Cloudflare Announces New Solutions to Help CIOs Maximize Employee Collaboration and Productivity
Digital Experience Monitoring will provide unparalleled visibility and insights to businesses in the age of remote work. Cloudflare, Inc., the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced Cloudflare Digital Experience Monitoring, an all in one dashboard that helps CIOs understand how critical applications and Internet services are performing across their entire corporate network. Cloudflare Digital Experience Monitoring, part of Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform, will provide IT leaders with predictive, historical, and real time intelligence around application outages, network issues, and performance slow-downs to keep employees productive wherever they are working.
Playvox Launches New Workforce Engagement Solutions for Salesforce Contact Center
Customers can now access Playvox’s leading-edge workforce engagement solutions on Salesforce AppExchange. Playvox, one of the leading providers of workforce engagement solutions for digital-first and CRM-centric contact centers, today announced the launch of a global collaboration with Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). Playvox solutions deliver a powerfully simple way to achieve efficiency and effectiveness in the contact center.
TrustRadius Announces New Partnerships to Better Serve Tech Buyers’ Expectations
Six new TrustRadius partners help technology providers cater to the self-serve buyer with interactive demos and automated security documentation at no extra cost. TrustRadius, the B2B technology decisioning platform, recently partnered with six companies to enhance self-serve capabilities for buyers. According to the 2022 B2B Buying Disconnect report, virtually 100% of buyers want to self-serve when researching B2B technology. With interactive demos and automated security documentation now openly available on TrustRadius, buyers are better equipped to fully evaluate the best-fit products for their company.
Datalogic Brings the Future of Retail to NRF 2023 With an Extensive Display of Retail Solutions and Technology
Datalogic, a global leader in automatic data capture and industrial automation markets, is bringing the FUTURE of RETAIL to the National Retail Federation (NRF) Big Show 2023 at booth 5939. As the market leader in fixed retail scanning, Datalogic is always developing new solutions and technologies that advance Retail POS, inventory control, and supply chain traceability.
Conversant Group Adds Chief Revenue Officer to Senior Leadership Team
As incoming CRO, Dave Burkitt will lead revenue operations and lay the strategic and process foundations needed to support the company’s rapid growth. Conversant Group, a leading provider of complete cybersecurity and infrastructure services, has hired Dave Burkitt as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Burkitt has 25 years of leadership experience in roles comprising strategic planning, operational optimization, client relations, strategic partnerships and sales within respected technology and services organizations.
StrataCore Set to Intensify its Business Transformation Through Partnership with AppDirect
StrataCore chooses AppDirect for its unparalleled combination of B2B commerce capabilities. AppDirect, the world’s leading B2B subscription commerce platform, today announced that StrataCore, a premier technology advisor for cloud, connectivity, security, and data services, has selected AppDirect as its exclusive partner to fuel its future growth. StrataCore selected AppDirect...
Adora POS’ Cloud ePOS System Includes CRM Capabilities
CRM helps restaurants stay connected to customers, improve profitability, and achieve success. In efficient restaurant management, as with business in-general, CRM is an essential and critical tool. Customer relationship management (CRM) is a technology for managing a business’ relationships and interactions with not only customers but also potential customers.
Gong Appoints Sonya Huang and Kelly Breslin Wright to Board of Directors
Gong, the Revenue Intelligence leader, announced the appointment of Sonya Huang and Kelly Breslin Wright to the Gong Board of Directors. Huang, a partner at Sequoia Capital, replaces former board member Carl Eschenbach. Eschenbach served on Gong’s Board since November 2019 and is now transitioning to his recent appointment to co-CEO of Workday.
ShardSecure Announces New VP of Americas Sales, Lance Boyd
ShardSecure, a leading provider of cloud data security and resilience software, welcomes Lance Boyd as its new VP of Sales for the Americas Region. With his extensive experience in the cybersecurity and technology industries, Boyd will help accelerate ShardSecure’s already rapid progress in the cloud data security market. A...
Dandy’s AI Powered Review Reply Feature Helps Restaurant Chain Boost Review Scores and Reduce Operating Costs
AI powered reputation automation software platform Dandy recently helped a major restaurant chain automate all of their online review replies for multiple platforms, including Google, Yelp, and OpenTable. The company is urging businesses to find out how its AI-automated review reply feature can help them boost engagement and raise their overall review scores.
Markt POS Launches First All-in-One, Cloud-Based Point-of-Sale Solution to Meet the Needs of Small to Medium Grocery and Specialty Markets
Solution combines deep grocery industry expertise with next-gen POS retail technology. Markt POS today announced the first all-in-one, cloud-based retail point-of-sale (POS) software dedicated exclusively to the needs of small-to medium-sized grocery and specialty markets. Designed by multi-generational grocers with local shop owners in mind, Markt POS provides a seamless experience by combining all essential aspects of the grocery business in one platform, including payments, POS, loyalty features, ecommerce, and analytics.
SalesTechStar’s Sales Technology Highlights of The Week: Featuring DELL, ShareThis, IBM and more!
As technology evolves to help redefine outcomes in a typical B2B sales cycle, so should basic sales processes and techniques. Catch more from this weekly salestech highlight:. Small business owners often wear multiple hats and touch many different parts of their business, leaving their time and resources limited. Unfortunately, marketing is typically the first business function to be deprioritized when small business owners don’t have time.
Global People Analytics Leader Visier Announces Appointment of Matt Weaver as SVP, Sales Americas
Visier, the globally recognized leader in people analytics and planning, announced the appointment of Matt Weaver as Senior Vice President, Sales Americas. Weaver brings decades of experience in software sales and executive leadership in North America. “I’m excited to welcome Matt to Visier’s management board,” said Ryan Wong, CEO and...
Kantata Releases New Enhancements Purpose-built for Professional Services Organizations
A new integration with Salesforce Revenue Cloud provides features and capabilities that empower business leaders to operate with confidence. Kantata, a leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, announced several new enhancements to its Kantata Cloud for Professional Services vertical SaaS platform including a Salesforce Revenue Cloud integration package to streamline sales-to-delivery processes. These enhancements will help professional services organizations (PSOs) accelerate operations and improve business performance, even amidst today’s uncertain economic climate.
Virtru Closes Out a Transformative 2022, Accentuated by Company Growth, Product Innovation, and Industry Accolades
Virtru’s growing portfolio of data-centric security products give organizations the confidence and digital controls to share sensitive data freely without relinquishing ownership or sovereignty. Virtru, a global leader in data security, shared highlights from a landmark year in 2022 that was marked by team and customer expansion, product innovation,...
Activ Technologies Poised for Expansive Growth with Supply Chain Platform Capabilities and Customer Successes
Activ ends 2022 poised for exceptional growth in 2023 with new areas for transformation, a growing customer base, and expansion of new and established channels. Activ Technologies, a premier provider of a many-to-many supply chain platform, achieved 85 percent year-over-year growth for 2022 by adding new customers in airline, food and beverage, and eCommerce industries while complementing the expansion of consumer packaged goods (CPG) use cases for existing customers. Activ extended collaboration and management among suppliers and transportation providers while improving operational decision-making in inventory optimization, container prioritization, and shipment visibility.
Magaya Announces Outstanding Growth in 2022, Evolution of Digital Freight Platform
Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of logistics and supply chain automation software, announced a strong close to fiscal year 2022 with outstanding annual revenue growth propelled by ongoing advancements to its technology platform and best-in-class customer service. With uncertainty reigning over the freight industry throughout 2022, Magaya recognized and addressed...
