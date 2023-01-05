ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WRAL

NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

Tree diversity key to helping slow climate change

North Carolina communities are anticipating an influx of federal funds to plant more trees in urban areas. WRAL News has more on why cities need more trees and more diversity due to climate change. North Carolina communities are anticipating an influx of federal funds to plant more trees in urban...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

Key takeaways from the New York nurses strike

CNN — The 7,000 nurses who went on strike in New York Monday say the 19% pay hike that hospital management offered them was never the main issue. "We are not out here for wages. We are out here because we want the patients' safety," said Lorena Vivas, a nurse at Mount Sinai for 19 years and member of the executive committee of the New York State Nurses Association, to a crowd of hundreds of strikers and their supporters in front of Mount Sinai Hospital.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRAL

Young teacher shot by 6-year-old student

The Virginia teacher who authorities say was shot by a 6-year-old student is known as a hard-working educator who is devoted to her students and enthusiastic about the profession that runs in her family, according to fellow teachers and city officials. The Virginia teacher who authorities say was shot by...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL

NTSB: Truck hit rear of party bus in fatal crash in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, VA. — When a tractor trailer struck the rear of a bus last month carrying more than 20 people in Virginia, the passenger compartment of the bus was destroyed and several passengers were ejected, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Tuesday. Three of the...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WRAL

Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho says she has an alibi

BOISE, IDAHO — A woman charged with conspiring to kill her two children and her new husband’s late wife says she has an alibi, and that the kids were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell made the claim in...
IDAHO STATE

