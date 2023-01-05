ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Former Colorado funeral home owner sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling body parts

The former director of a funeral home in Colorado was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for dissecting the bodies she was entrusted with and selling the body parts without her clients’ permission.Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced on Tuesday for the scheme after pleading guilty to fraud in July.Reuters reports that Hess operated a pair of businesses — Sunset Mesa funeral home and Donor Services, which sources human body parts — from the same location in Montrose, Colorado.The former funeral director’s mother, Shirley Koch, 69, was also implicated in the scheme. Koch pleaded guilty to fraud and was given...
MONTROSE, CO
Law & Crime

Massachusetts Man Sentenced to Prison After Bragging About Getting ‘Two Hits in on the Same Rookie Cop’ Following Jan. 6 Attack

A Massachusetts man who admitted to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than a year behind bars. Troy Sargent, 38, was part of a crowd of rioters facing off against police on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, when Donald Trump supporters overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the building as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The breach forced Congress to halt the proceeding as lawmakers and staff either evacuated or sheltered in place for hours.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Denver

Greeley man caught with nearly 6,000 fentanyl pills sentenced to 40 years in prison

A 27-year-old Greeley man was sentenced to four decades behind bars after he sold fentanyl to undercover officers. Investigators also intercepted three postal packages addressed to Andrew Durdy during the investigation. The packages, delivered from California, contained more fentanyl. In total, about 5,800 fentanyl pills were seized during the Weld County Drug Task Force's investigation.  "This was a conservative count," Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia told the judge during the sentencing hearing, per a press release from the DA's Office. "Any one of those pills could have killed someone. Bottom line, he made a profit off destroying other people's lives and we won't tolerate this type of behavior in our community." RELATED  Andrew Durdy arrested twice for reportedly having illegal drugs, including fentanylDurdy pleaded guilty to two counts of felony fentanyl distribution in October. Weld District Court Judge Timothy Kerns sentenced Durdy to 40 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections on Dec. 21.
GREELEY, CO
Boston

Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam

The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
WATERTOWN, MA
Law & Crime

Judge Throws the Book at Man Convicted of Raping 12-Year-Old at Knifepoint in Front of Sister and Grandma, Calling it ‘One of the Most Depraved Crimes’ He’d Ever Seen

A 34-year-old man in Washington will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl at knifepoint in front of her grandmother and 16-year-old sister during a home invasion four years ago. Yakima County Judge Jeffrey B. Swann on Tuesday ordered Daniel...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
People

N.J. Woman Accused of Murdering Husband on Christmas; Victim Was Active in Local Politics

A New Jersey woman accused of killing her husband on Christmas Day was arrested in connection with his death, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, allegedly killed David B. Wigglesworth, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside their Mays Landing home around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
People

Joe Giudice Says the Chrisleys Were 'Crucified' in Tax Fraud Trial After Serving His Own Prison Time

Joe Giudice said Todd and Julie Chrisley should "have taken the plea" during their recent tax fraud trial: "You can't go to trial against the feds. You can't do it. You gonna lose" Joe Giudice is opening up about Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax fraud sentencing — and he's not holding back. Joe — who was previously arrested and jailed for bankruptcy fraud — shared his thoughts on the similarities between his case and that of the Chrisleys on the most recent episode of his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Pfeister's Namaste B$tches...
Vice

Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break

A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
Law & Crime

‘You’re Not Going to Say Nothing?’: Grandfather Lashes Out in Court at Son, Who Allegedly Dismembered Infant Granddaughter

As an accused murderer in Connecticut briefly appeared in court on Wednesday, someone called out to him in outrage. That person was his father, according to News 12 Connecticut. “You’re not going to say nothing?” the man told defendant Christopher Francisquini, 31, in obvious distress. “Chris! You’re not going to...
WATERBURY, CT
Clarence Walker

What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking Device on Their Car?

What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking device on Their Car?. For many years now, police investigators have used electronic surveillance to track suspects. One of their most potent devices is the Global Positioning Satellite, a tracking bug commonly known by its acronym GPS. If police use incriminating evidence gleaned from a GPS most lawyers raise the issue that their client's Fourth Amendment rights to be safe and secure from unreasonable searches and seizures. GPS surveillance is legal but depending on the circumstances the surveillance can present numerous challenges. So, what happens if an unsuspecting citizen finds a police-installed GPS tracking device attached beneath their vehicle and decide to trash it? As documented in the case of Indiana v. Derek Heuring, things can turn pretty strange.
INDIANA STATE

