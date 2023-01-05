Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Datalogic Brings the Future of Retail to NRF 2023 With an Extensive Display of Retail Solutions and Technology
Datalogic, a global leader in automatic data capture and industrial automation markets, is bringing the FUTURE of RETAIL to the National Retail Federation (NRF) Big Show 2023 at booth 5939. As the market leader in fixed retail scanning, Datalogic is always developing new solutions and technologies that advance Retail POS, inventory control, and supply chain traceability.
salestechstar.com
Blue Yonder Empowers Retailers with Supply Chain Powered Commerce at NRF 2023
Blue Yonder’s end-to-end retail platform features unified commerce success stories with Foot Locker, PVH, Tailored Brands, Urban Outfitters, and Walgreens. As consumer shopping habits continue to transform both online and in stores, retailers need real-time data and intelligent insights to quickly adapt and fulfill at accelerated speed. At the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2023: Retail’s Big Show Jan. 15-17, 2023, in New York City, Blue Yonder will showcase how it is powering seamless global commerce through connected, customer-centric supply chains, helping retailers keep their promises to shoppers; this means shoppers can locate the right product at the right time – at the right price – while lowering the cost to serve for the retailer.
salestechstar.com
Alibaba Cloud Unveils Its First International Product Innovation Center and Partner Management Center
-Leading cloud service provider manifests its commitment to global customers, starting from its international headquarters in Singapore. -The cloud leader also attains the highest tier of cybersecurity certification while facilitating local customers’ digital transformation in retail, logistics and gaming. Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba...
salestechstar.com
Lifestyle Brand OluKai Chooses Jitterbit to Streamline its Sales and Fulfillment Operations
Footwear Company Connects Key Internal Systems to Boost Productivity and Save Time and Resources. Jitterbit, the API transformation company, announced that lifestyle brand OluKai, the Hawaiian-inspired footwear company best known for its underfoot comfort, has chosen Jitterbit to connect its key backend systems to streamline its sales and fulfillment processes and improve team productivity. Specifically, Jitterbit has helped OluKai connect its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with Amazon to improve the recording of sales, returns and inventory movement.
salestechstar.com
Playvox Launches New Workforce Engagement Solutions for Salesforce Contact Center
Customers can now access Playvox’s leading-edge workforce engagement solutions on Salesforce AppExchange. Playvox, one of the leading providers of workforce engagement solutions for digital-first and CRM-centric contact centers, today announced the launch of a global collaboration with Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). Playvox solutions deliver a powerfully simple way to achieve efficiency and effectiveness in the contact center.
salestechstar.com
Digital Transformation Is Done
Nuspire reveals a compelling list of cybersecurity predictions for 2023. Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), announced the rollout of its 2023 cybersecurity predictions. Compiled from Nuspire’s senior leadership team, these forecasts go beyond standard prediction fare, and while some may be considered controversial, they’re designed to promote forward-thinking discussions throughout the industry.
salestechstar.com
GAINS Achieves Customer Accolades in 2022
Supply chain planning leader honored by Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group and 2022 customer reviews show that 100 percent would recommend the solution. GAINS, a leading provider of innovative cloud-based supply chain planning solutions, announced that the company received accolades from its customers for its commitment to delivering measurable supply chain results in 2022. The latest reviews and a recent customer award showcase the company’s commitment to providing customer value. One hundred percent of customer reviews1 on Gartner® Peer Insights™ in the past 12 months stated they would recommend GAINS. The company was also honored by the Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group for its successful participation in its strategic supply chain automation initiative, Vision 2030.
salestechstar.com
CobbleStone Software Releases Guide on Contract Termination – A Simple, 3 Step Approach
CobbleStone Software has published a free guide highlighting the importance of contract termination and how businesses can simplify the process with 3 steps. CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ 2022 report – releases a comprehensive guide to help contracting professionals recognize the importance of rightful contract termination and how it can be a vital aspect of contract lifecycle management.
salestechstar.com
Snow Software Achieves Oracle GLAS Verification for Oracle Fusion Middleware as Third-Party Tool Vendor
Latest verification provides customers with a streamlined experience to monitor and optimize their Oracle investments. Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, announced it has been verified by the Oracle Global License Advisory Services (GLAS) program as a third-party tool vendor for Oracle Fusion Middleware. This is in addition to the Oracle Database and Oracle Database Options verification that Snow received in 2022, which can offer customers a verified source of data on their Oracle environments.
salestechstar.com
Grandview Analytics Selects David Toomey-Wilson to Lead Business Development for Managed Data Services
Managed Data Pioneer Joins Grandview Analytics to Expand Sales of its Rivvit Data Management and Reporting Platform. Chicago-based Grandview Analytics, a leading technology consulting and managed data services company empowering financial institutions, named market data industry pioneer David Toomey-Wilson as Director, Sales and Business Development, Managed Data Services. In his...
salestechstar.com
Zero Systems Recognized as a 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor in Data-Centric AI
ZERO Systems provides a transformative and holistic approach to data labeling though intelligent data classification and edge computing. ZERO Systems, an innovator in intelligent data classification and AI-enabled cognitive automation, has been recognized as a Cool Vendor in 2022 Gartner Cool Vendors in Data-Centric AI report. “It’s an honor for...
salestechstar.com
Palantir Announces Strategic Partnership with Cloudflare Focused on Cloud Cost Optimization
Palantir Technologies Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Cloudflare, Inc., the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, to help organizations cut cloud costs, increase control, and improve predictability over multi-cloud workloads. Understanding cloud spend is complex, especially in environments where customers use multiple cloud vendors....
salestechstar.com
ShardSecure Announces New VP of Americas Sales, Lance Boyd
ShardSecure, a leading provider of cloud data security and resilience software, welcomes Lance Boyd as its new VP of Sales for the Americas Region. With his extensive experience in the cybersecurity and technology industries, Boyd will help accelerate ShardSecure’s already rapid progress in the cloud data security market. A...
salestechstar.com
TrustRadius Announces New Partnerships to Better Serve Tech Buyers’ Expectations
Six new TrustRadius partners help technology providers cater to the self-serve buyer with interactive demos and automated security documentation at no extra cost. TrustRadius, the B2B technology decisioning platform, recently partnered with six companies to enhance self-serve capabilities for buyers. According to the 2022 B2B Buying Disconnect report, virtually 100% of buyers want to self-serve when researching B2B technology. With interactive demos and automated security documentation now openly available on TrustRadius, buyers are better equipped to fully evaluate the best-fit products for their company.
salestechstar.com
KWIK Completes Proprietary Integration With Major E-Commerce Platforms
Shopify’s integration opens the doors to BigCommerce, WooCommerce and Magento, a global trillion-dollar market. KwikClick Inc., an industry-first, free, multi-purpose service platform that utilizes KWIK’s intellectual properties to pay “waves” of commissions and other incentives to anyone willing to make a product recommendation through social media is providing an investor and market update highlighting targeted sector opportunities, its KWIK platform, and plans for how the Company expects to penetrate a global E-Commerce market opportunity.
salestechstar.com
Exela Technologies Signs Strategic Partnership with Quintes Global
Exela Technologies, Inc, a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader, today announced a partnership with Quintes Global (“QG”), an innovative company with a differentiated first-of-its-kind offering of ‘Dedicated Captive Solutions’ headquartered in New Delhi, India. Exela will deploy its cloud-based Robotic Process Automation (“RPA”) solution, to enable end-to-end digitization of processes performed by QG for its customers under the unique Dedicated Captive Model.
salestechstar.com
Energous and SATO Partner to Develop Wirelessly Powered In-store Retail IoT Applications for Tomorrow
Energous Corporation, a leading developer of wireless power networks, and SATO Holdings Corporation , a global pioneer in auto-ID and labelling solutions, announced a partnership to develop joint solutions that combine Energous’ 1W WattUp PowerBridge transmitters with IoT solutions for next-generation smart store applications. Through this joint development, the...
salestechstar.com
OPEX Enhances Warehouse Automation Sorting Technology to Incorporate RFID Scanning
OPEX Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation for almost 50 years, is expanding the capabilities of its leading-edge Sure Sort Warehouse Automation technology to incorporate radio frequency identification (RFID) scanning to meet client needs and increase operational speed and efficiency. A scalable, reliable, high-throughput sorting system, Sure Sort...
salestechstar.com
Fiteo Chosen for Newchip’s Intensive Global Pre-Seed Accelerator Program
A sponsored product discovery SaaS platform among top applicants selected for Newchip’s online accelerator. Fiteo, a product discovery SaaS platform that helps brands increase sales through sponsored product placement on online marketplaces, was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free accelerator has helped over 2,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $2.2 billion in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.
salestechstar.com
Tuya and Partners Showcased Latest Use Cases in IoT Industries at CES 2023
Tuya Smart, a global IoT development platform service provider, hosted “Tuya Day” with leading companies and associations at CES 2023 in the City of Las Vegas, Nevada. Under the theme of “Be In Smart,” Tuya’s industrial partners – included smart appliances developers, connectivity protocol associations and other important areas of the vast IoT ecosystem got together at Tuya Day and shared the latest use cases of IoT technologies and joint vision of the development of the fast-growing IoT industry.
Comments / 0