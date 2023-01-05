ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Locals take home awards at PA Farm Show

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway. This year's them is "Rooted in Progress." It's a celebration of the farmers who provide food to so many people and support thousands of jobs across the state. This is the 107th year for the show, which runs every day through Saturday at...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Pa. produce featured in unique farm show foods

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Of all the sights, sounds and smells at the farm show in Harrisburg, nothing attracts visitors like the fresh food. The milkshakes, fried cheese and hot dishes are like no other, packing the mouth-watering flavors of Pennsylvania. Many items feature the some of the commonwealth's most...
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

How Well Do You Know the PA Farm Show?

Whether this year is your first time visiting the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg or you’ve been attending it ever since you were a toddler, there’s always so much to learn and enjoy at the Farm Show. Let’s see what you know — and what you don’t.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Photos: 2023 PA Farm Show opening day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday, Jan. 7, was the first day the full 2023 PA Farm Show was open. Visitors packed the Farm Show complex, meeting the animals and crowding the Food Court. There is a lot to eat at the PA Farm Show, from fried foods to baked potatoes to milkshakes. As of Saturday […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

PA Farm Show Schedule: January 8, 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) —The PA farm show is in full swing, and events on Sunday, Jan. 8 will have plenty of things to do for visitors at the farm show. Below is a chart of the events planned for the rest of the week. DatesCompetitive EventsCommercial EventsFood Court. Jan....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. Capitol Complex to close on Tuesday for Shapiro inauguration

If you are planning a trip to the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in downtown Harrisburg to do business at a state agency on Tuesday, you’ll have to change your plans. The Capitol Complex will be closed that day as part of efforts to reduce traffic, parking and other logistical issues due to the inauguration of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy