Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
POLITICO
Biden 'surprised' at document discovery, says he doesn't know what was in them
“People know I take classified documents, classified information seriously," Biden said, confirming he was cooperating.
GOP panel to probe Biden records as Senate Democrat calls for briefing
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle — and in both chambers — are calling for Congress to look more closely at the recent news that classified documents from now-President Biden’s tenure as vice president were found in a private office he’d previously used. In the newly Republican-led House, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chair of […]
WDBJ7.com
DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden’s former institute, the White House said Monday. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were...
Comments / 0