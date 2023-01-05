Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
atozsports.com
Playmaker is starting to become a liability for the Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys performance against the Washington Commanders is not indicative of the whole season but rather the last five games. Sloppy from everyone, including the coaches, but this time weren’t able to steal a victory despite bad play. Something this team has thrived on recently, coming to an abrupt halt.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Patrick Mahomes is the oldest quarterback in the AFC, showcasing how young the field is
The youth movement has officially arrived in the AFC, with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow leading the way. Mahomes already has an MVP and a Super Bowl, Burrow has a Super Bowl appearance, and Allen has been to conference title game. Those three -- plus Lamar Jackson --...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Aaron Rodgers declines to give jersey to Lions wideout Jameson Williams, fueling retirement speculation
Once the Detroit Lions officially defeated the Packers and eliminated them from playoff contention on Sunday night, the focus then shifted to Aaron Rodgers and the possibility that the Green Bay quarterback has played his last game in the NFL. Of course, Rodgers' future with the Packers and the NFL, in general, has been a rollercoaster for the past few years, but the four-time MVP did seem to be a little more sentimental this time around.
Vikings vs. Giants Wild Card kickoff time is set
The Minnesota Vikings locked in the third seed on Sunday afternoon with a 29-13 win over the Chicago Bears. They will host the New York Giants in the Wild Card round and the kickoff time has been set. The Vikings and Giants will play on Sunday, January 15th at 3:30...
CBS Sports
Steelers end up with de facto first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft from Chase Claypool trade with Bears
Despite completing their piece of the puzzle and beating the Browns in Week 18, the Steelers' season came to a close as they found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason. Pittsburgh needed a win along with losses by both the Patriots and Dolphins to squeak in as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They got a loss from New England, but Miami was able to secure a win over the Jets in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which dashed the Steelers' hopes of a postseason berth.
CBS Sports
Grading NFL's next generation of quarterbacks in Week 18: Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence score highest marks
It was a wild regular season for this weekly series that grades young quarterbacks. Why? Well, an NFL record 65 different starting quarterbacks -- counting Sam Howell in Week 18 -- took the field during the 2022 season, and many teams are leaning on first-or-second-year passers down the stretch, a few into the playoffs. For the third-straight week, we had nine of them see considerable action.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Lions roast Aaron Rodgers, Packers in TikTok video following win at Lambeau Field
The Green Bay Packers simply just had to win their Week 18 matchup against the Detroit Lions and they'd be in the postseason. But their NFC North rival had other ideas. The Lions, whose own playoff hopes came to an end when the Seahawks won earlier on Sunday, came away with a 20-16 win on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. The loss ended Aaron Rodgers' and Green Bay's chances of going on a postseason run.
CBS Sports
Jets QB situation: If team signs veteran this offseason, Zach Wilson vows to 'make that dude's life hell'
Zach Wilson, if nothing else, has a level of confidence in himself that was not lost during a season that could accurately be described as a disaster. Wilson's play was so poor that the Jets benched him 10 games into the season despite being firmly in the playoff mix. Quarterback play largely contributed to the Jets missing the playoffs after stumbling to a 7-10 record.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Paces pass catchers in loss
Godwin brought in six of seven targets for 55 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Godwin paced the Buccaneers in receptions and receiving yards while checking in second in targets on a day when the starters played for only a portion of the first half. That allotment of playing time was enough for Godwin to post another solid performance, with Mike Evans' early exit due to an illness also helping his case for more targets. Godwin will head into next weekend's wild-card home playoff matchup having posted at least six grabs in all but two of 14 regular-season contests.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Totals 536 yards in 2022
Davis caught one of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 11-6 loss to the Dolphins. He finished the season with 32 catches on 64 targets for 536 yards and two touchdowns. Davis needed just nine games to rack up 34 catches for 492 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He played four more games in the 2022 campaign but had two fewer catches and two fewer touchdowns while totaling only 44 more yards. Rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson emerged as the go-to option in the Jets' passing game, and the team's poor quarterback play didn't leave room for another receiver to produce consistently. Davis -- who turns 28 on Jan. 11 -- has one more year left on his contract but no guaranteed money.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Tom Brady's Buccaneers become sixth team in NFL history to make playoffs with losing record
It's not easy to get to the playoffs in the NFL and it's even harder to get there with a losing record, but that's exactly what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done this season. The Bucs' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday dropped them to 8-9, which means they'll now be heading to the postseason with a losing record, marking just the sixth time in NFL history that that's happened. There's been some outcry over the years that the NFL shouldn't award a home playoff game to a team with a losing record, but the league has kept its format in place, which is why Tampa Bay will be hosting a wild card game next week.
CBS Sports
Packers' Rasul Douglas tried to snatch ball from Lions long snapper, then penalized for hitting Detroit tackle
In the final game of the 2022 regular season, Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas gave us one of the more puzzling sequences that we've seen all year. As the first half came to a close in Green Bay's Week 18 matchup with the Lions at Lambeau Field, Detroit was lining up for a field goal to draw within three before the break. As Michael Badgley was lining up for the attempt, officials began blowing their whistles to stop the play. At that point, Douglas then walked toward the line of scrimmage, got into the scrum of offensive linemen who were mostly still set, and tried to snatch the ball away from long-snapper Scott Daly.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Forced out versus Atlanta
Rudolph has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons with a knee injury. Rudolph logged his first receiving touchdown of the season with an eight-yard score in the first half. However, his day will come to an early end after he was ruled out midway through the third quarter, leaving Ko Kieft, Cameron Brate and Cade Otton as the Buccaneers' three available tight ends for the remainder of this contest. With Tampa Bay scheduled to play during the first round of the playoffs starting next week, it will be worth monitoring Rudolph's practice activity for more clarity on this knee issue.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Resurgent effort to close season
Mills completed 22 of 38 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 32-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed once for six yards and threw a game-winning two-point conversion pass. Mills saved his best for last, putting together his first three-touchdown...
CBS Sports
Giants vs. Vikings odds, line, spread: 2023 NFL picks, Wild Card predictions, best bets from proven model
The New York Giants (9-7-1) will play their first postseason game in six years when they visit the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) on Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2023 NFL playoffs. Under first-year coach Brian Daboll, the Giants are the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff bracket, while Minnesota won the NFC North and is the No. 3 seed. These teams squared off just three weeks ago, also in Minnesota, and the home team prevailed 27-24. The Vikings have won each of the last four meetings between the clubs, but New York has won two of three postseason matchups.
CBS Sports
Three reasons to root for the Ravens in postseason: It's time that Lamar Jackson gets his due
We know this is a tough sell. To ask a casual NFL fan to root for the Ravens is like asking someone in the 1970s to get behind the renegade Raiders, the league's self-proclaimed bad boys who frolicked their way to a title under Hall of Fame coach John Madden.
CBS Sports
Stetson Bennett NFL Draft 2023: Prospect outlook, strengths and weaknesses, potential team fits, more
The odds are significantly stacked against Stetson Bennett at the NFL level. But the odds were stacked against him to ever see the field at the juggernaut that is the University of Georgia program, and now he's a back-to-back national champion who threw 56 touchdowns to only 14 interceptions the past two seasons, cementing himself in Bulldogs lore.
CBS Sports
Bears GM Ryan Poles says Chicago would need to be 'absolutely blown away' to take a QB at No. 1
Chicago, you are on the clock. After the Bears fell to the Vikings and Houston came away with a last-minute victory over the Colts in Week 18, the Bears find themselves with the top overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now that they've acquired that pick, the question becomes what they'll do with it.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Suffers shoulder injury
Pinnock departed Sunday's game in Philadelphia due to a shoulder injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Before he picked up the health concern in the third quarter, Pinnock tallied four tackles. The safety/special teamer will yield reps to some combination of Dane Belton, Landon Collins and Tony Jefferson alongside Xavier McKinney.
