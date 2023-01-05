Read full article on original website
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opens Chicago-themed flagship location in the LoopJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergElgin, IL
wjol.com
Changes In Joliet For All Landlords
The City of Joliet has passed an amendment to the Systematic Rental Inspection Program. This affects ALL landlords. If you own any property you do not reside in, and someone else does, this is considered a rental property, per the ordinance. The ordinance also specifies that even if no rent...
Want The City To Split The Cost Of Your Broken Front Sidewalk Bill? Applications Are Open Monday Only
CHICAGO — Residents have a chance to get their sidewalks repaired at a discount as the city’s Shared Cost Sidewalk Program is accepting applications Monday. The program, which allows residents to apply to have the city share the cost of sidewalk repairs, is expected to fill up quickly — with applications only being accepted 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, according to the city’s website.
95.3 MNC
Burglar alarm leads to arrest of suspects at Michigan City outlet mall
A 19-year-old Pendleton, Indiana man and a 17-year-oold boy were arrested after police say they broke into several stores at the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlet Mall in Michigan City. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 4, when 911 dispatchers got a burglary alarm from signal from the Polo Ralph...
fox32chicago.com
Males driving blue Hyundai suspected of stealing multiple cars in Englewood
CHICAGO - Chicago police believe two people are responsible for stealing or vandalizing eight cars since last month in Englewood on the South Side. In each incident, someone parked their vehicle then discovered it missing or damaged on the same day or the next day, Chicago police said. The incidents...
A special sticker with the hope of preventing catalytic converter thefts
CHICAGO — Chicago police teamed up with auto shops to get some special stickers installed to deter would-be catalytic converter thieves. Crews at Midwest Performance on West Fulton worked with officers from Chicago Police Department’s 12th district to try to help residents and officers. Andy Bizub, who owns the shop, said catalytic converter thefts are […]
Pizza shop owner thought going cashless would deter burglars; but it didn't work
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: they thought not taking cash would protect them from burglars, but they got hit anyway. A popular Edgewater pizzeria was damaged and burglarized this week, as Chicago police warn about a rise in such crimes. George's Deep Dish makes it clear there is no cash on site, posting signs attesting to that fact, but they still got hit, and it cost the small business in Edgewater a pretty penny in damages. "It's the last call you wanna get in the middle of the night," owner George Bumbaris said. Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing...
2 USPS postal workers robbed at gunpoint Thursday in West Pullman
Two postal workers were robbed at gunpoint in West Pullman less than a mile apart Thursday, USPS officials said.
cwbchicago.com
Man stole car as cops watched in Uptown, then bailed out on Lake Shore Drive, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say Chicago cops watched as a man stole an SUV in Uptown, then arrested him in Streeterville after he abandoned the car in traffic on Lake Shore Drive. Police said they found a gun in the stolen vehicle. Jaylin Williams, 19, is charged with possessing a...
Good Samaritan shot by group of armed car thieves in Uptown
A Good Samaritan was shot when he came upon a group of armed car thieves in Uptown while riding his bicycle home.
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residents
Did you know that there is a new stimulus program that give you a one-time payment of $500? The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. This new program provides economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
thereporteronline.net
New Chicago Restaurant and Bar Openings to Know, 2023
2023 has begun and winter is here, and as the cold days drag on, Chicago’s hospitality industry must wrangle with the challenge of luring patrons out of their cozy homes. Fortunately for the city, its chefs and restaurateurs are rising to the occasion and unveiling compelling new establishments all over town. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.
Chicago police seek woman stealing purses at knifepoint
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a pair of armed robberies reported Sunday on the Northwest Side. In each case, the suspect was driving a red Kia sedan when she pulled out a knife and attempted to take the victim's purse, according to an alert from Chicago police.
Chicago Metra Train Slams Into Vehicle, Injures Passengers
The vehicle went around the closed crossing gates.
Mouth-watering Southern-style 'Chicken Salad Chick' finally arrives in Chicago metro area
Check out the many flavors including, a chicken salad sandwich with Buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and Sriracha. (CHICAGO) You may not consider the humble chicken salad to be so versatile, but the Southern franchise, Chicken Salad Chick, has built its success on serving chicken salad in an abundance of ways.
City Council Introduces Ordinance to Change Location of Outdoor USPS Boxes in Response to Recent Robberies
As mail carriers continue to be targeted by thieves, the Chicago City Council has introduced an ordinance that would change the location of outdoor mail collection boxes. Under the proposed ordinance, existing cluster mail boxes with eight or more addresses would have to be moved inside buildings by Oct. 15 – if the ordinance passes.
Fast-growing popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Illinois next week
A popular fast-casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth location in Illinois next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chicken Salad Chick will be opening its newest Illinois restaurant location in Batavia.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: 3 shot in Walmart parking lot while loading groceries into vehicle: police
CHICAGO - Multiple people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on Chicago's Far South Side Wednesday night. At about 7:20 p.m., three people were in the Walmart parking lot located in the 10900 block of South Doty and loading their vehicle with groceries when a dark-colored sedan drove by and an occupant from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.
5 resources the Chicago Office of Veteran Affairs offer to Veterans
Resources for veterans in the city are vital to helping them live the lives they deserve. As the nation's heroes return from keeping the country as protected as possible, they face challenges such as limited housing and job opportunities.
5 hurt in crash after driver runs red light, hits another vehicle, police say
The fire department said a 52-year old woman is in grave condition.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with carjacking couple at gunpoint on West Side while their kids were in the vehicle
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of carjacking a couple at gunpoint on Chicago's West Side last month. Sederick Wright, 22, faces one felony count of armed robbery, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a passenger under the age of 16.
