Inside the Florida prisons where Todd and Julie Chrisley will serve their combined 19 year sentence
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison his fraud conviction. His wife Julie was sentenced to seven. They will report on Jan. 17.
Former Colorado funeral home owner sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling body parts
The former director of a funeral home in Colorado was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for dissecting the bodies she was entrusted with and selling the body parts without her clients’ permission.Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced on Tuesday for the scheme after pleading guilty to fraud in July.Reuters reports that Hess operated a pair of businesses — Sunset Mesa funeral home and Donor Services, which sources human body parts — from the same location in Montrose, Colorado.The former funeral director’s mother, Shirley Koch, 69, was also implicated in the scheme. Koch pleaded guilty to fraud and was given...
Former Police Lieutenant Sentenced to 79 Years In Prison for Murdering Ex-Wife, Attacking Her Boyfriend While Kids Were in Home
A former police lieutenant received a virtual life sentence for gunning down his ex-wife and trying to kill her new boyfriend. John Formisano, 52, must spend 79 years in prison for charges including first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. He was...
Massachusetts Man Sentenced to Prison After Bragging About Getting ‘Two Hits in on the Same Rookie Cop’ Following Jan. 6 Attack
A Massachusetts man who admitted to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than a year behind bars. Troy Sargent, 38, was part of a crowd of rioters facing off against police on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, when Donald Trump supporters overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the building as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The breach forced Congress to halt the proceeding as lawmakers and staff either evacuated or sheltered in place for hours.
Greeley man caught with nearly 6,000 fentanyl pills sentenced to 40 years in prison
A 27-year-old Greeley man was sentenced to four decades behind bars after he sold fentanyl to undercover officers. Investigators also intercepted three postal packages addressed to Andrew Durdy during the investigation. The packages, delivered from California, contained more fentanyl. In total, about 5,800 fentanyl pills were seized during the Weld County Drug Task Force's investigation. "This was a conservative count," Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia told the judge during the sentencing hearing, per a press release from the DA's Office. "Any one of those pills could have killed someone. Bottom line, he made a profit off destroying other people's lives and we won't tolerate this type of behavior in our community." RELATED Andrew Durdy arrested twice for reportedly having illegal drugs, including fentanylDurdy pleaded guilty to two counts of felony fentanyl distribution in October. Weld District Court Judge Timothy Kerns sentenced Durdy to 40 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections on Dec. 21.
St. Augustine man losses his phone in Home Depot and gets sentenced to federal prison
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Concerned citizens, who found Patrick Joseph McAloon’s cell phone in a Home Depot, discovered images of a child around three years old being sexually abused. McAloon called his own phone and when confronted about the photos, he said it was a “wake-up call,” and...
Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam
The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
Investigators seized $33K and 3 vehicles in drug bust. They’re keeping some of the money and a Ford F-150 after dropped charges
The District Attorney’s Office may have dropped the charges against 16 defendants in a massive drug trafficking investigation, but the drug task force overseeing the case is keeping more than $21,000 of seized money and a 2015 Ford F-150 worth an estimated $30,500. The investigation ground to a halt...
Son of Ohio Judge Sentenced for Murdering Wife by Shooting Her Three Times in the Head in 2021
An Ohio man, son of a judge, and U.S. Army veteran was sentenced to spend 15 years to life in prison, plus an additional six years, for repeatedly shooting and killing his wife in May 2021. Omnisun Azali, 36, was convicted by Cuyahoga County jurors on two counts of murder,...
Judge Throws the Book at Man Convicted of Raping 12-Year-Old at Knifepoint in Front of Sister and Grandma, Calling it ‘One of the Most Depraved Crimes’ He’d Ever Seen
A 34-year-old man in Washington will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl at knifepoint in front of her grandmother and 16-year-old sister during a home invasion four years ago. Yakima County Judge Jeffrey B. Swann on Tuesday ordered Daniel...
N.J. Woman Accused of Murdering Husband on Christmas; Victim Was Active in Local Politics
A New Jersey woman accused of killing her husband on Christmas Day was arrested in connection with his death, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, allegedly killed David B. Wigglesworth, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside their Mays Landing home around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rapper who posed on cop car at US Capitol riots on Jan. 6 has been sentenced
WASHINGTON — The FBI experienced considerable difficulty tracking down many of the rioters who illegally stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But federal agents had no problem whatsoever in finding rapper Bugzie the Don. Why was it so easy? Glad you asked. The Virginia-born and bred rapper,...
Former state senator files bankruptcy in effort to get out of jail for child support non-payment
Jeremy Hutchinson on Friday, his second day in jail, filed for voluntary bankruptcy and appealed the contempt order that incarcerates him indefinitely to the Arkansas Supreme Court, measures that should get him out of jail within a week at most without having to pay $524,000 in child support arrears for his freedom, his lawyer said Friday.
Joe Giudice Says the Chrisleys Were 'Crucified' in Tax Fraud Trial After Serving His Own Prison Time
Joe Giudice said Todd and Julie Chrisley should "have taken the plea" during their recent tax fraud trial: "You can't go to trial against the feds. You can't do it. You gonna lose" Joe Giudice is opening up about Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax fraud sentencing — and he's not holding back. Joe — who was previously arrested and jailed for bankruptcy fraud — shared his thoughts on the similarities between his case and that of the Chrisleys on the most recent episode of his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Pfeister's Namaste B$tches...
Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break
A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
Coffee tables hid 4,000 kilos of cocaine that ‘flooded’ Florida, other states, feds say
A man who traveled back and forth from Massachusetts to Florida to transport the cocaine could go to prison, prosecutors said.
Suspected White Supremacist Who Used Noose To Threaten To Kill Black People Pleads Guilty To Hate Crimes
A suspected white supremacist in Michigan pleaded guilty federal hate crimes for threatening to kill people supporting Black Lives Matter. The post Suspected White Supremacist Who Used Noose To Threaten To Kill Black People Pleads Guilty To Hate Crimes appeared first on NewsOne.
‘You’re Not Going to Say Nothing?’: Grandfather Lashes Out in Court at Son, Who Allegedly Dismembered Infant Granddaughter
As an accused murderer in Connecticut briefly appeared in court on Wednesday, someone called out to him in outrage. That person was his father, according to News 12 Connecticut. “You’re not going to say nothing?” the man told defendant Christopher Francisquini, 31, in obvious distress. “Chris! You’re not going to...
Georgia men arrested in connection with $22 million dollar drug bust
Two Georgia men were arrested on drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Hall County. Liquid methamphetamine worth an estimated $22 million was seized.
What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking Device on Their Car?
What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking device on Their Car?. For many years now, police investigators have used electronic surveillance to track suspects. One of their most potent devices is the Global Positioning Satellite, a tracking bug commonly known by its acronym GPS. If police use incriminating evidence gleaned from a GPS most lawyers raise the issue that their client's Fourth Amendment rights to be safe and secure from unreasonable searches and seizures. GPS surveillance is legal but depending on the circumstances the surveillance can present numerous challenges. So, what happens if an unsuspecting citizen finds a police-installed GPS tracking device attached beneath their vehicle and decide to trash it? As documented in the case of Indiana v. Derek Heuring, things can turn pretty strange.
