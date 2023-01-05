Snooping out the Santos cash Now that the Campaign Legal Center, Washington’s watchdog, filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, they’re sniffing into George “Satan” Santos about lying, fund-raising, loans and expenditures for his scramble to Congress. His income leaped from $55,000 in 2020 to over $1 million in 2022. His campaign pocketed $705,000 in a personal loan from him. Since Russian oligarchs have laundered money via political campaigns — why/oh/why/oh/why would anyone distrust St. Santos? His run for office was against respected public relations exec Robert Zimmerman. Could be maybe Santos someday grabs a payday for a memoir — maybe written from Brazil — and maybe...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 18 MINUTES AGO