Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
Channel 3000
‘We’re the one connection’: The postal workers risking their lives to get pensions to Ukraine’s elderly
Every few minutes the ground shakes as blasts echo through the battered streets of Siversk, in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region. Sometimes it’s outgoing Ukrainian fire, sometimes the Russians firing back. An elderly woman in black pants, heavy shoes, and a dirty grey overcoat and headscarf shuffles up the...
Channel 3000
Biden inspects busy port of entry on US-Mexico border in first visit to area as president
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden inspected a busy port of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, his first trip to the region after two years in office as Republicans hammer him for being soft on border security while the number of migrants crossing spirals. Biden...
