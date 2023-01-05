Read full article on original website
Playvox Launches New Workforce Engagement Solutions for Salesforce Contact Center
Customers can now access Playvox’s leading-edge workforce engagement solutions on Salesforce AppExchange. Playvox, one of the leading providers of workforce engagement solutions for digital-first and CRM-centric contact centers, today announced the launch of a global collaboration with Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). Playvox solutions deliver a powerfully simple way to achieve efficiency and effectiveness in the contact center.
Kantata Releases New Enhancements Purpose-built for Professional Services Organizations
A new integration with Salesforce Revenue Cloud provides features and capabilities that empower business leaders to operate with confidence. Kantata, a leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, announced several new enhancements to its Kantata Cloud for Professional Services vertical SaaS platform including a Salesforce Revenue Cloud integration package to streamline sales-to-delivery processes. These enhancements will help professional services organizations (PSOs) accelerate operations and improve business performance, even amidst today’s uncertain economic climate.
TrustRadius Announces New Partnerships to Better Serve Tech Buyers’ Expectations
Six new TrustRadius partners help technology providers cater to the self-serve buyer with interactive demos and automated security documentation at no extra cost. TrustRadius, the B2B technology decisioning platform, recently partnered with six companies to enhance self-serve capabilities for buyers. According to the 2022 B2B Buying Disconnect report, virtually 100% of buyers want to self-serve when researching B2B technology. With interactive demos and automated security documentation now openly available on TrustRadius, buyers are better equipped to fully evaluate the best-fit products for their company.
StrataCore Set to Intensify its Business Transformation Through Partnership with AppDirect
StrataCore chooses AppDirect for its unparalleled combination of B2B commerce capabilities. AppDirect, the world’s leading B2B subscription commerce platform, today announced that StrataCore, a premier technology advisor for cloud, connectivity, security, and data services, has selected AppDirect as its exclusive partner to fuel its future growth. StrataCore selected AppDirect...
Alibaba Cloud Unveils Its First International Product Innovation Center and Partner Management Center
-Leading cloud service provider manifests its commitment to global customers, starting from its international headquarters in Singapore. -The cloud leader also attains the highest tier of cybersecurity certification while facilitating local customers’ digital transformation in retail, logistics and gaming. Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba...
Zero Systems Recognized as a 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor in Data-Centric AI
ZERO Systems provides a transformative and holistic approach to data labeling though intelligent data classification and edge computing. ZERO Systems, an innovator in intelligent data classification and AI-enabled cognitive automation, has been recognized as a Cool Vendor in 2022 Gartner Cool Vendors in Data-Centric AI report. “It’s an honor for...
Cloudflare Announces New Solutions to Help CIOs Maximize Employee Collaboration and Productivity
Digital Experience Monitoring will provide unparalleled visibility and insights to businesses in the age of remote work. Cloudflare, Inc., the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced Cloudflare Digital Experience Monitoring, an all in one dashboard that helps CIOs understand how critical applications and Internet services are performing across their entire corporate network. Cloudflare Digital Experience Monitoring, part of Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform, will provide IT leaders with predictive, historical, and real time intelligence around application outages, network issues, and performance slow-downs to keep employees productive wherever they are working.
Conversant Group Adds Chief Revenue Officer to Senior Leadership Team
As incoming CRO, Dave Burkitt will lead revenue operations and lay the strategic and process foundations needed to support the company’s rapid growth. Conversant Group, a leading provider of complete cybersecurity and infrastructure services, has hired Dave Burkitt as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Burkitt has 25 years of leadership experience in roles comprising strategic planning, operational optimization, client relations, strategic partnerships and sales within respected technology and services organizations.
CobbleStone Software Releases Guide on Contract Termination – A Simple, 3 Step Approach
CobbleStone Software has published a free guide highlighting the importance of contract termination and how businesses can simplify the process with 3 steps. CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ 2022 report – releases a comprehensive guide to help contracting professionals recognize the importance of rightful contract termination and how it can be a vital aspect of contract lifecycle management.
Dynam.AI Named a Cool Vendor in 2022 Gartner Cool Vendors for Simulation in AI
The leading analyst firm recognized Dynam.AI as a ‘ Cool Vendor’ in the simulation AI space in a December 2022 report. Dynam.AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) software development firm automating critical decision-making for the industrial sector, announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor by Gartner. Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Their expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s most critical priorities. In a report titled, “Cool Vendors for Simulation in AI” by Anthony Mullen, et al, Gartner authors stated that “simulation technologies can help AI practitioners scale the volume and variety of AI models produced as well as reducing risk and technical debt.”
Snow Software Achieves Oracle GLAS Verification for Oracle Fusion Middleware as Third-Party Tool Vendor
Latest verification provides customers with a streamlined experience to monitor and optimize their Oracle investments. Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, announced it has been verified by the Oracle Global License Advisory Services (GLAS) program as a third-party tool vendor for Oracle Fusion Middleware. This is in addition to the Oracle Database and Oracle Database Options verification that Snow received in 2022, which can offer customers a verified source of data on their Oracle environments.
PARCLL Joins the ProShip Carrier Library to Provide International and U.S. Domestic E-Commerce Delivery Services
PARCLL, a leading global e-commerce logistics solutions provider, announces its integration with ProShip, a leader in automated multi-carrier shipping software. The partnership brings PARCLL’s best-in-class delivery services to all ProShip customers instantly and easily. PARCLL focuses on reliability and efficiency, servicing the U.S. domestic small parcel delivery market with...
Everest Group Names Quantiphi as a Specialist Leader and Star Performer in Analytics and AI Services
Quantiphi is a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group Analytics and AI Services Specialists PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company, is named a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group Analytics and AI Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. Everest Group has...
Precisely Achieves UK Government’s G-Cloud 13 Supplier Network Status
Data integrity leader empowers public sector organisations and government agencies to more easily and efficiently build trust in their data. Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, confirmed it has been selected as a supplier for the Crown Commercial Service’s G-Cloud 13 Framework. The approved vendor status further establishes Precisely as a trusted supplier to central government, local government, and public sector organisations across the UK, with the Precisely portfolio of data integrity solutions now available on the G-Cloud procurement platform.
Digital Transformation Is Done
Nuspire reveals a compelling list of cybersecurity predictions for 2023. Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), announced the rollout of its 2023 cybersecurity predictions. Compiled from Nuspire’s senior leadership team, these forecasts go beyond standard prediction fare, and while some may be considered controversial, they’re designed to promote forward-thinking discussions throughout the industry.
ShardSecure Announces New VP of Americas Sales, Lance Boyd
ShardSecure, a leading provider of cloud data security and resilience software, welcomes Lance Boyd as its new VP of Sales for the Americas Region. With his extensive experience in the cybersecurity and technology industries, Boyd will help accelerate ShardSecure’s already rapid progress in the cloud data security market. A...
Grandview Analytics Selects David Toomey-Wilson to Lead Business Development for Managed Data Services
Managed Data Pioneer Joins Grandview Analytics to Expand Sales of its Rivvit Data Management and Reporting Platform. Chicago-based Grandview Analytics, a leading technology consulting and managed data services company empowering financial institutions, named market data industry pioneer David Toomey-Wilson as Director, Sales and Business Development, Managed Data Services. In his...
Lifestyle Brand OluKai Chooses Jitterbit to Streamline its Sales and Fulfillment Operations
Footwear Company Connects Key Internal Systems to Boost Productivity and Save Time and Resources. Jitterbit, the API transformation company, announced that lifestyle brand OluKai, the Hawaiian-inspired footwear company best known for its underfoot comfort, has chosen Jitterbit to connect its key backend systems to streamline its sales and fulfillment processes and improve team productivity. Specifically, Jitterbit has helped OluKai connect its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with Amazon to improve the recording of sales, returns and inventory movement.
Metapack To Bring Together Leading Retailers and Carriers at The Delivery Conference 2023
Speakers from John Lewis, HelloFresh, Shopify and Amazon Shipping are on the agenda for 7 February in London. Metapack, a leader in ecommerce delivery technology, announces that it will host retailers, brands, carriers and technology companies at the world’s foremost ecommerce delivery event, The Delivery Conference (TDC) on 7 February 2023 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. For the first time since 2020, TDC will be live and in-person as ecommerce leaders gather to discuss the most pressing challenges facing the industry in the year ahead.
GAINS Achieves Customer Accolades in 2022
Supply chain planning leader honored by Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group and 2022 customer reviews show that 100 percent would recommend the solution. GAINS, a leading provider of innovative cloud-based supply chain planning solutions, announced that the company received accolades from its customers for its commitment to delivering measurable supply chain results in 2022. The latest reviews and a recent customer award showcase the company’s commitment to providing customer value. One hundred percent of customer reviews1 on Gartner® Peer Insights™ in the past 12 months stated they would recommend GAINS. The company was also honored by the Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group for its successful participation in its strategic supply chain automation initiative, Vision 2030.
