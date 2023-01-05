Read full article on original website
Related
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
thecomeback.com
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion
No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
NFL World Reacts To Mike Vrabel's Quarterback Announcement
Mike Vrabel gave his starting quarterback a vote of confidence on Monday. Speaking to the media on Monday, the Titans head coach said he knows who he wants to be his QB going forward:. I want Ryan Tannehill to get as healthy as he possibly can, and then go and...
Russell Wilson hinted at brand new name into the coaching discussion
Russell Wilson has tossed in a new name to the pool of candidates the Denver Broncos are likely to consider for head coach. The Denver Broncos got ahead of Black Monday this season and fired Nathaniel Hackett well before the 2022 season ended. Whether or not Hackett was the true crux of the Broncos’ issues, we’ll find out soon enough. He lasted less than a full season.
Mattress Mack’s wallet takes a major hit with insane TCU bet
Notable big-money bettor Mattress Mack took a huge hit betting on the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship Game over Georgia. Mattress Mack, also known as Jim McIngvale, won a ridiculous amount of money betting on the Astros to win the World Series. So he has money to blow.
Ohio State Football: The one player Ohio State needs from transfer portal
The Ohio State football team needs to plug a few holes on its roster or 2023. Here is one player still available to them. The Ohio State football team has some major areas of concern when it comes to the construction of the 2023 team. With a glaring need for a starting caliber offensive tackle and cornerback, the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day missed the boat on the early wave of transfer portal players.
NBA trade rumors: A home run Patrick Beverley trade for Lakers, Wolves
With the trade deadline a month away the NBA rumors have started to heat up. One of the most prominent teams in the rumor mill is the Los Angeles Lakers, especially with the team’s hot play as of late that has sparked new hope in the franchise. Patrick Beverley...
Ravens sign star to record contract extension while Lamar Jackson waits
The Baltimore Ravens signed Roquan Smith to a contract extension on Tuesday, but will wait until the offseason to deal with Lamar Jackson. Roquan Smith has provided a jolt to the Baltimore Ravens defense since they acquired him at the trade deadline for two draft picks. The former Bears first rounder signed a five-year extension with the Ravens on Tuesday, proving he views Baltimore as his long-term home.
Every NFL firing that happened on Sunday and ‘Black Monday’ [UPDATED]
Black Monday is here, and teams are making decisions on their future. Here are all the coaches that have been let go so far. This season wasn’t the smoothest in the NFL. Look no further than the fact that the defending Super Bowl champions fell to 5-12 this year and missed the postseason.
Georgia can twist the knife deeper into Ohio State on the recruiting trail
Dylan Raiola committing to Georgia would leave Ohio State fans in absolute shambles. After decommitting from Ohio State last month, 2024 five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola might be leaning toward Georgia now. Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports made a crystal ball prediction late Tuesday morning that the top overall prospect in...
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
CFB expert expects Mark Fletcher and Nathaniel Joseph immediate impacts
Miami 2023 signees running back Mark Fletcher and wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph were praised by 247 Sports Director Of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong as “Signees Will Make An Immediate Impact in Coral Gables” with five-star 2023 signee Samson Okunlola after they played in the All-American Game on Saturday. Mark...
FanSided
304K+
Followers
595K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0