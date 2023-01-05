ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Rain chances behind cold front over North Texas weekend: Here’s what you need to know

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 5 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — The North Texas weekend will see above-normal temperatures continue, but not without a slight chance for rain around portions of the region after a cold front, we checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s forecast to give you the very latest.

A cold front will be moving through the region on Saturday and it won’t bring cooler air but will show some chances for showers and a few storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

“Quick warm up by the end of the week before another cold front arrives Saturday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms expected across East and Central Texas Saturday. Severe weather is not expected. Some showers may linger across parts of Central Texas into Sunday and early next week,” NWS Fort Worth said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13rZ4u_0k4SUkYi00
NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Thursday through Friday will see a nice end to the work week as highs will range in the 50s and 60s before jumping to 60s and 70s to end the first work week of the new year.

“Nice weather will persist through Friday as high pressure keeps the region under control. Highs in the 50s and 60s today will jump to the 60s and 70s for Friday. It will be a tad breezy on Friday though, as south winds increase to 15-20 MPH. Otherwise, a chilly night is in store, but it won’t be as cold as last night,” NWS Fort Worth said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hlKsQ_0k4SUkYi00
NWS Fort Worth/Dallas
