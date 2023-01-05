Read full article on original website
Playvox Launches New Workforce Engagement Solutions for Salesforce Contact Center
Customers can now access Playvox’s leading-edge workforce engagement solutions on Salesforce AppExchange. Playvox, one of the leading providers of workforce engagement solutions for digital-first and CRM-centric contact centers, today announced the launch of a global collaboration with Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). Playvox solutions deliver a powerfully simple way to achieve efficiency and effectiveness in the contact center.
PARCLL Joins the ProShip Carrier Library to Provide International and U.S. Domestic E-Commerce Delivery Services
PARCLL, a leading global e-commerce logistics solutions provider, announces its integration with ProShip, a leader in automated multi-carrier shipping software. The partnership brings PARCLL’s best-in-class delivery services to all ProShip customers instantly and easily. PARCLL focuses on reliability and efficiency, servicing the U.S. domestic small parcel delivery market with...
StrataCore Set to Intensify its Business Transformation Through Partnership with AppDirect
StrataCore chooses AppDirect for its unparalleled combination of B2B commerce capabilities. AppDirect, the world’s leading B2B subscription commerce platform, today announced that StrataCore, a premier technology advisor for cloud, connectivity, security, and data services, has selected AppDirect as its exclusive partner to fuel its future growth. StrataCore selected AppDirect...
Cloudflare Announces New Solutions to Help CIOs Maximize Employee Collaboration and Productivity
Digital Experience Monitoring will provide unparalleled visibility and insights to businesses in the age of remote work. Cloudflare, Inc., the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced Cloudflare Digital Experience Monitoring, an all in one dashboard that helps CIOs understand how critical applications and Internet services are performing across their entire corporate network. Cloudflare Digital Experience Monitoring, part of Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform, will provide IT leaders with predictive, historical, and real time intelligence around application outages, network issues, and performance slow-downs to keep employees productive wherever they are working.
Lifestyle Brand OluKai Chooses Jitterbit to Streamline its Sales and Fulfillment Operations
Footwear Company Connects Key Internal Systems to Boost Productivity and Save Time and Resources. Jitterbit, the API transformation company, announced that lifestyle brand OluKai, the Hawaiian-inspired footwear company best known for its underfoot comfort, has chosen Jitterbit to connect its key backend systems to streamline its sales and fulfillment processes and improve team productivity. Specifically, Jitterbit has helped OluKai connect its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with Amazon to improve the recording of sales, returns and inventory movement.
TrustRadius Announces New Partnerships to Better Serve Tech Buyers’ Expectations
Six new TrustRadius partners help technology providers cater to the self-serve buyer with interactive demos and automated security documentation at no extra cost. TrustRadius, the B2B technology decisioning platform, recently partnered with six companies to enhance self-serve capabilities for buyers. According to the 2022 B2B Buying Disconnect report, virtually 100% of buyers want to self-serve when researching B2B technology. With interactive demos and automated security documentation now openly available on TrustRadius, buyers are better equipped to fully evaluate the best-fit products for their company.
Dandy’s AI Powered Review Reply Feature Helps Restaurant Chain Boost Review Scores and Reduce Operating Costs
AI powered reputation automation software platform Dandy recently helped a major restaurant chain automate all of their online review replies for multiple platforms, including Google, Yelp, and OpenTable. The company is urging businesses to find out how its AI-automated review reply feature can help them boost engagement and raise their overall review scores.
L'Oréal Debuts Lipstick Applicator to Help People With Limited Mobility
'For L’Oréal, the future of beauty is inclusive,' says the brand.
Metapack To Bring Together Leading Retailers and Carriers at The Delivery Conference 2023
Speakers from John Lewis, HelloFresh, Shopify and Amazon Shipping are on the agenda for 7 February in London. Metapack, a leader in ecommerce delivery technology, announces that it will host retailers, brands, carriers and technology companies at the world’s foremost ecommerce delivery event, The Delivery Conference (TDC) on 7 February 2023 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. For the first time since 2020, TDC will be live and in-person as ecommerce leaders gather to discuss the most pressing challenges facing the industry in the year ahead.
Selro Announces the Release of Its Latest Marketplace Integration With Bol.com
Selro a comprehensive multichannel selling platform, is proud to announce the release of its latest marketplace integration with Bol.com. Selro, a UK-based organization renowned for its great effort in revolutionizing the e-commerce industry by providing all the basic tools that are required of an e-commerce business proudly announces the release of its latest integration with Bol.com.
Datalogic Brings the Future of Retail to NRF 2023 With an Extensive Display of Retail Solutions and Technology
Datalogic, a global leader in automatic data capture and industrial automation markets, is bringing the FUTURE of RETAIL to the National Retail Federation (NRF) Big Show 2023 at booth 5939. As the market leader in fixed retail scanning, Datalogic is always developing new solutions and technologies that advance Retail POS, inventory control, and supply chain traceability.
Markt POS Launches First All-in-One, Cloud-Based Point-of-Sale Solution to Meet the Needs of Small to Medium Grocery and Specialty Markets
Solution combines deep grocery industry expertise with next-gen POS retail technology. Markt POS today announced the first all-in-one, cloud-based retail point-of-sale (POS) software dedicated exclusively to the needs of small-to medium-sized grocery and specialty markets. Designed by multi-generational grocers with local shop owners in mind, Markt POS provides a seamless experience by combining all essential aspects of the grocery business in one platform, including payments, POS, loyalty features, ecommerce, and analytics.
Activ Technologies Poised for Expansive Growth with Supply Chain Platform Capabilities and Customer Successes
Activ ends 2022 poised for exceptional growth in 2023 with new areas for transformation, a growing customer base, and expansion of new and established channels. Activ Technologies, a premier provider of a many-to-many supply chain platform, achieved 85 percent year-over-year growth for 2022 by adding new customers in airline, food and beverage, and eCommerce industries while complementing the expansion of consumer packaged goods (CPG) use cases for existing customers. Activ extended collaboration and management among suppliers and transportation providers while improving operational decision-making in inventory optimization, container prioritization, and shipment visibility.
Zuper Announces Global Momentum as Service Businesses Accelerate Adoption of Automated Digital Solutions
Company announces 2022 milestones as organizations with field service teams shift toward digital solutions that streamline employee and customer experiences. Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing businesses with field teams, today announced key 2022 growth milestones. As businesses with field service teams accelerate their efforts to modernize operations and provide superior customer experiences, Zuper’s value proposition has grown exponentially.
Auto Manufacturer Websites Becoming More Important to Vehicle Shoppers, J.D. Power Finds
Land Rover Website Ranks Highest in Premium Segment; Jeep Ranks Highest in Mass Market Segment. As auto manufacturer websites become increasingly important to shoppers, overall satisfaction for manufacturer websites is also growing, up 11 points (on a 1,000-point scale) for the premium segment to 722 and 3 points for the mass market segment to 708 according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Manufacturer Website Evaluation StudySM —Winter, released today. When shoppers use certain tools, specifically the build and price, vehicle compare, 360° viewer and payment/lease calculator, the likelihood of the shopper to consider the brand increases by 11 percentage points.
Magaya Announces Outstanding Growth in 2022, Evolution of Digital Freight Platform
Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of logistics and supply chain automation software, announced a strong close to fiscal year 2022 with outstanding annual revenue growth propelled by ongoing advancements to its technology platform and best-in-class customer service. With uncertainty reigning over the freight industry throughout 2022, Magaya recognized and addressed...
New Report Reveals Consumers Embracing Return Fees In Exchange For Convenient, Premium Offerings
New data from Loop finds 70% of U.S. consumers are willing to pay for more flexible return experiences. Loop, the leading returns platform that serves over 1,800 Shopify brands, released the findings of its most recent consumer report, “Consumer Preferences Require Premium Return Experiences,” providing insights into how brands can deliver a premium experience to retain revenue and customers.
Grocers’ Websites Were Well-Prepared to Handle 2022 Digital Holiday Shopping Spike, but Struggled to Keep Pace on Fulfillment
According to Grocery Doppio’s 2022 Performance Scorecard, despite digital grocery sales reaching $128B in 2022, most digital operations remain unprofitable. Incisiv, a next-generation industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption, and Wynshop, the leading provider of digital commerce and fulfillment solutions for local-store based retailers, revealed the findings from their State of Digital Grocery 2022 Performance Scorecard on Grocery Doppio. The scorecard provides a quantitative look back on the growth and changes in the digital grocery market in 2022, including new data for the month of December and grocers’ outlook for 2023.
