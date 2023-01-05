Digital Experience Monitoring will provide unparalleled visibility and insights to businesses in the age of remote work. Cloudflare, Inc., the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced Cloudflare Digital Experience Monitoring, an all in one dashboard that helps CIOs understand how critical applications and Internet services are performing across their entire corporate network. Cloudflare Digital Experience Monitoring, part of Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform, will provide IT leaders with predictive, historical, and real time intelligence around application outages, network issues, and performance slow-downs to keep employees productive wherever they are working.

