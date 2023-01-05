Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
Pair of coveted recruits visiting Arkansas for Alabama game
Recruiting never stops for Eric Musselman. The head coach of the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks landed the second-ranked recruiting class in 2022, his second top-10 class at Arkansas, and he is looking to continue the momentum. Two five-stars have confirmed visits to the Arkansas vs Alabama game Wednesday: third-ranked player...
Scarlet Nation
Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning
1) We'll talk a lot of football this week, but let's start with Mizzou basketball. The week gone by had more positives than negatives, but enough negatives to at least give you some pause before driving this train all the way to the Final Four. Missouri led Arkansas 25-8 and lost in Fayetteville on Wednesday. It wasn't a bad loss by any definition, but it was a frustrating loss simply because Mizzou had been up 17. The Tigers then fell behind Vanderbilt, came back, looked like they were going to win big, let Vandy back in it and hung on for a three-point victory. It was a win that wasn't super impressive, but in the end all that matters is that it was a win. Missouri did what it needed to do this week. 1-1 every week for the rest of the regular season will get Mizzou into the NCAA Tournament. I understand that some have adjusted their goals to be higher than that to focus on seeding. I haven't quite done that yet. I might do it after the next four games, but...
Scarlet Nation
Musselman, Hoop Hogs still tinkering
The No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks are off to a 1-2 start in conference play with a pair of road losses at LSU and Auburn, and that seems to have sparked a fire within the team. Head coach Eric Musselman and the Hogs have started with a losing record through the first three games of SEC play in each of the past three seasons. Though the team turned things around and made the Elite Eight two seasons in a row, Musselman said that doesn't mean it will happen this time around.
Scarlet Nation
Arkansas basketball drops again in AP Top 25
The Arkansas Razorbacks saw downward movement for the second week in a row, this time to No. 15 in the ninth regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll. Arkansas went 1-1 last week with a home win over No. 20 Missouri on Wednesday and a loss at now-No. 21 Auburn on Saturday.
Scarlet Nation
Hogs still searching for identity without Smith, Brazile
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks played just one game at full health this season, and that won't change with star forward Trevon Brazile (torn ACL) done for the year and freshman Nick Smith Jr. (knee) out indefinitely. Though the Hogs are still 12-3 overall, they have started 1-2 in conference...
Scarlet Nation
Mizzou women's basketball railroaded by Razorbacks, 77-55
There was snow on the ground outside, but it was colder inside Mizzou Arena. Missouri held a lead briefly as the team hosted Arkansas on Sunday. A free throw from junior guard Sarah Rose-Smith gave the Tigers their biggest lead of the afternoon at 9-4 with 4:24 left in the first quarter. But the hosts wouldn’t score again for another 11:02. They finished the first period shooting just 2-21 from the field and missed their first seven shots of the second.
Scarlet Nation
Mizzou nabs OL Marcellus Johnson from the portal
The offensive line is a major priority for Missouri this offseason and the Tigers got things started on Sunday morning when Eastern Michigan transfer Marcelllus Johnson committed following an official visit this week. GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!. Johnson, a Class of 2018 two-star out...
Scarlet Nation
Texas adds key piece from the portal in DB Jalen Catalon
It’s no secret that the safety position is a priority for the Texas staff in the transfer portal, and the Longhorns have added a key piece at that position. Former Arkansas Razorback safety Jalen Catalon announced moments ago that he’ll be transferring to Texas. Catalon, a former Rivals250...
Scarlet Nation
Arkansas returning wealth of talent on pitching staff
**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**. Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn and pitching coach Matt Hobbs have to be extremely excited when looking at the pitchers they are bringing back from last season's College World Series team. Two of the three weekend...
Scarlet Nation
Baylor transfer safety Alfahiym Walcott commits to Arkansas
Following an official visit to Arkansas, Baylor safety transfer Alfayhim Walcott has called the Hogs. The Wilmington, North Carolina, native went public with his decision on Twitter on Sunday. The decision comes after Walcott visited Fayetteville during the transfer visit window this week. He also made a stop at Texas...
Scarlet Nation
Why Drinkwitz wanted an OC and why he picked Kirby Moore
An hour before Missouri's basketball team was set to host Vanderbilt, Mizzou football head coach Eli Drinkwitz hosted an introductory press conference for recently hired quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore. Immediately, there were two things that you could notice about Drinkwitz from the onset of the press conference...
