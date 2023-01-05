Read full article on original website
North Carolina dominated Virginia twice last season: There’s your challenge on Tuesday
North Carolina utterly owned Virginia last season, winning by 16 in Chapel Hill, in a game that wasn’t that close, and then dominating in a 20-point win in the ACC Tournament. One of the features of the Tony Bennett Packline is that it’s supposed to take out a big...
Virginia leads ACC teams in Top 25: Where does the conference rank nationally?
Virginia dropped one spot in the coaches Top 25, to 12th, and two spots in the AP rankings, to 13th, in the national polls released on Monday. The Cavaliers (11-3, 3-2 ACC) are still the top-ranked ACC team. KenPom.com ranks the ACC sixth overall among the 32 D1 conferences in...
Record for UVa coach comes with high praise from opponent
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The active NCAA men’s basketball coach with the most victories in Division I was on display Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. That would be Jim Boeheim, the longtime head coach at Syracuse and one of the witnesses Saturday as 11th-ranked Virginia defeated the Orangemen 73-66 at John Paul Jones Arena.
Liberty announces 2023 football schedule: Get ready for mid-week C-USA games
Playing in Conference USA will mean, for Liberty, aiming to win on any given Saturday, or Tuesday. Or Thursday. Liberty is finally joining an FBS conference in 2023, and Conference USA, aiming to get TV time, agreed in November to a package of games across CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU that will air on Tuesdays and Thursdays, hoping for exposure.
Virginia Tech drops fourth game in a row, but optimism remains for Hokies
The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team is reeling, but there is no doubt that optimism remains. The Hokies may not be in contention to make the NCAA Tournament when it is all said and done, as repeating last year’s run to the ACC Tournament is highly unlikely, but there are a lot of reasons to believe that this team in a funk can continue to fight and come out winning.
Let’s not make a habit of this: #11 Virginia survives another second-half lull
Virginia played maybe its best 28 minutes of basketball this season. Then it had to survive another lull that let Syracuse claw its way back in. The Cavaliers led by as many as 23, then went without a point for nearly eight minutes before Reece Beekman saved them late in a 73-66 win over the Orange on Saturday at JPJ.
Virginia Tech’s Corey Moore elected to College Football Hall of Fame
Four players and two coaches representing current ACC schools were among those elected to the College Football Hall of Fame for the Class of 2023, including former Virginia Tech defensive lineman Corey Moore. Moore joins an ACC group that includes Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney, Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly,...
Virginia Tech soccer player who blamed benching on politics gets $100K settlement
A Virginia Tech soccer player blamed her benching on her politics, and sued the school, which paid $100,000 to settle the suit, then affirmed its support for the coach. The suit was filed by Kiersten Hening, who alleged that she lost her starting position on the team after she refused to kneel during a unity ceremony at the beginning of a 2020 game.
Liberty suffers first loss in ASUN play, dropping 62-59 decision at Eastern Kentucky
Liberty had its six-game winning streak snapped at Eastern Kentucky in a 62-59 road setback on Sunday. The Colonels (10-7, 3-1 ASUN) had an 11-point lead with 7:24 left, but Liberty (12-5, 3-1 ASUN) got the margin down to three with 1:29 to go, and had two different chances to tie it in the final minute, but missed a pair of threes, including one from Johnathan Jackson that missed at the buzzer.
Former JMU football player Deane Cheatham dies in car accident
Former JMU tight end Martin “Deane” Cheatham (2011-15) died Saturday morning in a car accident in Hanover County. He was 30 years old. “Hearts are heavy as we lost one of our own,” JMU football tweeted Sunday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cheatham family during this difficult time.”
Update: Maryland man charged in Sunday shooting in Charlottesville
A Maryland man is in custody in a shooting in Charlottesville on Sunday afternoon that took the life of a Texas man. Jose Omar Rivas Sorto has been charged with shooting from a vehicle in the 1:40 p.m. Sunday shooting in the 400 block of Monticello Road, according to Charlottesville Police.
CHS Students Recognized For Outstanding Academic Achievement
Covington, Va. (VR) - Covington High School held a ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, to recognize students for academic excellence. The Academic Awards Ceremony was held at Curfman Hall, and it recognized students for their academic achievements over the past two years. Ceremonies were not held in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions. “It’s a special thing for us to recognize the hard work our students put in to be successful in the classroom, and honor them for their academic achievements,” said CHS Principal Derek Cantrell. During the ceremony, Cantrell recognized Distinguished Covington Scholars and Covington Scholars. Several...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Virginia
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Virginia is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
Popular discount retail chain opening new location in Virginia
A popular discount retail chain is opening another new location in Virginia this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the major discount retail chain Homegoods will be opening its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to the company's website.
Roanoke delegate on teachers: ‘We cannot continue to deny them fair wages’
The 2023 General Assembly legislative session gets under way Jan. 11 in Virginia, and a bill has been introduced to pay public school teachers a wage that is at least equal to the current national average. House Bill 1566 was introduced by Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) today asking for investments...
Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents
A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
Stray cat found on JMU campus tests positive for rabies virus
A stray cat found on the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg in mid-December has tested positive for rabies. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA on Dec. 17 and tested positive on Dec. 22. The cat was euthanized, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District. While the...
‘Hate crime’: Swastikas deface Waynesboro mural depicting Black father, daughter
A mural depicting a Black father and daughter painted on the side of the Waynesboro YMCA in 2020 was defaced over the weekend with several swastikas. YMCA executive director Jeff Fife said the staff noticed the swastikas on the mural, painted in 2020 by Richmond street artist Nils Westergard, Monday morning and immediately called police.
Do you cut the mustard? Oscar Mayer hiring college graduates as hotdoggers
Do you cut the mustard? Oscar Mayer is looking for a spokesperson, aka Hotdogger, for a one-year paid assignment. If you are a college graduate with a big appetite for adventure, you are invited to apply. See the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. According to the...
Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Work schedule for the week of Jan. 9-13
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. Albemarle County. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at...
