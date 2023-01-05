Looking for an easy and delicious dessert recipe that just about everyone will enjoy? Look no further than this peanut butter chocolate pie. Anyone can make this, it's comes together quickly, in fact the most labor intensive part is crushing the Oreo's for the crust! The richness and creamy texture of this pie makes this an ultra rich dessert. Cut small slivers, a small piece goes a long way - you can always go back for seconds! This is absolutely one of my favorite guilty pleasures. Feel free to embellish this pie to your liking. You could add Oreos or Reese's pieces to the top, chocolate ganache or even crushed peanut butter cups. Delicious!!!

