FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Kirby Smart Can't Win, Even if He Brings Trophy to Georgia
Nobody expected TCU to be in title game, fewer think they can win game.
Football World Is Praying For Kirby Smart's Family
Georgia's Kirby Smart will be coaching with a heavy heart on Monday night when the Bulldogs begin their national title defense. During a rare moment of vulnerability on CFP media day, the UGA head coach shared that his parents won't be in attendance for the conclusion of the Dawgs College Football Playoff run; as his father's health has been slipping since the SEC Championship Game.
Georgia players had blunt message for TCU about Ohio State star
The Georgia Bulldogs played a tough game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the semifinal matchup of the College Football Playoff only prevailing after what would have been a game-winning field goal for Ohio State sailed wide left. But the Bulldogs didn’t face anywhere near the same challenge in Monday night’s national title game when Read more... The post Georgia players had blunt message for TCU about Ohio State star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars
I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
“Most Haunted Roads In Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Georgia, a state located in the southeastern United States, is known for its rich history and cultural heritage. It is also home to several haunted roads that are believed to be inhabited by ghosts and other paranormal beings. Here are the top five haunted roads in Georgia:
Look: Georgia Sideline Has Clear Message For TCU Amid Blowout
Through two quarters of play on Monday night, Georgia has dominated the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship to the tune of a 38-7 lead heading into halftime. TCU's offense has certainly struggled, compiling just 118 total yards and turning the ball over twice. While many may ...
Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023
saturdaytradition.com
Lee Corso fakes out Georgia, picks TCU to win National Championship
Lee Corso seemed to be on his way to picking the Georgia Bulldogs to win their 2nd-consecutive National Championship. However, Corso would proceed to dump the Bulldog headgear and replace it with a TCU baseball cap. Corso, with his usual trickery, got a strong reaction out of his cohosts and the crowd.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia coach Kirby Smart's father unable to attend CFP title game
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said his father, former high school football coach Sonny Smart, won’t be at the College Football Playoff national title game because of health issues. “It hurts me that he and my mom won’t be here,” Kirby Smart said Saturday, during CFP...
Georgia vs TCU: 5 burning questions that will decide the National Championship Game
The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs compete in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday. Here are five questions that could decide the game. The 2022 college football season officially reaches its end on Monday, Jan. 9. At SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif, the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the TCU Horned Frogs for the CFP National Championship.
247Sports
Georgia, Stetson Bennett throttling TCU at halftime of CFP national championship; media reacts
Georgia and quarterback Stetson Bennett are 30 minutes away from another national championship and lead TCU at halftime, 38-7, at SoFi Stadium. Thus far, the Bulldogs are dominating a one-sided College Football Playoff National Championship Game with poise and precision on both sides of the football, out-executing the Horned Frogs at the point of attack.
Former FSU star Treshaun Ward announces transfer to Big 12 Program
The former Seminole will slide into another high-powered offensive attack.
Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair
Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
