ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schertz, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Missing 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo has a medical condition

SAN ANTONIO - Have you seen this missing teen? Police tells us 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo has a medical condition. Maldonaldo was last seen Friday in the 200 block of Stark Street near downtown. She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and has a light complexion. She has wavy, shoulder-length hair and has both ears pierced. The teen was last wearing a navy blue Kipp Espire jacket with black pants.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Grease fire forces evacuation at Chinese restaurant in Converse

CONVERSE, Texas - Fire crews had to evacuate an entire strip center after a fire broke out at a restaurant. The fire started just before 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Wu's Kitchen along Farm-to-Market 78 near Venture Way. People passing the business reported that flames were as large as five...
CONVERSE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

DreamWeek celebrating 11th anniversary in San Antonio

The Annual DreamWeek summit is set to return to San Antonio this month for the 11th consecutive year. This year has more than 200 events planned across 17 days, with the penultimate day of the summit, January 28th, showcasing the mayor’s dream ball. The majority of this year's summit...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The truth about cedar trees

Every winter, cedar fever sufferers reach for allergy meds as the annual cedar pollen explosion takes over Central Texas. Ashe juniper trees, as they're formally known, create lots of misery, but are more beneficial than you might think. They're the trees everyone loves to hate. Ashe juniper, AKA cedar trees....
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

New COVID subvariant making its way throughout Austin-Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- There’s a new highly transmissible COVID-19 subvariant and it’s been detected in Austin-Travis County. The steady rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has now elevated Travis County’s community level to medium. Many of us gathered indoors with family and friends over the holidays....
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

New hospital for women and children features 'calming' art

SAN ANTONIO - There's a new Women's and Children's Hospital headed to the Medical Center. Funded with no tax rate increase, it will be part of University Health and will open to the public in August 2023. The new 12-story, 300 bed hospital facility will be for women, babies and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two northbound lanes reopen along Southwest Loop 410 after rollover

SAN ANTONIO - A rollover accident on a Southwest highway caused traffic woes during the morning commute. The accident happened just after 6:30 a.m. Monday on the northbound lanes of Southwest Loop 410 near Ray Ellison Drive. The vehicle can be seen on it side while first responders tend to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Texas State University to honor Uvalde victim with scholarship in her name

UVALDE, TEXAS — Texas State University has started a scholarship in honor of Tess Mata, who died in the Robb Elementary mass shooting. According to family attending Texas State was one of Tess’s dreams. The Tess Marie Mata scholarship will provide financial aid to and incoming College of Health Professions freshman.
SAN MARCOS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

How to figure out if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — If you feel bad, but do not know what illness is to blame, you are not alone. For many people, it is a guessing game between COVID-19, the flu, a cold or allergies. “I tend to wake up and my throat is like closed,” said Alissa...
ROUND ROCK, TX
foxsanantonio.com

SeaWorld offering 'behind the scenes' opportunities

SAN ANTONIO - This weekend only, SeaWorld is inviting guests behind the scenes for an inside look into the habitats of their favorite animals. "Behind the scenes look at how we care for all the animals that call SeaWorld home. You know people think about the whales and the dolphins but there's so many other animals we want to exhibit the amazing care that our zoological staff takes with these animals. So, we're breaking down the barriers letting our guests come behind the scenes and show what does it take to take care of a 9-thousand-pound orca." Matthew Love, Supervisor of Animal Training, SeaWorld San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Help available for selecting your health insurance

SAN ANTONIO - If you are confused about health insurance coverage, you are not alone. With the open enrollment period ending in just a few days, you may have lots of questions. According to the US Census Bureau, nearly 19% of Bexar County residents are uninsured. An area non-profit held...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Destination casino resort could be coming to the Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO - A casino in San Antonio?. The idea is not as far fetched as it once seemed. A resolution (SJR 17) has been filed in the state senate by Democrat Carol Alvarado that would permit Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio to build a four or five star destination resort - with shops, restaurants, and, yes, a casino.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Texas schools hope new legislature will add stability to school funding

AUSTIN, Texas — Funding state public education promises to be a top priority for the new Texas legislature that convenes in Austin on Tuesday. One bill filed by an Austin area lawmaker seeks to make Texas school funding more reliable. During the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down schools to protect...
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Indy Coffee Club is brewing A+ inspection scores

SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a place to relax in a quiet environment with a coffee in hand and an easy snack; Indy Coffee Club is the perfect place. Indy Coffee Club is located at 7114 UTSA Boulevard which is minutes away from the University, making it an easy commute for students and residents.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy