It took four extra days, but Republican Tom Kean Jr. and Democrat Rob Menendez finally took their seats Saturday as New Jersey’s newest congressmen. Kean, the son of former Gov. Tom Kean, and Menendez, the son of U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, were sworn into office by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California shortly after he was elected speaker on the 15th ballot early Saturday morning. It was the first time in 100 years that the majority party failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot, and back in 1923 it took nine rounds of voting to break the deadlock.

WARREN COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO