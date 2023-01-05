ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingly, CT

Killingly wrestling rolls past Ledyard; Top performances Wednesday in high school sports

By The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vi1cd_0k4SUKnw00

The Killingly wrestling team improved to 11-0 with a 56-18 victory over Ledyard on Wednesday. Killingly is ranked No. 6 in the CT Wrestling Online Top 10 poll.

Here are Wednesday’s top performers:

Wrestling

Killingly: Ian Cathell (113), Aiden Mantia (138), Kaden Ware (145), Giovanni Sanchez-Ruelas (152), and Alex Potapskiy (170) all earned pins to power Killingly past Ledyard, 56-18. No. 6 Killingly (11-0) also got points from Brady Zadora (126, technical fall), Amani Samuel (132, decision), Jonah Hussey (182, decision), and Devin Exarhoulias (285, decision).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

Teen missing from Southington believed to be in New Britain

SOUTHINGTON – A teenager missing from Southington is believed to possibly be in New Britain. A Silver Alert was issued late Monday for 16-year-old Jahaira Dejesus, who went missing sometime Tuesday. The teen has been described as Hispanic, with brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 106 pounds....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
iheart.com

Ct Highway Accident Claims Life Of Rhode Island Man

A 35-year-old Rhode Island man is dead following a single vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Westbrook. Police say Ross Fielding was driving north on the highway early Saturday morning when his car went off the road and was launched airborne at exit 65. The vehicle overturned and came to...
WESTBROOK, CT
WTNH

2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash Closes Route 82 in Salem

A crash has closed Route 82 in Salem on Tuesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 82 is closed between Harris Road and Route 354. According to state police, a vehicle hit a pole and the pole snapped. It will need to be replaced. There is no estimate...
SALEM, CT
WTNH

1 shot on Stillman Westbrook Court in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is in stable condition after being shot Sunday afternoon, according to Hartford police. The man arrived at the hospital at about 4:50 p.m. after being shot in the area of 32 Stillman Westbrook Court, according to police. He had been shot once. Anyone with information is […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Car Accident in West Hartford

Police are investigating a car accident that happened in West Hartford Friday night. Officers said they responded to Boulevard near Garfield Road. The road was closed in both directions but has since reopened. It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
iheart.com

Wallingford Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Principal

Many communities are mourning the loss of beloved former teacher and principal, Kristin Vollero, after her passing on Christmas Eve morning. Vollero, 47, was diagnosed with cancer 6 months ago. Vollero’s education career included St. Bernadette Parochial School, New Haven Public Schools, North Haven Public Schools, and Wallingford Public Schools....
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian struck by car in West Hartford on South Main Street

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A pedestrian was struck by a car on Friday night, according to the West Hartford Police Department. Police said a pedestrian was pushing an empty shopping cart on South Main Street near Meadow Brook Road when they were hit by an oncoming car. West Hartford advocacy group calls on town to […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
whdh.com

Rehoboth woman wins $1M prize on ticket sold in Seekonk

(WHDH) — Agnes Silva of Rehoboth put a bow on 2022 by winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game. Silva opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). Her...
SEEKONK, MA
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy