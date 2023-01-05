Read full article on original website
Bham Now
“History of Birmingham Rock & Roll” art exhibit featuring 300+ paintings opening January 28
Dust off your leather jacket, East Village Arts is set to open the History of Birmingham Rock & Roll art exhibit January 28 from 1-5PM. The exhibit features over 300 paintings by local artist Craig Legg depicting an extensive collection of art pieces celebrating the history of Birmingham Rock & Roll from the 1950s to now.
Bham Now
The 19th annual Salamander Festival returns to Homewood High School on Jan. 28
The annual Salamander Festival is returning on Saturday, January 28 at Homewood High School. This will be the first in-person festival since 2020. Keep reading to learn what you can expect at this year’s event. The Homewood salamanders. Have you ever found a salamander in your backyard or home?...
Bham Now
Start your spring garden now at a seed exchange in Birmingham
Whether you’re looking to plant a garden for the first time or you’ve had a green thumb for years, you’ll want to come to a local seed exchange. Read on to learn how you can start your spring garden today. What is a seed exchange?. Sometimes you...
Bham Now
5 new + coming soon Birmingham businesses, including Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Have you been on the hunt for a new sushi spot? Or maybe you’re craving some ice cream. We have the latest new and coming soon Birmingham businesses to check out this week. Keep reading to see what’s new around the Greater Birmingham Area. 1. K & J’s...
Bham Now
Top 5 stories this week, including a $32M makeover for Bill Noble Park + a huge addition to the Birmingham skyline
Happy Monday, Birmingham! As you gear yourself up for the week, read on for some of the hottest stories you may have missed, including Interstellar Ginger Beer in Alabaster closing, Bill Noble Park’s $32M makeover and more. Bar La Fête makes Robb Report’s list of 25 most beautiful restaurants...
Bham Now
Birmingham Chef Chris Dupont’s new restaurant Étoile will open in NOLA this spring
Plans are coming together for Birmingham Chef Chris Dupont’s newest restaurant in New Orleans. As announced earlier, the beloved chef and owner of Cafe Dupont for 20 years has moved back to his hometown of New Orleans where he will open what he says will be his last restaurant. Keep reading for everything we know.
Bham Now
Birmingham Legion FC to play majority of 2023 home schedule on weekends
The much anticipated Birmingham Legion FC schedule has been released. Entering their 5th season in the United Soccer League Championship under a new format, the Legion will play every team in the Championship League—24 teams. How are they going to squeeze that into a 34 game schedule?. Birmingham will...
Bham Now
55% of our respondents said they hadn’t heard of the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard—what about you?
The current talk of the town is the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard that is being installed on top of the Two North Twentieth building. According to our most recent LinkedIn poll, “What are your thoughts on the HUGE Alexander Shunnarah billboard coming to downtown Birmingham?”, most respondents said they haven’t heard about it. We believe that opinion will soon be changed. Keep reading to view the results.
Bham Now
Job-seekers: over 21K job openings in The Magic City
On the hunt for a new job in Birmingham? This is the perfect time. According to Indeed.com, there are over 21K job openings in The Magic City. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings. Your browser does...
Bham Now
We tried the best cookies in Bham—here’s what we thought [VIDEO]
The Magic City is FULL of delicious restaurants with some fantastic cookies, so we wanted to try some of the most popular in town. We asked our followers for their fave cookie recommendations and tried them out for ourselves. Want to know what we thought? Watch the video and join us as we chow down on some of the best cookies in Birmingham.
Bham Now
New mountain bike trail “Tails” coming to Oak Mountain
Are you an avid mountain biker, or always on the hunt for a new adventure? Look no further—Oak Mountain State Park named its new mountain biking trail “Tails” and is ready for everyone to enjoy. What is Tails?. According to the Shelby Counter Reporter—In partnership with Birmingham...
Bham Now
Birmingham proposing a new program to help the homeless community sleep safe
The Magic City has some incredible, loving neighbors. The City of Birmingham is proposing a safe sleep pilot program before the city council on Tuesday, January 10. Read on to learn all about this program. Giving everyone a safe place to sleep. Everyone deserves to have a home, so the...
Bham Now
New year, new career: how YOU can excel in real estate in 2023
Are you looking to jumpstart a new career in 2023? With its flexible schedule and potential for business growth, a career in real estate can be an appealing option—just ask Melinda Scott. After taking a break from the housing market to raise her family, Melinda recently joined the team at LAH Real Estate to re-start her career. Keep reading to see if real estate is the right choice for you!
Bham Now
UAB & Jeffco break ground on new $120M Cooper Green building
Cooper Green Mercy Health broke ground today on a new $120M building to house its clinical operations, replacing the current clinic that dates back to the early 1970s. It was agreed by the Jefferson County Commission that the project would be managed by the UAB Health System. The building will be built on the former Cooper Green parking deck lot, which was demolished last year.
