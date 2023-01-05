ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Pennsylvania State Police announce New Year’s holiday crash and enforcement data

By Kaylee Fuller
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mXIap_0k4SZKLD00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that there weren’t any fatalities related to motor vehicle crashes during the New Year’s holiday weekend.

The PSP investigated a total of 481 motor vehicle crashes from Dec. 30, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023. There was a total of 108 injured people and zero fatalities reported during the holiday weekend.

Pa. State Police arrest PennDOT employee for alleged driver’s license fraud

During this time period, there were 356 individuals who were arrested for DUI and 12,445 citations for various traffic violations including speeding, seat belt, and child seat infractions.

More information regarding the 2023 New Year’s holiday enforcement can be found here.

The crash data and enforcement data can be found below:

Crash Data

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
2022-23 (3 days) 481 0 0 108 51 0
2021-22 (3 days) 471 2 2 97 41 1
Courtesy of the PSP

Enforcement Data

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations
2022-23 (3 days) 356 4,126 67 378 7,874
2021-22 (3 days) 278 3,632 68 310 6,223
Courtesy of the PSP
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

