Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
POLITICO
Biden 'surprised' at document discovery, says he doesn't know what was in them
“People know I take classified documents, classified information seriously," Biden said, confirming he was cooperating.
Watchdog files FEC complaint against disgraced Rep. George Santos
Snooping out the Santos cash Now that the Campaign Legal Center, Washington’s watchdog, filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, they’re sniffing into George “Satan” Santos about lying, fund-raising, loans and expenditures for his scramble to Congress. His income leaped from $55,000 in 2020 to over $1 million in 2022. His campaign pocketed $705,000 in a personal loan from him. Since Russian oligarchs have laundered money via political campaigns — why/oh/why/oh/why would anyone distrust St. Santos? His run for office was against respected public relations exec Robert Zimmerman. Could be maybe Santos someday grabs a payday for a memoir — maybe written from Brazil — and maybe...
Comments / 0