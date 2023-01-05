Read full article on original website
Top 10 scoring performances in Section III boys basketball this season
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III boys basketball season is near the halfway mark. >> Section III boys basketball rankings (Week 6): 3 new teams join rankings. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Syracuse to honor lacrosse legend Mike Powell with jersey retirement
Syracuse, N.Y. —One of the most exciting players in the history of lacrosse will have his jersey retired by Syracuse University. Mike Powell, the first two-time winner of the Tewaararton Trophy and the only Orange men’s lacrosse player to ever earn first-team All-America recognition all four years, will have his No.22 jersey retired on March 11 at the JMA Wireless Dome.
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Hold that Tiger!
Syracuse, N.Y. ― For those wondering, these are not the ACC Football Power Rankings. These are, despite appearances to the contrary, the ACC Basketball Power Rankings. It’s easy to think these are the ACC Football Power Rankings when Clemson sits atop the standings. Yes, the ACC’s noted football power currently rules over the conference’s basketball landscape with a perfect 5-0 league record.
Former SU defensive lineman Steve Linton commits to Texas Tech
Syracuse, N.Y. — Steve Linton is the latest former Syracuse football player to find a new home with the first NCAA transfer portal window coming to a close. Linton announced Monday via Twitter that he’s committed to Texas Tech. He’s the third SU transfer to land at another Power 5 school.
Syracuse basketball has struggled to start games: ‘I don’t like it’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse in its last few men’s basketball games has had trouble reacting to the opening jump ball. The Orange trailed in three of its last four ACC games at the 10-minute mark. In the one game it led at that point, the margin was a single point over Boston College.
Axe: Dino Babers has a talent development problem (and it’s not the one you think)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers has a problem on his hands. As odd as this sounds, Babers and his staff are becoming too good at developing talent.
Syracuse is an improved 3-point shooting team; notes on other stats and a key Virginia Tech player
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse is becoming a better 3-point shooting team. The Orange men are making 35.6% of their 3-point shots right now. That ranks 99th in the NCAA.
East Syracuse Minoa boys bowlers snap Auburn’s 10-match win streak
Fresh off a third-place finish at the Festival of Lights Tournament in Lockport over the holiday break, the East Syracuse Minoa boys bowling team rolled to a 5-2 victory over Auburn in a Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division match on Monday at the Falcons Bowling Lanes in Auburn. The win snapped the Maroons’ 10-match win streak.
24 students win right to compete in syracuse.com | The Post-Standard spelling bee
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twenty-four Central New York students have earned the right to compete in the final oral round of The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee. The students won their school spelling bees and competed in the online regional round to qualify for the local final round, according to organizers.
Syracuse football 2023 schedule: Early look at the Orange’s opponents
Syracuse, N.Y. — With the 2022 college football season officially over, the ACC officially lays to rest the Atlantic and Coastal divisions. The conference will start play under the 3-5-5 scheduling model in 2023. It’s set up for schools to face three programs every year, and the other 10 programs twice every four years.
Two Syracuse defensive grad assistants depart for Nebraska
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two former Syracuse football defensive grad assistants have followed their former coordinator west. Jack Potenza and Josh Bringuel both updated their Twitter profile pictures to themselves in Nebraska gear Saturday. Ex-SU defensive coordinator Tony White took the same position with the Huskers in December. Both Potenza...
He revived a ref in the Dome, passing on a lesson to the Syracuse trainer who saved Damar Hamlin
Syracuse, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown knew exactly who he wanted to give the game ball to after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The recipient of Brown’s gift was Bills assistant trainer Denny Kellington, a name that millions of football fans...
Syracuse basketball vs. Virginia Tech tickets: Cheapest seats for Wednesday night at the Dome
Syracuse basketball hosts the Virginia Tech Hokies at the JMA Wireless Dome on Wednesday, January 11 (1/11/2023) at 7 p.m. ET, and fans will want to show up to cheer on the Orange as they return from a challenging loss on the road. Syracuse is 3-2 in the ACC, but...
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Virginia Tech | Time, TV channel, free live stream
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball hosts the Virginia Tech Hokies at the JMA Wireless Dome on Wednesday, January 11 (1/11/2023) at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on YES Network in-market, and can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream. Syracuse is coming off a 73-66 loss to...
High school basketball roundup: Trevor Roe free throws give Fayetteville-Manlius 56-55 win over New Hartford
Trevor Roe connected on two free throws with 17 seconds left in the game to help the Fayetteville-Manlius boys basketball team to a 56-55 victory over New Hartford on Sunday at Hamilton College. The game was part of the Mohawk Valley Classic.
Today’s obit: Millacent Lewis, 103, teacher, once taught in a Central NY one-room schoolhouse
Millacent S. Lewis, 103, of Union Springs, died Jan. 5. Lewis grew up in Auburn and was a graduate of East High School in Auburn. She obtained a teaching degree from Syracuse City Normal School and went on to graduate from Syracuse University, according to her obituary. She taught in...
50 years (plus one day) on the Syracuse radio waves: Meet CNY’s longest-running DJ
Someone should make Bill Knowlton a bumper sticker — “Bluegrass: disturbingly good.”. One of Knowlton’s WCNY colleagues, a classical music station host, described bluegrass this way to him many years ago. Knowlton liked it. “People say jazz is America’s only art form,” said Knowlton. “Bluegrass is another.”...
Syracuse’s Redhouse loses executive director to North Carolina university
The Redhouse Arts Center in downtown Syracuse is losing its executive director, according to a Monday press release. Samara Hannah, who has filled that post for 8 years, will move to North Carolina in February for a new job. She will be the executive director for corporate and foundation relations for North Carolina State University.
Columbus monument an ‘opportunity for miseducation’ (Your Letters)
In response to “Taking personal offense to Columbus Monument isn’t a legal strategy” in the Jan. 1, 2023, Post-Standard:. Robert Gardino uses the worn-out argument that representing Native people on the Columbus monument is “respectful,” ignoring that consent is necessary for respectful representation. Onondaga didn’t specifically consent, the Taino depicted in the friezes never consented, and Plains Peoples depicted didn’t consent.
CNY home prices keep rising in new year; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 10)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 35; Low: 28. Mostly cloudy. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Once homeless, city planning commissioner is now a motivational speaker: George J. Lynch overcame a difficult childhood, including a stint of being homeless, in New York City. Lynch, 30, is now a real estate agent, motivational speaker and member of the Syracuse city Planning Commission. Lynch sat down with syracuse.com recently in a quiet office above the Salt City Market to talk about how he overcame adversity, what motivational message he imparts to students, and why he created a financial literacy program in his mother’s name. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
