Suns update: Cameron Payne listed out vs. Heat after re-aggravating right foot injury in loss at Cavs

CLEVELAND – Cameron Payne knows that feeling all too well.

It’s not a good one.

Payne re-aggravated his right foot injury while tripping and falling on a play that ended with him fouling Donovan Mitchell in the first quarter of Wednesday’s 90-88 loss at Cleveland to end a six-game road trip .

“I tripped before (Mitchell) even got to me,” Payne said. “Just kind of a weird incident. Can’t really elaborate on it. I went back and watched it and it’s just like clumsy Cam Payne.”

The Suns backup point guard finished with just two points on 1-of-5 shooting and two assists in nine minutes. He checked out of the game with 48.7 seconds left in the first half and didn’t return.

“I saw him with the training staff at halftime,” said Suns coach Monty Williams, who doesn’t recall seeing Payne laboring in the first half. “Then they told me he was out. So I had to just roll the dice with rotations and things of that nature.”

Payne, who missed nine games with a right foot strain he suffered on Dec. 13 at Houston , said he was looking to return for the second half, but was told by his teammates to shut it down for the game.

“A lot of guys on the team said it’s bigger than just (Wednesday) and this game 'cause they know how crazy I am,” Payne said. “They kind of basically said don’t do it, don’t go out there and finish.”

Payne tested the foot at the half, but said he experienced that familiar pain.

“Our team, they just kind of called it,” Payne said. “Just told me to wrap it up for the night.”

The Suns (20-19) have lost seven of their last eight games as they play Friday against Miami (20-19) at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Payne is listed out for the Heat matchup with right foot soreness.

Phoenix is already down Devin Booker, who is scheduled for re-evaluation of a left groin strain on the last week of January as he re-aggravated his groin in the Christmas overtime loss at Denver, and Cam Johnson, who hasn’t played since tearing his right meniscus on Nov. 4 against Portland.

'Basketball is just a game' : Hamlin's health emergency brings perspective for Phoenix Suns

Now the Suns may be without Payne for another stretch of multiple games.

“Our team feels it big time because he’s a big energy guy for us,” Suns All-Star point guard Chris Paul said about Payne. “For us, we just keep saying we’ve got to hold it down. We can’t have guys out there playing hurt. We need guys for later in the season and that’s our job to make sure we get there.”

Wednesday was Payne’s second game back, as he returned Monday against the Knicks and finished with eight points and seven assists in a 102-83 loss to the Knicks .

With Payne out Wednesday, Paul played all but one minute and 34 seconds in the second half.

Paul checked out of the game with 2:18 left in the third for two-way player Duane Washington Jr., but returned with 44.7 seconds left in the quarter and played the entire fourth.

Washington Jr. didn’t score in his two minutes of action.

“That’s a tough spot for Wash to be in, to have to come on the road and play in a game like that,” Williams said.

Read more: How the Suns can 'hold the fort down' without injured Devin Booker

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suns update: Cameron Payne listed out vs. Heat after re-aggravating right foot injury in loss at Cavs