Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) celebrates with the bench after scoring agaist the Dallas Stars in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Tony Gutierrez

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Avs (ml, -155) against Canucks: Colorado has been struggling a bit but they find their way on the road.

2. Avs over 3.5 goals (+115): The Colorado offense awakens.

3. Tony Finau (+1400) to win Tournament of Champions: Who doesn't love some golf in Hawaii?

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 53-59)