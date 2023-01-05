Read full article on original website
Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
darientimes.com
Police: Hit-and-run driver wanted after causing three-car crash in Enfield
ENFIELD — State police say they are investigating a hit-and-run involving three vehicles that caused a commercial truck to overturn and sent one person to the hospital Monday morning. The Connecticut State Police said the crash occurred when a vehicle traveling in the left lane of three on Interstate...
West Haven Man Found Shot Dead On Street In New Haven
Police are investigating after a 41-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death on a city street.Charles Miller, of West Haven, was found around 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8 on Pond Lily Avenue in New Haven.Miller was found after New Haven Police responded to a Shotspotter alert to the area between …
darientimes.com
Police: Man dies days after Chapel Street shooting in New Haven in third homicide of the year
NEW HAVEN — A man who was shot last week on Chapel Street has died in what police said is New Haven's third homicide of the year. Kentel Robinson, 30, New Haven, died at Yale New Haven Hospital Saturday, according to Officer Scott Shumway, a spokesperson for New Haven police.
18-Year-Old Apprehended Amid Investigation Into Blaze At Southbury Training School
A second person is now facing charges in connection to a fire that destroyed an unoccupied cottage in Connecticut last month. Litchfield County resident Juliana Sullivan, age 18, of New Milford, surrendered to police on an arrest warrant on Saturday, Jan. 7, in connection to a blaze at the Southbury Training School in New Haven County on the night of Saturday, Dec. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.
Journal Inquirer
CT man accused in fatal hit-and-run arrested at bingo night in FL
A family bingo night at a Florida church was interrupted when police entered and arrested a man accused of manslaughter in Connecticut. The man, a 24-year-old resident of Greenwich, is accused of a Dec. 3 hit-and-run that left two pedestrians dead, according to a news release from the Stamford Police Department.
Two Incidents Of Shots Fired In Middletown Under Investigation
Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating two incidents in which homes were struck by gunfire. The incidents took place in Orange County in the city of Middletown around 9:45 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. According to Middletown Police Lt. Jeffrey Thoelen, during the...
2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
Driver Injured In East Windsor Shooting After Leaving Hartford Night Club
Police asked the public for information after a victim was shot multiple times while driving in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of shots fired on I-91 northbound in East Windsor near Exit 44 at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. The victim...
darientimes.com
Windsor Locks fire engine is out of service after hit by driver on I-91
WINDSOR LOCKS — A local fire truck that was struck by a driver on Interstate 91 last week has been taken out of service due to the crash, fire officials said. The crash occurred last Wednesday as firefighters and police responded to an unrelated single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of the highway.
darientimes.com
Danbury man charged in shooting death of his friend to be sentenced this month
DANBURY —The city man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the 2019 shooting death of his friend is expected to be sentenced later this month. David Ramos was originally set to be sentenced Tuesday at state Superior Court in Danbury after accepting a plea deal in October. The 37-year-old’s sentencing is now scheduled for Jan. 23.
darientimes.com
Part of I-84 East in Cheshire closed after car hits truck
CHESHIRE — Part of Interstate 84 eastbound is closed after a car slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer, the state’s transportation agency says. State police say the injuries are minor. The crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Department of Transportation. The highway was...
New Britain Herald
Man who took drugs with runaways from Plainville gets 18 months in prison after admitting to probation violation, assault
A Bloomfield man convicted in 2018 of using drugs with two teenagers who ran away from a Plainville group home has had his probation revoked and is expected to serve an 18-month prison sentence. Jose Cosme, 38, had his probation revoked in New Britain Superior Court last week after, during...
darientimes.com
Southbury police investigating theft of three dirt bikes
SOUTHBURY — The police department was investigating the recent theft of three dirt bikes from a residential property on Main Street North. Officers were called to the residence the afternoon of Jan. 4 and told that three dirt bikes had been stolen from a barn, police said. Through an...
Stamford Felon Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say
A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
VIDEO: East Haven officer shoots at wanted man after chasing suspect across I-95 in Milford
The Office of the Inspector General is investigating and released a preliminary report that includes body camera footage—not just of the shooting, but the first attempt to take Nicholas Gambardella, 27, into custody.
New Britain Herald
Man suffering dementia went missing from East Hartford before authorities located him in Newington
A man suffering from dementia who was reported missing from East Hartford was found safely in Newington. East Hartford police late Saturday said Robert Abrom, 66, left his home around 8:30 p.m. to go for a walk. He never returned, leading to police to believe he may have gotten lost.
NBC Connecticut
Person in Vehicle on I-91 North in East Windsor Struck by Multiple Bullets: CSP
A person is injured after getting shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle on Interstate 91 north in East Windsor on Saturday. Troopers received 911 calls of shots fired on I-91 north near exit 44 around 2 a.m. According to investigators, the victim was driving a white 2019 Honda...
Eyewitness News
Police investigate shooting on I-91 in East Windsor
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are looking for witnesses after a driver was shot on I-91 Saturday morning. Police say several 911 calls reporting a shooting on I-91 in East Windsor came in around 2:00 a.m. State police say the victim was driving from Flaming Llama Night Club...
West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily
A 41-year-old West Haven man named Charles Miller was shot and killed on Pond Lily Avenue on the far west side of town Friday night, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of the year — and the third in the past week. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Officer...
