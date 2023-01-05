ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse to honor lacrosse legend Mike Powell with jersey retirement

Syracuse, N.Y. —One of the most exciting players in the history of lacrosse will have his jersey retired by Syracuse University. Mike Powell, the first two-time winner of the Tewaararton Trophy and the only Orange men’s lacrosse player to ever earn first-team All-America recognition all four years, will have his No.22 jersey retired on March 11 at the JMA Wireless Dome.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Hold that Tiger!

Syracuse, N.Y. ― For those wondering, these are not the ACC Football Power Rankings. These are, despite appearances to the contrary, the ACC Basketball Power Rankings. It’s easy to think these are the ACC Football Power Rankings when Clemson sits atop the standings. Yes, the ACC’s noted football power currently rules over the conference’s basketball landscape with a perfect 5-0 league record.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

East Syracuse Minoa boys bowlers snap Auburn’s 10-match win streak

Fresh off a third-place finish at the Festival of Lights Tournament in Lockport over the holiday break, the East Syracuse Minoa boys bowling team rolled to a 5-2 victory over Auburn in a Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division match on Monday at the Falcons Bowling Lanes in Auburn. The win snapped the Maroons’ 10-match win streak.
AUBURN, NY
Syracuse.com

Two Syracuse defensive grad assistants depart for Nebraska

Syracuse, N.Y. — Two former Syracuse football defensive grad assistants have followed their former coordinator west. Jack Potenza and Josh Bringuel both updated their Twitter profile pictures to themselves in Nebraska gear Saturday. Ex-SU defensive coordinator Tony White took the same position with the Huskers in December. Both Potenza...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Columbus monument an ‘opportunity for miseducation’ (Your Letters)

In response to “Taking personal offense to Columbus Monument isn’t a legal strategy” in the Jan. 1, 2023, Post-Standard:. Robert Gardino uses the worn-out argument that representing Native people on the Columbus monument is “respectful,” ignoring that consent is necessary for respectful representation. Onondaga didn’t specifically consent, the Taino depicted in the friezes never consented, and Plains Peoples depicted didn’t consent.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY home prices keep rising in new year; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 10)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 35; Low: 28. Mostly cloudy. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Once homeless, city planning commissioner is now a motivational speaker: George J. Lynch overcame a difficult childhood, including a stint of being homeless, in New York City. Lynch, 30, is now a real estate agent, motivational speaker and member of the Syracuse city Planning Commission. Lynch sat down with syracuse.com recently in a quiet office above the Salt City Market to talk about how he overcame adversity, what motivational message he imparts to students, and why he created a financial literacy program in his mother’s name. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy