FOX Sports

Report: Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane turns down USMNT job

The United States men's national team does not have a head coach currently under contract, but one report suggests that the U.S. Soccer Federation is swinging for the fences as it gears up for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. According to French outlet L'Equipe, France legend and former Real...
BBC

Zinedine Zidane: FFF president Noel le Graet urged to quit over comments

French football federation president Noel le Graet has been told to quit by the head of the organisation's ethics committee over his comments about Zinedine Zidane. Le Graet was criticised for saying he would not take a call from Zidane about the role of national team manager. He later apologised...
Yardbarker

Roger Federer takes to the court again but with padel

The new year promptly brings the dawn of the new tennis season and for the sports top pros, all eyes are on the first major of the year with the Australian Open lurking on the horizon. Not so for legend Roger Federer, who - for the first time since he...

