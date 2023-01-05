The leading analyst firm recognized Dynam.AI as a ‘ Cool Vendor’ in the simulation AI space in a December 2022 report. Dynam.AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) software development firm automating critical decision-making for the industrial sector, announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor by Gartner. Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Their expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s most critical priorities. In a report titled, “Cool Vendors for Simulation in AI” by Anthony Mullen, et al, Gartner authors stated that “simulation technologies can help AI practitioners scale the volume and variety of AI models produced as well as reducing risk and technical debt.”

