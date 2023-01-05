ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cardinalnews.org

Record for UVa coach comes with high praise from opponent

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The active NCAA men’s basketball coach with the most victories in Division I was on display Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. That would be Jim Boeheim, the longtime head coach at Syracuse and one of the witnesses Saturday as 11th-ranked Virginia defeated the Orangemen 73-66 at John Paul Jones Arena.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Liberty announces 2023 football schedule: Get ready for mid-week C-USA games

Playing in Conference USA will mean, for Liberty, aiming to win on any given Saturday, or Tuesday. Or Thursday. Liberty is finally joining an FBS conference in 2023, and Conference USA, aiming to get TV time, agreed in November to a package of games across CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU that will air on Tuesdays and Thursdays, hoping for exposure.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech drops fourth game in a row, but optimism remains for Hokies

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team is reeling, but there is no doubt that optimism remains. The Hokies may not be in contention to make the NCAA Tournament when it is all said and done, as repeating last year’s run to the ACC Tournament is highly unlikely, but there are a lot of reasons to believe that this team in a funk can continue to fight and come out winning.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech’s Corey Moore elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Four players and two coaches representing current ACC schools were among those elected to the College Football Hall of Fame for the Class of 2023, including former Virginia Tech defensive lineman Corey Moore. Moore joins an ACC group that includes Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney, Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech soccer player who blamed benching on politics gets $100K settlement

A Virginia Tech soccer player blamed her benching on her politics, and sued the school, which paid $100,000 to settle the suit, then affirmed its support for the coach. The suit was filed by Kiersten Hening, who alleged that she lost her starting position on the team after she refused to kneel during a unity ceremony at the beginning of a 2020 game.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Liberty suffers first loss in ASUN play, dropping 62-59 decision at Eastern Kentucky

Liberty had its six-game winning streak snapped at Eastern Kentucky in a 62-59 road setback on Sunday. The Colonels (10-7, 3-1 ASUN) had an 11-point lead with 7:24 left, but Liberty (12-5, 3-1 ASUN) got the margin down to three with 1:29 to go, and had two different chances to tie it in the final minute, but missed a pair of threes, including one from Johnathan Jackson that missed at the buzzer.
LYNCHBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Former JMU football player Deane Cheatham dies in car accident

Former JMU tight end Martin “Deane” Cheatham (2011-15) died Saturday morning in a car accident in Hanover County. He was 30 years old. “Hearts are heavy as we lost one of our own,” JMU football tweeted Sunday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cheatham family during this difficult time.”
HARRISONBURG, VA
Virginian Review

CHS Students Recognized For Outstanding Academic Achievement

Covington, Va. (VR) - Covington High School held a ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, to recognize students for academic excellence. The Academic Awards Ceremony was held at Curfman Hall, and it recognized students for their academic achievements over the past two years. Ceremonies were not held in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions. “It’s a special thing for us to recognize the hard work our students put in to be successful in the classroom, and honor them for their academic achievements,” said CHS Principal Derek Cantrell. During the ceremony, Cantrell recognized Distinguished Covington Scholars and Covington Scholars. Several...
COVINGTON, VA
wvtf.org

Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents

A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Stray cat found on JMU campus tests positive for rabies virus

A stray cat found on the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg in mid-December has tested positive for rabies. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA on Dec. 17 and tested positive on Dec. 22. The cat was euthanized, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District. While the...
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy