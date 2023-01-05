Two displaced after kitchen fire damages west side home

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says two people have been displaced from their home on the city’s west side after a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the area of Andover Circle near Wexford Park after flames were reportedly seen coming from the back of a house.

Firefighters were able to stretch a line to the backyard of the home and enter the home to put out the fire. Crews also overhauled the home and found an additional fire hidden in the walls and ceiling spaces of the home. Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

The fire department says the home saw extensive damage from the fire, which investigators say began in the kitchen and has been ruled accidental.

The two people who live in the home have been displaced as a result of the fire, officials said.

