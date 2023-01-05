Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect, officers identified following shooting last week at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO - A suspect and officers have been identified following a shooting at a West Side motel last week. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the Luxury Inn off Culebra Road near Northwest 19th Street. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said they several...
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies searching for grandmother, 4 grandchildren who disappeared two days ago
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 58-year-old lady, along with her four grandchildren who disappeared Sunday afternoon. The family of five was last seen on January 8, at around 3:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of US Hwy 181 S. Deputies...
foxsanantonio.com
TIMELINE: Four years since 2019 Anaqua Springs shooting deaths, case still unsolved
Tuesday, Jan. 10 marks four years since Nichol Olsen and her two daughters were found dead in the upscale Anaqua Springs home of Nichol's boyfriend, Charles Wheeler in an upscale Bexar County neighborhood. Olsen and her daughters, 16-year-old Alexa Denice Montez and 10-year-old London Sophia Bribiescas, were found dead on...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into back of Northeast Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is behind bars after slamming her car into a Northeast Side home early Tuesday morning. The accident happened just before 1 a.m. at a home off Greenjay Drive near Higgins Road. When first responders got to the scene, they found a car had crashed inside...
foxsanantonio.com
Getting hit by a car with a fake tag could lead to insurance headaches and few answers
SAN ANTONIO—A dangerous trend in Texas is capturing the attention of police, lawmakers, and everyday drivers. Fake temporary permits and license plates are popping up on roads statewide. Our crews spotted one just last week. It appears someone took a picture of a temporary permit, printed it out, and...
foxsanantonio.com
Missing 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo has a medical condition
SAN ANTONIO - Have you seen this missing teen? Police tells us 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo has a medical condition. Maldonaldo was last seen Friday in the 200 block of Stark Street near downtown. She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and has a light complexion. She has wavy, shoulder-length hair and has both ears pierced. The teen was last wearing a navy blue Kipp Espire jacket with black pants.
foxsanantonio.com
Grease fire forces evacuation at Chinese restaurant in Converse
CONVERSE, Texas - Fire crews had to evacuate an entire strip center after a fire broke out at a restaurant. The fire started just before 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Wu's Kitchen along Farm-to-Market 78 near Venture Way. People passing the business reported that flames were as large as five...
foxsanantonio.com
Corvette driver crashes into guardrail while racing with Tesla on Northwest Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are lucky to be alive after crashing a Chevrolet Corvette that witnesses said was racing a Tesla on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of Northwest Loop 410 near Interstate 10 West. Witnesses told police that...
foxsanantonio.com
DreamWeek celebrating 11th anniversary in San Antonio
The Annual DreamWeek summit is set to return to San Antonio this month for the 11th consecutive year. This year has more than 200 events planned across 17 days, with the penultimate day of the summit, January 28th, showcasing the mayor’s dream ball. The majority of this year's summit...
foxsanantonio.com
The truth about cedar trees
Every winter, cedar fever sufferers reach for allergy meds as the annual cedar pollen explosion takes over Central Texas. Ashe juniper trees, as they're formally known, create lots of misery, but are more beneficial than you might think. They're the trees everyone loves to hate. Ashe juniper, AKA cedar trees....
foxsanantonio.com
New COVID subvariant making its way throughout Austin-Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- There’s a new highly transmissible COVID-19 subvariant and it’s been detected in Austin-Travis County. The steady rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has now elevated Travis County’s community level to medium. Many of us gathered indoors with family and friends over the holidays....
foxsanantonio.com
New hospital for women and children features 'calming' art
SAN ANTONIO - There's a new Women's and Children's Hospital headed to the Medical Center. Funded with no tax rate increase, it will be part of University Health and will open to the public in August 2023. The new 12-story, 300 bed hospital facility will be for women, babies and...
foxsanantonio.com
Two northbound lanes reopen along Southwest Loop 410 after rollover
SAN ANTONIO - A rollover accident on a Southwest highway caused traffic woes during the morning commute. The accident happened just after 6:30 a.m. Monday on the northbound lanes of Southwest Loop 410 near Ray Ellison Drive. The vehicle can be seen on it side while first responders tend to...
foxsanantonio.com
Texas State University to honor Uvalde victim with scholarship in her name
UVALDE, TEXAS — Texas State University has started a scholarship in honor of Tess Mata, who died in the Robb Elementary mass shooting. According to family attending Texas State was one of Tess’s dreams. The Tess Marie Mata scholarship will provide financial aid to and incoming College of Health Professions freshman.
foxsanantonio.com
How to figure out if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19
AUSTIN, Texas — If you feel bad, but do not know what illness is to blame, you are not alone. For many people, it is a guessing game between COVID-19, the flu, a cold or allergies. “I tend to wake up and my throat is like closed,” said Alissa...
foxsanantonio.com
SeaWorld offering 'behind the scenes' opportunities
SAN ANTONIO - This weekend only, SeaWorld is inviting guests behind the scenes for an inside look into the habitats of their favorite animals. "Behind the scenes look at how we care for all the animals that call SeaWorld home. You know people think about the whales and the dolphins but there's so many other animals we want to exhibit the amazing care that our zoological staff takes with these animals. So, we're breaking down the barriers letting our guests come behind the scenes and show what does it take to take care of a 9-thousand-pound orca." Matthew Love, Supervisor of Animal Training, SeaWorld San Antonio.
foxsanantonio.com
Help available for selecting your health insurance
SAN ANTONIO - If you are confused about health insurance coverage, you are not alone. With the open enrollment period ending in just a few days, you may have lots of questions. According to the US Census Bureau, nearly 19% of Bexar County residents are uninsured. An area non-profit held...
foxsanantonio.com
Destination casino resort could be coming to the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO - A casino in San Antonio?. The idea is not as far fetched as it once seemed. A resolution (SJR 17) has been filed in the state senate by Democrat Carol Alvarado that would permit Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio to build a four or five star destination resort - with shops, restaurants, and, yes, a casino.
foxsanantonio.com
Texas schools hope new legislature will add stability to school funding
AUSTIN, Texas — Funding state public education promises to be a top priority for the new Texas legislature that convenes in Austin on Tuesday. One bill filed by an Austin area lawmaker seeks to make Texas school funding more reliable. During the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down schools to protect...
foxsanantonio.com
Indy Coffee Club is brewing A+ inspection scores
SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a place to relax in a quiet environment with a coffee in hand and an easy snack; Indy Coffee Club is the perfect place. Indy Coffee Club is located at 7114 UTSA Boulevard which is minutes away from the University, making it an easy commute for students and residents.
