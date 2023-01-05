ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Hill

Campaign Report — Stabenow throws Democrats a Senate curveball

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking all things related to the 2022 midterm elections. You can expect this newsletter in your inbox every Tuesday, and Thursday as we make sense of this year’s elections and look ahead to 2024. Email us tips and feedback: Max Greenwood, Julia Manchester and Caroline Vakil. Someone forward this newsletter to you? Subscribe here. Dems’ 2024 Senate…
PennLive.com

Pa.’s John Fetterman sworn in to U.S. Senate: photos

The U.S. Senate swore in seven new members on Tuesday, five Republicans and two Democrats – including Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman. Fetterman, a Democrat, is the only new senator who flipped party control of his seat, having won an open seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. The other six new senators are all replacing retiring members of the same party.
POLITICO

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.

DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
LehighValleyLive.com

With House speaker elected on 15th try, Warren County’s new congressman is finally sworn-in

It took four extra days, but Republican Tom Kean Jr. and Democrat Rob Menendez finally took their seats Saturday as New Jersey’s newest congressmen. Kean, the son of former Gov. Tom Kean, and Menendez, the son of U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, were sworn into office by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California shortly after he was elected speaker on the 15th ballot early Saturday morning. It was the first time in 100 years that the majority party failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot, and back in 1923 it took nine rounds of voting to break the deadlock.
Bakersfield Channel

Rep. Katie Porter seeking Feinstein's Senate seat in 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California said Tuesday she will seek the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a fellow Democrat and the oldest member of the chamber. “Especially in times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington," Porter said in a...
The Hill

Democrats worry over potential of retirements in Senate

Senate Democrats’ hopes of keeping their majority after the next election is complicated by a potential wave of retirements in key battleground and Republican-leaning states. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (Mich.), a member of the Democratic leadership, announced on Thursday that she won’t run again, and all eyes are on Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Jon Tester…
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Senate GOP 'close' to supporting medical marijuana, leader Devin LeMahieu says

MADISON - Republican lawmakers in the state Senate are "close" to supporting the legalization of marijuana in Wisconsin for medical use, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Thursday. LeMahieu, who until now has opposed the idea, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he believes legislation to create a medical marijuana program in the state could be passed this legislative session as long as regulations are put forward to ensure it's for those in serious pain. ...
The Hill

Stabenow retirement scrambles calculus for Michigan Democrats

Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s (D-Mich.) decision to retire already has Democrats scrambling to find a successor as they brace for a brutal Senate map in 2024. A slew of high-profile Michigan names have already been floated to replace Stabenow. A source close to Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) told The Hill that the congresswoman is seriously considering…
Missouri Independent

Democrat Lucas Kunce says he’ll challenge Josh Hawley in 2024 Missouri Senate race

Marine veteran Lucas Kunce announced Friday that he plans to challenge Republican Josh Hawley in the 2024 race for U.S. Senate in Missouri.  Kunce, 40, chose the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection to make his announcement. Hawley received fierce criticism for his actions on the day of the insurrection, from pumping his […] The post Democrat Lucas Kunce says he’ll challenge Josh Hawley in 2024 Missouri Senate race appeared first on Missouri Independent.
