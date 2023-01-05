Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Former Team GB rower Tanya Brady died after horse bolted
A former Team GB rower and Army captain died after being thrown from her horse when it bolted, an inquest has heard. Tanya Brady died in Liss, Hampshire, last April after her horse was seen acting "erratically" and started running out of control at an estimated 35mph, the inquest heard.
BBC
Zinedine Zidane: FFF president Noel le Graet urged to quit over comments
French football federation president Noel le Graet has been told to quit by the head of the organisation's ethics committee over his comments about Zinedine Zidane. Le Graet was criticised for saying he would not take a call from Zidane about the role of national team manager. He later apologised...
Comments / 0