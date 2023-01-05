ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2023 KY Girl Scout Cookie Season Launches With a New Flavor and a Name Change

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES -- A BRIEF HISTORY. We have ALL been enjoying these iconic treats our entire lives--every single one of us. You know how I know? Because the Girl Scouts first began selling cookies way back in 1917. (Okay, yes, if there are any 106-year-olds out there who would like to dispute my claim, you win.) But yes, it was more than a century ago when an Oklahoma troop baked cookies and sold them in a school cafeteria as a service project. The sales went national five years later, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Ice Cream Flavor Brimming with Your Favorite Toppings

My gratitude list is growing by the day and includes tequila-infused chocolate bars, two Mexican Pizza creations hitting Taco Bell, and now, an all-new ice cream brimming with salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie dough. Our good pals, Ben & Jerry, are launching a pint created in partnership with award-winning director, filmmaker, and TV producer Ava DuVernay.
Taco Bell's Menu For 2023 Includes 2 New Versions Of Mexican Pizza

Bringing the 2023 flavors a little early, Taco Bell will launch some limited-edition items on Dec. 22. With nationwide offers like $2 chicken burritos and two new Mexican Pizzas testing in select cities, it’s about to be a tasty start to the year. These menu items are only available...
Skims Is Having a Rare, Unannounced Sale Just in Time for Valentines Day

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. The internet is obsessed with Skims loungewear for a reason–it’s comfortable, chic, and changes the home lounge-wear game. You can be as comfy as in your old sweats while looking infinitely more stylish. And right now, there’s a sale happening, making these pieces affordable as well. I’m shopping for my favorite Soft Lounge dresses–the one that people on the internet can’t stop raving over.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie 🍫

Looking for an easy and delicious dessert recipe that just about everyone will enjoy? Look no further than this peanut butter chocolate pie. Anyone can make this, it's comes together quickly, in fact the most labor intensive part is crushing the Oreo's for the crust! The richness and creamy texture of this pie makes this an ultra rich dessert. Cut small slivers, a small piece goes a long way - you can always go back for seconds! This is absolutely one of my favorite guilty pleasures. Feel free to embellish this pie to your liking. You could add Oreos or Reese's pieces to the top, chocolate ganache or even crushed peanut butter cups. Delicious!!!
