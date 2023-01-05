Killingly wrestling rolls past Ledyard; Top performances Wednesday in high school sports

The Killingly wrestling team improved to 11-0 with a 56-18 victory over Ledyard on Wednesday. Killingly is ranked No. 6 in the CT Wrestling Online Top 10 poll.

Here are Wednesday’s top performers:

Wrestling

Killingly: Ian Cathell (113), Aiden Mantia (138), Kaden Ware (145), Giovanni Sanchez-Ruelas (152), and Alex Potapskiy (170) all earned pins to power Killingly past Ledyard, 56-18. No. 6 Killingly (11-0) also got points from Brady Zadora (126, technical fall), Amani Samuel (132, decision), Jonah Hussey (182, decision), and Devin Exarhoulias (285, decision).