PET OF THE WEEK: PUPPIES
Four puppies are this week’s Pets of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. The puppies are Dasher, Prancer, Cupid and Vixen, all neutered shepherd – husky mix males around 5-6 months old. Brenham Animal Services says the pups were brought to the shelter after being found...
LADIES LIONS CLUB DONATES TO BURTON BRIDGE MINISTRY
The Burton Bridge Ministry received a donation from the Washington County Ladies Lions Club for their client pantry program as part of the club’s hunger service project. Suzie Tommaney, who is an officer for the Burton Bridge Ministry, accepted the $272 donation. This donation was raised from a money...
CUBETTES CONTINUE DISTRICT PLAY AT MAGNOLIA WEST
The Brenham Cubette Basketball Team is on the road tonight (Tuesday) at Magnolia West. Brenham is coming off this past Friday's 55-53 win over Montgomery. The Cubettes are currently 12-10 on the season and 3-2 in district. Magnolia West is coming off a loss to College Station that dropped them...
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS MAIFEST SERENADE
The 133rd Brenham Maifest Serenade will be this week’s topic of discussion on the KWHI Community Corner. Maifest Association President Catherine Kenjura will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about Sunday’s ceremony announcing 2023’s Maifest royalty. The Serenade will start at 2 p.m. and will be held at the Dr. Bobbie M. Dietrich Memorial Amphitheatre at Hohlt Park.
NAVASOTA PARTICIPATING IN COMMUNITY CHALLENGE
The City of Navasota is joining over 20,000 Texans across 300 communities throughout the Lone Star State to compete in the “It’s Time Texas” Community Challenge. The eight-week, statewide health competition serves as a fun, free way for residents to demonstrate their commitment to health, while at the same time going head-to-head against each other.
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS DISCUSS ARPA PROJECTS, LAKE SOMERVILLE EMS STATION, MORE IN WORKSHOP
Washington County Commissioners went through several workshop items at a lengthy meeting this (Tuesday) morning. Among the topics of discussion were projects the county intends to fund with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars. Commissioner Candice Bullock said the county has spent just under $900,000 in ARPA funding and still has about $6 million left. Projects that are being considered a priority by the court are a storage facility for county records and upgrades to the jail kitchen.
THREE TRANSPORTED AFTER ACCIDENT INVOLVING 18-WHEELER NORTH OF CALDWELL
Three people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler this (Monday) morning between Caldwell and Milano. DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz reports the accident took place around 6:15 a.m. on Highway 36. According to Sgt. Ruiz, a Mercury passenger car was attempting to pass a Mazda passenger car in...
BRENHAM CUBS HOST MAGNOLIA WEST
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team is still looking for their first district win as they return to action tonight (Tuesday). The Cubs are hosting the Magnolia West Mustangs. Brenham is 12-10 overall and 0-3 in district, while Magnolia West is 12-4 overall and 3-0 in district. The opening tipoff is...
WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
SHERIFF RELEASES ANNUAL REPORT
Washington County Sheriff's Office 2022 Annual Report. During 2022, the Washington County Sheriff's Office conducted traffic stops, investigated accidents, performed criminal investigations and assisted other agencies with various calls. In addition to responding to calls, Sheriff’s Office employees participated in and conducted State required mandated training, and conducted background checks, job interviews and promotional boards. The Washington County Sheriff's Office is also responsible for operating a 177-capacity jail, which has passed random jail inspections conducted by the Texas Jail Commission for 10 consecutive years, which is almost unheard of with county jails. The items listed below represent a small sample of over 100 incident/offense categories tracked and reported by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN SATURDAY
A Warrant Arrest was made on a Brenham woman Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:50, Officer Matthew Brown and Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the 1500 block of Farewell in an attempt to locate a subject with two active warrants for their arrest. Contact was made with Alondra Garcia, 20 of Brenham, who was taken into custody without incident on warrants out of Washington County for Theft of Property between $750 and $2500 and Leaving Scene of an Accident. Garcia was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
Two people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 8:10, Sgt. Jonathan Phipps initiated a traffic stop in the 2200 block of South Chappell Hill on a vehicle for failure to signal turn. Sgt. Phipps made contact with the driver, Rachel Lynn Williams, 37 of Brenham, and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and Sgt. Phipps located marijuana, MDMA tablets, and a .22 caliber pistol. Williams was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
RICK FIGUEROA TO SPEAK AT CHAMBER/EDF BANQUET
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce and the Brenham Economic Development Foundation have announced the keynote speaker for their Annual Banquet. This year’s keynote speaker will be Rick Figueroa, a managing partner at Patron Partners LLC, which is a wealth management firm. Figueroa has been providing investment strategies and...
CUB SOCCER SPLIT FINAL DAY OF MADISONVILLE TOURNAMENT
The Brenham Cub Soccer Team wrapped up the Madisonville Tournament by splitting their two games on Saturday. In the first game of the day, the Cubs beat Madisonville 1-0. Cade McCoy scored the game's lone goal off of an assist by Yeibin Ortiz. Goalkeeper Andrew Morales had the shutout. In...
BRENHAM CUBS HOSTED FOOTBALL BANQUET
Hundreds gathered last night at the Fireman’s Training Center for the Brenham Cub Football Banquet. The Cub players were recognized for their accomplishments this past season. They also handed out the Team Awards, which were awards given to players that were voted on by their teammates. Rylan Wooten was...
BLINN BUCCANEER MEN UPSET #15 KILGORE 90-73
With the defensive focus directed his way in the second half, Elijah Elliott transitioned from scorer to ball distributor. The sophomore guard shifted seamlessly into the role and promptly helped the Blinn College men's basketball team secure a 90-73 victory over No. 15 Kilgore College on Saturday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas.
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested on assault charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 8:15, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 700 block of Matilda in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Ramsey Lee Randall Jr, 30 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Family Violence after it was determined that he had assaulted a family member. Randall was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BLINN BUCCANEER WOMEN BEAT SOUTH PLAINS 64-57
The fifth-ranked Blinn College women's basketball team found itself down 9-0 quickly against South Plains College on Saturday and needed an answer quickly. Once sophomore guard Makayla Patterson provided a response with a 3-pointer, the Buccaneers continued to answer back and eventually passed their first test of 2023 with a 64-57 victory over the Texans at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas.
BRENHAM BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ADMINISTERS OATHS, NAMES CHAIR & VICE CHAIR
The Brenham Board of Adjustment swore in members and selected board leadership at its meeting Monday. Dax Flisowski received the oath of office as a new board member to replace Thomas Painter, who did not seek re-appointment. Danny Goss and Arlen Thielemann were sworn in as re-appointments. Jon Hodde was...
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD HOLDS WORKSHOP MEETING
The Brenham School Board held a workshop session at noon Monday to hear updates on various school projects. Superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin and Director of Facilities and Maintenance Paul Aschenbeck, explained the various projects to the trustees. They said there is no money budgeted for these projects and they are tired of using the maintenance fund money for what really should be a capital expense. Dr. Chaplin explained that most of the money has been used for staff funding, to get the teacher’s pay up, instead of maintenance. He said with the State Legislature in session this spring, he hoped that they would allocate some money for school districts without so many restrictions, so that local school boards can use it where they see fit. Bonds for the School District failed twice last year with local voters.
