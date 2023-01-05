ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Elephants retiring from Moolah Shrine Circus

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Elephants will no longer be part of the Moolah Shrine Circus and are retiring from future performances.

Organizers say they have been working to retire elephants from the event over the last five years after retiring tigers, lions and bears in recent seasons.

“As we celebrate the new year, we will be saying goodbye to our retiring Elephants,” said Moolah Shrine in a statement Thursday. “The new year offers an all new and exciting entertainment of performers. This spring, we are looking to our eighty-first year of bringing great family entertainment.”

The Moolah Shrine Circus runs from March 23-26 at The Family Arena.

Comments / 2

TLJWM
5d ago

It's about time! Seems most humans want to behave like "animals" these days, so let them "perform" and earn food and substandard house and treatment. Leave the innocent Souls of the Animal Kingdom alone.

