It's not easy to get to the playoffs in the NFL and it's even harder to get there with a losing record, but that's exactly what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done this season. The Bucs' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday dropped them to 8-9, which means they'll now be heading to the postseason with a losing record, marking just the sixth time in NFL history that that's happened. There's been some outcry over the years that the NFL shouldn't award a home playoff game to a team with a losing record, but the league has kept its format in place, which is why Tampa Bay will be hosting a wild card game next week.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO