Birmingham Legion FC to play majority of 2023 home schedule on weekends

The much anticipated Birmingham Legion FC schedule has been released. Entering their 5th season in the United Soccer League Championship under a new format, the Legion will play every team in the Championship League—24 teams. How are they going to squeeze that into a 34 game schedule?. Birmingham will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

55% of our respondents said they hadn’t heard of the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard—what about you?

The current talk of the town is the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard that is being installed on top of the Two North Twentieth building. According to our most recent LinkedIn poll, “What are your thoughts on the HUGE Alexander Shunnarah billboard coming to downtown Birmingham?”, most respondents said they haven’t heard about it. We believe that opinion will soon be changed. Keep reading to view the results.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Job-seekers: over 21K job openings in The Magic City

On the hunt for a new job in Birmingham? This is the perfect time. According to Indeed.com, there are over 21K job openings in The Magic City. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings. Your browser does...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

We tried the best cookies in Bham—here’s what we thought [VIDEO]

The Magic City is FULL of delicious restaurants with some fantastic cookies, so we wanted to try some of the most popular in town. We asked our followers for their fave cookie recommendations and tried them out for ourselves. Want to know what we thought? Watch the video and join us as we chow down on some of the best cookies in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

New mountain bike trail “Tails” coming to Oak Mountain

Are you an avid mountain biker, or always on the hunt for a new adventure? Look no further—Oak Mountain State Park named its new mountain biking trail “Tails” and is ready for everyone to enjoy. What is Tails?. According to the Shelby Counter Reporter—In partnership with Birmingham...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

New year, new career: how YOU can excel in real estate in 2023

Are you looking to jumpstart a new career in 2023? With its flexible schedule and potential for business growth, a career in real estate can be an appealing option—just ask Melinda Scott. After taking a break from the housing market to raise her family, Melinda recently joined the team at LAH Real Estate to re-start her career. Keep reading to see if real estate is the right choice for you!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

UAB & Jeffco break ground on new $120M Cooper Green building

Cooper Green Mercy Health broke ground today on a new $120M building to house its clinical operations, replacing the current clinic that dates back to the early 1970s. It was agreed by the Jefferson County Commission that the project would be managed by the UAB Health System. The building will be built on the former Cooper Green parking deck lot, which was demolished last year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

