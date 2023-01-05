ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills CB: Damar Hamlin awake at hospital

By Adam Duke
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI (WIVB) — According to Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam , Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement,” Elam tweeted Thursday morning. “Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!”

Hamlin, 24, was put in a medically induced coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following the incident. Tuesday, the Bills released a statement saying Hamlin remained at the hospital in critical condition.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , Hamlin opened his eyes Wednesday night and is responsive, gripping the hands of those close to him.

Bengals fan who went viral supporting Hamlin: “Just keep praying for Damar”

The NFL released its own statement on Tuesday that the Bills-Bengals game would not resume this week. They have since said they are weighing all options regarding the game.

Thursday, the Bills provided an update.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the statement read. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

Since the incident, Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation, initially established to support a toy drive in Hamlin’s community of McKees Rocks, Pa., has received over $7 million in donations.

How to send a ‘get well’ card to Damar Hamlin

Bills coach Sean McDermott is scheduled to speak to the press at noon ET. The presser can be streamed above. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

