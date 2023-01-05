1) We'll talk a lot of football this week, but let's start with Mizzou basketball. The week gone by had more positives than negatives, but enough negatives to at least give you some pause before driving this train all the way to the Final Four. Missouri led Arkansas 25-8 and lost in Fayetteville on Wednesday. It wasn't a bad loss by any definition, but it was a frustrating loss simply because Mizzou had been up 17. The Tigers then fell behind Vanderbilt, came back, looked like they were going to win big, let Vandy back in it and hung on for a three-point victory. It was a win that wasn't super impressive, but in the end all that matters is that it was a win. Missouri did what it needed to do this week. 1-1 every week for the rest of the regular season will get Mizzou into the NCAA Tournament. I understand that some have adjusted their goals to be higher than that to focus on seeding. I haven't quite done that yet. I might do it after the next four games, but...

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO