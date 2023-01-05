ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

WTNH

Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Police: Hit-and-run driver wanted after causing three-car crash in Enfield

ENFIELD — State police say they are investigating a hit-and-run involving three vehicles that caused a commercial truck to overturn and sent one person to the hospital Monday morning. The Connecticut State Police said the crash occurred when a vehicle traveling in the left lane of three on Interstate...
ENFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

West Haven Man Found Shot Dead On Street In New Haven

Police are investigating after a 41-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death on a city street.Charles Miller, of West Haven, was found around 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8 on Pond Lily Avenue in New Haven.Miller was found after New Haven Police responded to a Shotspotter alert to the area between …
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Apprehended Amid Investigation Into Blaze At Southbury Training School

A second person is now facing charges in connection to a fire that destroyed an unoccupied cottage in Connecticut last month. Litchfield County resident Juliana Sullivan, age 18, of New Milford, surrendered to police on an arrest warrant on Saturday, Jan. 7, in connection to a blaze at the Southbury Training School in New Haven County on the night of Saturday, Dec. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.
SOUTHBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

CT man accused in fatal hit-and-run arrested at bingo night in FL

A family bingo night at a Florida church was interrupted when police entered and arrested a man accused of manslaughter in Connecticut. The man, a 24-year-old resident of Greenwich, is accused of a Dec. 3 hit-and-run that left two pedestrians dead, according to a news release from the Stamford Police Department.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Danbury man charged in shooting death of his friend to be sentenced this month

DANBURY —The city man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the 2019 shooting death of his friend is expected to be sentenced later this month. David Ramos was originally set to be sentenced Tuesday at state Superior Court in Danbury after accepting a plea deal in October. The 37-year-old’s sentencing is now scheduled for Jan. 23.
DANBURY, CT
darientimes.com

Part of I-84 East in Cheshire closed after car hits truck

CHESHIRE — Part of Interstate 84 eastbound is closed after a car slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer, the state’s transportation agency says. State police say the injuries are minor. The crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Department of Transportation. The highway was...
CHESHIRE, CT
darientimes.com

Southbury police investigating theft of three dirt bikes

SOUTHBURY — The police department was investigating the recent theft of three dirt bikes from a residential property on Main Street North. Officers were called to the residence the afternoon of Jan. 4 and told that three dirt bikes had been stolen from a barn, police said. Through an...
SOUTHBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Stamford Felon Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say

A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate shooting on I-91 in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are looking for witnesses after a driver was shot on I-91 Saturday morning. Police say several 911 calls reporting a shooting on I-91 in East Windsor came in around 2:00 a.m. State police say the victim was driving from Flaming Llama Night Club...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
New Haven Independent

West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily

A 41-year-old West Haven man named Charles Miller was shot and killed on Pond Lily Avenue on the far west side of town Friday night, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of the year — and the third in the past week. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Officer...
NEW HAVEN, CT

