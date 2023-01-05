ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Football World Is Praying For Kirby Smart's Family

Georgia's Kirby Smart will be coaching with a heavy heart on Monday night when the Bulldogs begin their national title defense. During a rare moment of vulnerability on CFP media day, the UGA head coach shared that his parents won't be in attendance for the conclusion of the Dawgs College Football Playoff run; as his father's health has been slipping since the SEC Championship Game.
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

Georgia players had blunt message for TCU about Ohio State star

The Georgia Bulldogs played a tough game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the semifinal matchup of the College Football Playoff only prevailing after what would have been a game-winning field goal for Ohio State sailed wide left. But the Bulldogs didn’t face anywhere near the same challenge in Monday night’s national title game when Read more... The post Georgia players had blunt message for TCU about Ohio State star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ash Jurberg

The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars

I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Lee Corso fakes out Georgia, picks TCU to win National Championship

Lee Corso seemed to be on his way to picking the Georgia Bulldogs to win their 2nd-consecutive National Championship. However, Corso would proceed to dump the Bulldog headgear and replace it with a TCU baseball cap. Corso, with his usual trickery, got a strong reaction out of his cohosts and the crowd.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia coach Kirby Smart's father unable to attend CFP title game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said his father, former high school football coach Sonny Smart, won’t be at the College Football Playoff national title game because of health issues. “It hurts me that he and my mom won’t be here,” Kirby Smart said Saturday, during CFP...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Georgia vs TCU: 5 burning questions that will decide the National Championship Game

The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs compete in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday. Here are five questions that could decide the game. The 2022 college football season officially reaches its end on Monday, Jan. 9. At SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif, the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the TCU Horned Frogs for the CFP National Championship.
ATHENS, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair

Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
MILTON, GA

