Blue Yonder’s end-to-end retail platform features unified commerce success stories with Foot Locker, PVH, Tailored Brands, Urban Outfitters, and Walgreens. As consumer shopping habits continue to transform both online and in stores, retailers need real-time data and intelligent insights to quickly adapt and fulfill at accelerated speed. At the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2023: Retail’s Big Show Jan. 15-17, 2023, in New York City, Blue Yonder will showcase how it is powering seamless global commerce through connected, customer-centric supply chains, helping retailers keep their promises to shoppers; this means shoppers can locate the right product at the right time – at the right price – while lowering the cost to serve for the retailer.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO