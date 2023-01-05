Land Rover Website Ranks Highest in Premium Segment; Jeep Ranks Highest in Mass Market Segment. As auto manufacturer websites become increasingly important to shoppers, overall satisfaction for manufacturer websites is also growing, up 11 points (on a 1,000-point scale) for the premium segment to 722 and 3 points for the mass market segment to 708 according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Manufacturer Website Evaluation StudySM —Winter, released today. When shoppers use certain tools, specifically the build and price, vehicle compare, 360° viewer and payment/lease calculator, the likelihood of the shopper to consider the brand increases by 11 percentage points.

