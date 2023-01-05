ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Check out this flying motorcycle powered by 8 jet engines that's designed to reach 200 mph

By Insider Inc.
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLSj5_0k4SUjfz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wHrE_0k4SUjfz00
A person seated on the P2 Speeder prototype.

Courtesy of Mayman Aerospace.

  • Mayman Aerospace designed a flying motorcycle called the P2 Speeder intended for commercial or military use.
  • The company is marketing the P2 speeder as a high-speed aircraft that could potentially be used for military operations and other missions that often require a helicopter.
  • The design is still in the testing phase, with riderless protypes using a wire for now.
The motorcycle is designed to fly autonomously, remotely, or by pilot with potential for military applications.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAsPO_0k4SUjfz00
A prototype of the P2 Speeder made for cargo.

Courtesy of Mayman Aerospace.

Source: Mayman Aerospace, Robb Report

The P2 speeder is built with eight powerful jet engines that can fly up to 20,000 feet high.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDkl0_0k4SUjfz00
A prototype of the P2 speeder.

Courtesy of Mayman Aersopace.

Source: Mayman Aerospace.

It is more than 6 feet long, over 3 feet high without landing gear, and features removable wings that can spread up to 16 feet wide for a faster lift.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U0Vaq_0k4SUjfz00
The front view of the P2 speeder prototype.

Courtesy of Mayman Aerospace.

Source: Mayman Aerospace.

Similar to a racing bike, riders can sit on the motorcycle by leaning forward and placing their feet down on the back foot pegs.
A person seated on the P2 Speeder prototype.

Courtesy of Mayman Aerospace.

Source: Mayman Aerospace.

CEO David Mayman said that the seat features two handles. One is for takeoff and landing. The other is for going faster and higher.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQsX8_0k4SUjfz00
A closer look at the front of the P2 Speeder.

Courtesy of Mayman Aerospace.

Source: Robb Report

After it's activated, the motorcycle will rise six feet into the air and then hover as it awaits directions from its pilot.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10HRn6_0k4SUjfz00
A trailer screenshot of the P2 Speeder taking off.

Courtesy of Mayman Aerospace.

Source: Robb Report.

The motorcycle can identify a path forward while flying and take notice of potential obstructions like trees or buildings through its motion sensors to avoid a crash, according to the CEO.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ncoPN_0k4SUjfz00
A rendered trailer screenshot of the P2 Speeder flying over houses.

Courtesy of Mayman Aerospace.

Source: Robb Report.

The motorcycle is also designed to carry up to 1000 pounds and can glide through the air at 200 miles per hour and over 500 miles per hour in unpiloted cargo mode.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06s6mr_0k4SUjfz00
A trailer screenshot of the P2 Speeder flying with cargo.

Courtesy of Mayman Aerospace.

Source: Mayman Aerospace.

Mayman Aerospace said it is currently talking to potential customers in national defense, cargo delivery, wildland firefighters, and disaster relief — clients that can deliver products like medical suppliers to hard-to-reach areas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBJey_0k4SUjfz00
A trailer screenshot of the P2 Speeder after it landed with medical supplies.

Courtesy of Mayman Aerospace.

Source: Mayman Aerospace.

The P2 speeder is currently being tested at Mayman Aerospace's test grounds in Ventura, California. The prototype must be attached to a cord until the FAA certifies it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05tdsX_0k4SUjfz00
A P2 speeder without the full-body frame being tested.

Courtesy of Mayman Aerospace.

Source: Mayman Aerospace.

So far, the P2 speeder prototype has taken off and landed on its own with success. It has also been able to hover and fly forward, though it hasn't been tested by a rider yet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RFooF_0k4SUjfz00
A speeder P2 with cargo during a test flight.

Courtesy of Mayman Aerospace.

Source: Robb Report.

Mayman Aerospace told Insider that the first speeder can be expected to be used by the military as early as 2024 to address problems around congestion in its logistics. Consumer versions won't be available anytime soon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TDyVe_0k4SUjfz00
American investor Tim Draper on the P2 Speeder shaking hands with CEO of Mayman Aerospace David Mayman.

Courtesy of Mayman Aerospace.

Source: Mayman Aerospace

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.

One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

This One-Person eVTOL Flies You Over Trees at 60 MPH—and You Don’t Even Need a Pilot’s License

RotorX has just opened sales of its one-seat Dragons to wannabe “Star Wars” speeder pilots willing to build their own mini-eVTOLs. The Arizona company says it will begin delivering the flying Dragons next August. The Dragon will have an eight-prop coaxial layout—think octocopter—with 16-kW electric motors, powered by lithium batteries, for each prop. The multi-engine configuration is designed for redundancy in case of a single engine failure. It will be piloted by joystick, but also comes with a “sensor-drive auto-landing system” for safety. The cool auto-hover feature is ideal for flying over your friends, hovering to gloat. The Dragon is similar...
ARIZONA STATE
Robb Report

How the Radical, Fuel-Efficient ‘Flying V’ Airplane Could Replace Jumbo Jets

The Flying-V, an experimental aircraft that promises significantly greater fuel efficiency over more conventional commercial jet designs, is moving towards a larger, more complicated version since the scaled, 10-foot model took flight in 2020  in Germany. The Flying-V was designed as a fuel-efficient, long-range aircraft in which the passenger seating, fuel tanks and baggage hold are built into the wings. The aircraft will eventually have a 214-foot wingspan. Research shows that the unusual design stands to gain up to 20 percent better fuel efficiency than an Airbus A350 jetliner, considered today’s most advanced design. At full scale, the Flying-V would seat 315...
Top Speed

This Electric Motorcycle Drips In Carbon Fiber And Weighs Just 103 Pounds

Electric motorcycles are progressing at a rapid pace, and we get to see game-changing products every other day. And often, these innovative approaches are coming from smaller players in the market. One such motorcycle is Velimotor’s VMX 08, which aims to tackle one of the most common E-motorcycle problems - weight - via its carbon fiber construction. Plus, it even boasts decent performance, so you can enjoy it without breaking a sweat.
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
Vice

Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit

An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
FORT WORTH, TX
KFYR-TV

How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Projections for electric vehicles estimate that 43% of cars on the road in the United States will be electric by 2030, according to Bloomberg. The biggest question about electric vehicles in North Dakota is how they’ll handle the North Dakota cold. There’s plenty of cold in place right now and more on the way this week.
MANDAN, ND
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
The Independent

Pilot reveals what happens after you flush the toilet on plane

A pilot has revealed what actually happens when passengers flush a toilet on a plane, and it’s left many travellers surprised.In a video shared to TikTok earlier this month, a pilot named Garrett, @flywithgarrett, addressed aeroplane bathrooms, and cleared up a myth about what exactly happens when passengers flush the on-board toilet. “Did you know whenever you flush the toilet on an aircraft, it actually doesn’t dump out into the population below,” he jokingly began.He went on to explain that that waste is later cleaned out of the plane, telling viewers: “It goes through plumbing to the rear of...
torquenews.com

The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam

Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
Business Insider

How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane

The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
Upworthy

A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.

There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
IRVINE, CA
TheDailyBeast

200-Vehicle Pileup on Chinese Bridge Leaves at Least One Dead

At least one person was killed when more than 200 vehicles were caught up in a mass pileup on a bridge in China. Some reports suggested that as many as 400 cars and trucks might have been involved in the pileup, caused by heavy fog on a major crossing over the Yellow River in Zhengzhou. Social media sites carried pictures of crumpled-up cars strewn across the bridge and Reuters reported that many injured people were stuck in their vehicles. “This is too scary. Full of people here, I don’t think we can get off the bridge,” one person can be heard saying in a video clip reported by the news agency. WATCH: #BNNChina ReportsDue to extremely foggy conditions, more than 200 vehicles were involved in a major pileup on a bridge in central #Zhengzhou City in the morning, according to the province.As of 9:30 a.m., 11 people had been rescued, and operations were still underway. pic.twitter.com/7nslu48TIF— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) December 28, 2022 Read it at Reuters
BoardingArea

Watch Airport Workers Pull a Large SNAKE From An Airplane

Watch this video of airport workers removing a large snake from an airplane! Fortunately, you will most likely never experience this yourself! 🙂. Snakes on a plane – for most people, that is not just a movie title (I had never seen it) but 4 words which bring terror to the mind! Well, check out this video of airport workers pulling a snake from an airplane and see if it makes you feel ok about getting on your next flight. 😉
americanmilitarynews.com

PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’

The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
OHIO STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

817K+
Followers
48K+
Post
511M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy