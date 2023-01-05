Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
NC taxpayers will cover costs as Fort Bragg's name changes to Fort Liberty
Of the nine other military bases getting a name change due to their ties with the Confederacy, Fort Bragg is the most expensive one to re-name - and tax-payers will be footing much of the bill. Of the nine other military bases getting a name change due to their ties...
WRAL
Experts say trees need more diversity
North Carolina communities are anticipating an influx of federal funds to plant more trees in urban areas. WRAL climate reporter Liz McLaughlin reports on how not only does the state need more trees, but more tree diversity. North Carolina communities are anticipating an influx of federal funds to plant more...
WRAL
Tree diversity key to helping slow climate change
North Carolina communities are anticipating an influx of federal funds to plant more trees in urban areas. WRAL News has more on why cities need more trees and more diversity due to climate change. North Carolina communities are anticipating an influx of federal funds to plant more trees in urban...
WRAL
Key takeaways from the New York nurses strike
CNN — The 7,000 nurses who went on strike in New York Monday say the 19% pay hike that hospital management offered them was never the main issue. "We are not out here for wages. We are out here because we want the patients' safety," said Lorena Vivas, a nurse at Mount Sinai for 19 years and member of the executive committee of the New York State Nurses Association, to a crowd of hundreds of strikers and their supporters in front of Mount Sinai Hospital.
WRAL
Young teacher shot by 6-year-old student
The Virginia teacher who authorities say was shot by a 6-year-old student is known as a hard-working educator who is devoted to her students and enthusiastic about the profession that runs in her family, according to fellow teachers and city officials. The Virginia teacher who authorities say was shot by...
WRAL
NTSB: Truck hit rear of party bus in fatal crash in Virginia
WILLIAMSBURG, VA. — When a tractor trailer struck the rear of a bus last month carrying more than 20 people in Virginia, the passenger compartment of the bus was destroyed and several passengers were ejected, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Tuesday. Three of the...
WRAL
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho says she has an alibi
BOISE, IDAHO — A woman charged with conspiring to kill her two children and her new husband’s late wife says she has an alibi, and that the kids were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell made the claim in...
Comments / 0