Five reasons to want the Georgia Bulldogs to win the national championship | Whitley

By David Whitley, The Gainesville Sun
 5 days ago

College football’s national champ will either be Dawg U. or Underdog U. There’s little doubt which team most Americans will be cheering for.

“Hunker Down You Hairy Underdogs!” will ring across the land Monday night.

We love Cinderella stories, and there’s never been one quite like the TCU Horned Frogs, or Frawgs. They were picked to finish seventh in the Big 12. They have a first-year coach. Their last national championship came shortly after Hitler’s troops invaded Austria.

This is like the original “Rocky,” with Georgia playing the role of Apollo Creed. About the only people pulling for the Bulldogs will be Georgians and gamblers who bet the Bulldogs will cover the 12½-point spread.

Florida football woes: Florida gets swamped in the desert, falling to Oregon State in Las Vegas Bowl - Whitley

UF gymnasts ready: 'Unfinished business': Is this the year Florida gymnastics ends its title drought?

That’s especially true in a bordering state. Florida fans would rather Vladimir Putin rule the world than Kirby Smart, so it would take at least a $1 million payday for them to cheer for the hated Dawgs.

But there are reasons even UF fans might want to secretly wear red-and-black underwear come kickoff. If you don’t believe it, read on ….

5. Georgia QB Stetson Bennett XVIII

Yeah, he’s really only Stetson Bennett IV. It just feels like he’s old enough to be a pope.

Bennett is 25, which is almost as old as some of the popcorn served at Sanford Stadium. His age just adds to the SBIV legend.

He was No. 2,569 in the 2017 recruiting rankings. Walked on at UGA. Transferred to Jones College in Ellisville, Miss. Returned to UGA to hold the clipboard behind five-star recruits. He beat them all out and spent years being ridiculed as a caretaker QB.

Critics finally admitted Bennett doesn’t totally stink after last season. Winning two straight titles would make him Herschel-like (pre-Senate race) in the Peach State.

When it comes to underdog stories, it’s hard to top Cinderella Bennett IV.

4. Southeastern Conference Pride

SEC teams have won 28 of the past 31 national championships, or something like that. There is such a thing as reflective glory.

A Georgia win would further confirm that it takes Big Boy pants to even suit up in the league. As the SEC motto says about sports (especially football) down here, “It Just Means More.”

Better yet, the fact it just means more irritates the dickens out of the rest of the football world. All Big Ten fans can do about it is make fun of the South and how we all drink moonshine and marry our cousins.

Let ‘em chirp. We’ll just keep piling up hardware.

3. It Will Fuel a Great Debate

This mostly applies to people who aren’t Nick Saban fans. All 97.4 million of them.

Saint Nick was the unquestioned Grand Pooh-bah of college football. If his former assistant wins a second straight crown, there will be a legitimate debate over whether Georgia or Alabama has the best coach and program.

Americans love to argue about sports almost as much as they love Cinderella stories. The Nick vs. Kirby argument will keep SEC phone lines and chat rooms buzzing through the dry season of no football.

2. The Heck with Cinderella

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” was a better movie.

(Yes, we are getting desperate to find reasons to pull for the Dawgs. But hang on …)

1. It will doom the Dawgs in 2023

It’s been 12 years since a school has won two national titles in a row. Naturally, it was an SEC member that did it. Roll Tide.

The last three-peat was so long ago, Minnesota did it. Anyone remember the Golden Gopher Dynasty from 1934-36?

It won’t matter if Georgia brings six truckloads of five-star recruits or Stetson Bennett gets a 12 th year of eligibility next season. Historically and statistically speaking, winning another title this year guarantees the Bulldogs won’t win one next year.  As we say down South, a three-peat “Ain’t gonna happen.”

Heck, the Dawgs might even get fat and happy and give Florida fans a chance to drive home happy from Jacksonville.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun:

