ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Two displaced after kitchen fire damages west side home

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hrQaQ_0k4SXHlS00

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says two people have been displaced from their home on the city’s west side after a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the area of Andover Circle near Wexford Park after flames were reportedly seen coming from the back of a house.

Firefighters were able to stretch a line to the backyard of the home and enter the home to put out the fire. Crews also overhauled the home and found an additional fire hidden in the walls and ceiling spaces of the home. Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

The fire department says the home saw extensive damage from the fire, which investigators say began in the kitchen and has been ruled accidental.

The two people who live in the home have been displaced as a result of the fire, officials said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Damage from fire at Whitewater disposal center estimated at ‘millions’

WHITEWATER, Wis. — An overnight fire at a waste disposal center in Whitewater likely caused millions of dollars in damage, fire officials said during a Monday press conference. In total, roughly 30 different agencies from the surrounding area responded to John’s Disposal Service after a fire broke out shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. According to the city’s assistant fire chief,...
WHITEWATER, WI
nbc15.com

Madison’s future intercity bus terminal has some neighbors worried

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison as part of a multi-million dollar redevelopment plan, but some are raising concerns about pedestrian safety. The bus terminal is part of a mixed-use development also including a high rise apartment and roughly 400 stalls of...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 injured in Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a fire at a home in Janesville Thursday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of North Oakhill Avenue. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said firefighters got to the scene to find smoke visible...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Benton woman dead after crash north of Cuba City

ELK GROVE, Wis. — A Benton woman died Tuesday after a crash north of Cuba City. Emergency crews were sent to the 11000 block of County Highway H, just north of Back Road, at around 6:50 a.m. ﻿ Lafayette County Sheriff’s officials said Karissa Ann Bollant, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation showed Bollant was traveling south...
CUBA CITY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Traffic lights to remain out for significant period of time at University Avenue, Branch Street in Middleton following crash

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The traffic lights at the intersection of University Avenue and Branch Street in Middleton are expected to be out for a significant period of time following a crash Tuesday morning, the Middleton Police Department said. Police said the incident occurred just after 1:50 a.m. Tuesday morning. A 21-year-old man from New Glarus reportedly left the road and...
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police investigating man’s death after bystanders find him unresponsive in Janesville park

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are investigating a man’s death after bystanders found him unresponsive in a Janesville park Monday evening. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department said two people found the man sleeping on a wall in Volunteer Park in the 200 block of North Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The duo checked on the man and...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville PD confirms man’s death after he was found unresponsive

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A man has died after being found unresponsive at a Janesville park, located near the Rock River, the city’s police department confirmed. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department reported officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 200 block of North Main Street at Volunteer Park for a man down after two people saw him sleeping on a wall in the park and said he was unresponsive.
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted officers were investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave, at 12:52 a.m. Saturday morning. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. Details are limited, but 23 News will provide updates as they come.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: 59-year-old taken to the hospital after being rear ended

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being rear-ended on Madison’s west side, police said. Officials said they responded just before 7 p.m. to the intersection of S. High Point Rd. at Starr Grass Dr. to reports of a crash. The...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect allegedly threatens and spits on officers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a suspect after he allegedly threatened and spit on them. Officers were dispatched to West Gilman Street and State Street at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to check on an unresponsive driver. The suspect’s car was running when officers arrived. The...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Home Expo underway this weekend at Monona Terrace Convention Center

MADISON, Wis. — The 25th annual Madison Home Expo is now underway at the Monona Terrace Convention Center. More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the event between Friday and Sunday. The show features exhibits and demonstrations from local and national companies to help people through the home improvement process. For those looking for specific recommendations, Chris Numann, the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State Highway 19 reopened near Marshall after crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — State Highway 19 has reopened in both directions following a crash west of Marshall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. near Highway 19 and Schappe Drive. The road reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m. ﻿   The Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not have further information as of 6:15...
MARSHALL, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy