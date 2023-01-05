Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Report: Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane turns down USMNT job
The United States men's national team does not have a head coach currently under contract, but one report suggests that the U.S. Soccer Federation is swinging for the fences as it gears up for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. According to French outlet L'Equipe, France legend and former Real...
BBC
Zinedine Zidane: FFF president Noel le Graet urged to quit over comments
French football federation president Noel le Graet has been told to quit by the head of the organisation's ethics committee over his comments about Zinedine Zidane. Le Graet was criticised for saying he would not take a call from Zidane about the role of national team manager. He later apologised...
PSG Confirm Date For Saudi Friendly: Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Face Lionel Messi
The exhibition game will see PSG take on an all-star XI featuring players from top Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al Nassr.
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Yardbarker
Roger Federer takes to the court again but with padel
The new year promptly brings the dawn of the new tennis season and for the sports top pros, all eyes are on the first major of the year with the Australian Open lurking on the horizon. Not so for legend Roger Federer, who - for the first time since he...
Zinedine Zidane Rejects USMNT Job Offer
Zidane has been out of work since ending his second spell as Real boss in 2021.
