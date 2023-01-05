Read full article on original website
Baby goat snuggling at the Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Animals are a big part of Pennsylvania agriculture, and there are more than 4,000 of them at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Some of the youngest animals are turning out to be the stars of the show. One of the newest attractions at this year's farm show...
New Lego store; political regrets; Farm Show: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Today, we’ll play with Legos ... er, we’ll tell you where you can ... and then look at prison phone call costs, football games and the Farm Show. A construction worker who wanted a career change figured he couldn’t go wrong with something practically every kid (and many adults) love: Legos.
WFMZ-TV Online
Locals take home awards at PA Farm Show
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway. This year's them is "Rooted in Progress." It's a celebration of the farmers who provide food to so many people and support thousands of jobs across the state. This is the 107th year for the show, which runs every day through Saturday at...
Angel food cake with salted caramel frosting wows judges at Pa. Farm Show
Light and lofty angel food cakes were on display over the weekend at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. This year, Shelia Suhan, of Fayette County, won first place in the Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest Jan. 8 with her Angel Food Cake with Salted Caramel Pecan Frosting. She competed against about 60 other entrants.
Shapiro announces picks to head PA’s top environmental, conservation and farm agencies
Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro has kept it simple for two of his latest Cabinet appointments, asking current state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn to stay on for a new hitch in state government. In addition, Shapiro has turned to an attorney from the...
FOX43.com
Pa. produce featured in unique farm show foods
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Of all the sights, sounds and smells at the farm show in Harrisburg, nothing attracts visitors like the fresh food. The milkshakes, fried cheese and hot dishes are like no other, packing the mouth-watering flavors of Pennsylvania. Many items feature the some of the commonwealth's most...
Lancaster Farming
How Well Do You Know the PA Farm Show?
Whether this year is your first time visiting the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg or you’ve been attending it ever since you were a toddler, there’s always so much to learn and enjoy at the Farm Show. Let’s see what you know — and what you don’t.
Photos: 2023 PA Farm Show opening day
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday, Jan. 7, was the first day the full 2023 PA Farm Show was open. Visitors packed the Farm Show complex, meeting the animals and crowding the Food Court. There is a lot to eat at the PA Farm Show, from fried foods to baked potatoes to milkshakes. As of Saturday […]
abc27.com
PA Farm Show Schedule: January 8, 2023
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) —The PA farm show is in full swing, and events on Sunday, Jan. 8 will have plenty of things to do for visitors at the farm show. Below is a chart of the events planned for the rest of the week. DatesCompetitive EventsCommercial EventsFood Court. Jan....
echo-pilot.com
PA hunter of 60-plus years surprised by what he found on the buck he shot
After hunting for more than six decades, Vernon "Buddy" Yoder thought he had seen it all in the woods, but he was in for a surprise. Yoder, 78, of Somerset shot a buck on Nov. 28. As he and his son, James, walked toward the deer, his son said, "Oh my lord, he has velvet yet."
Chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting and marshmallow wins first prize at Pa. Farm Show
A repeat winner in the Pennsylvania Farm Show baking circuit has done it again. Sharon Karlheim of Cambria County won the blue ribbon Jan. 7 in the annual Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest. Her layered Chocolate Peanut Butter and Marshmallow Cake calls for several types of frosting, ganache and mousse. Judges...
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in Pennsylvania
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Pennsylvania carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Lycoming County, keep reading to learn more.
Lots to do, see, and eat at the Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show starts this weekend in Harrisburg. Rahn Troutman is from Dornsife and is with the Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers. The food court was open as a preview day, and his stand was already off to a busy start. "We do baked potatoes,...
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel Website
The keystone state is filled with charming, quaint small towns. That, I think we all can agree on. As one living in Lancaster, PA, I may be somewhat biased when it comes to small towns (the best one is Lititz, in my opinion). However, Touropia, a popular travel website, recently ranked New Hope, Pennsylvania as the best small town in the state.
Pa. Capitol Complex to close on Tuesday for Shapiro inauguration
If you are planning a trip to the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in downtown Harrisburg to do business at a state agency on Tuesday, you’ll have to change your plans. The Capitol Complex will be closed that day as part of efforts to reduce traffic, parking and other logistical issues due to the inauguration of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro.
WFMZ-TV Online
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
This Pennsylvania city is one of the best for bagel lovers: study
Bagels are arguably one of the highest formations of bread out there. If you agree, you’re probably a bagel lover yourself. And if you’re a bagel lover in Pennsylvania, you’re in luck — a Keystone State city is apparently one of the best for bagel fans in the nation.
Thanks to virtual reality, you can easily ride a horse at the 2023 Farm Show
If you’ve never been horseback riding, the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association gives a life-like, virtual-reality experience at this year’s farm show. The PHRA has brought back this popular attraction to the Pennsylvania Farm Show for the second time since 2020. According to PHRA’s Ashley Eisenbeil, this experience is...
Pennsylvania seniors targeted in series of robberies: police | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
“Most Haunted Road In Pennsylvania”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads in Pennsylvania are some of the most famously haunted destinations in the United States. From eerie forests to abandoned roadside attractions, the Keystone State is home to a variety of spooky locales that are sure to send chills down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Pennsylvania:
PennLive.com
