Road) between Route 1035 (Strawbridge Road) and Neitz Road in Point Township, is back open after a crash closed down the road, Monday morning. Officials say, the crash initially closed […]
Police: Plymouth man shoved woman down stairs
PLYMOUTH — A trial for a Plymouth man on allegations he threatened police officers with a shotgun nearly a year ago was continued Monday
Liquor Control cites local business for violations
Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
Robert Semenza sentenced to prison on bribery charges
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Robert Semenza, former President of the Old Forge Borough Council, has been sentenced to one year in prison after he was federally charged with bribery. According to the Federal Courthouse Public Affairs Officer, Semenza was sentenced on Monday to one year in prison and one year of supervised release. […]
