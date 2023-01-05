Read full article on original website
GIRL SCOUT COOKIES -- A BRIEF HISTORY. We have ALL been enjoying these iconic treats our entire lives--every single one of us. You know how I know? Because the Girl Scouts first began selling cookies way back in 1917. (Okay, yes, if there are any 106-year-olds out there who would like to dispute my claim, you win.) But yes, it was more than a century ago when an Oklahoma troop baked cookies and sold them in a school cafeteria as a service project. The sales went national five years later, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Looking for an easy and delicious dessert recipe that just about everyone will enjoy? Look no further than this peanut butter chocolate pie. Anyone can make this, it's comes together quickly, in fact the most labor intensive part is crushing the Oreo's for the crust! The richness and creamy texture of this pie makes this an ultra rich dessert. Cut small slivers, a small piece goes a long way - you can always go back for seconds! This is absolutely one of my favorite guilty pleasures. Feel free to embellish this pie to your liking. You could add Oreos or Reese's pieces to the top, chocolate ganache or even crushed peanut butter cups. Delicious!!!
