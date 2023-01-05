OK lawmaker files bills to target classroom ‘wokeness’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state senator says he wants to target “modern wokeness” in classrooms with a series of measures.

Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, filed Senate Bill 139, which would add the New England Primer, The Law by Bastiat, and other historically significant documents to the required reading materials for high school students.

“As students return to school this month, now is a perfect time to ensure they will learn factual information rather than modern wokeness,” Dahm said. “These curriculum updates will provide students with an understanding of our philosophical underpinnings, teach them to reason, and allow them to think critically in the classroom.”

Senate Bill 137 would implement a pilot program that offers courses on the Constitution and the Federalist Papers.

“It is important for students to understand the documents that influenced the founders and also their reasons for adopting the Constitution and form of government that they did,” Dahm said. “These texts have massive historical significance both philosophically and politically. They are the groundwork of our nation.”

Senate Bill 138 would require Oklahoma social studies courses to include at least 45 minutes of instruction on Victims of Communism Day. If passed, the measure would impact the 2023-2024 school year.

Senate Bill 140, which is also known as the Oklahoma Science Education Act, would encourage the debate of scientific theories rather than accepting them as truth.

He argues that evolution should be seen as just a theory, and alternative views should be presented in classrooms.

