islandfreepress.org
Dare County Announces Martin Luther King Jr. Day Schedule Changes and Closures
All Dare County offices and facilities—including the Dare County C&D Landfill, Buxton Transfer Station and Manteo Recycle Yard—will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2023 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. These sites will reopen on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Dare County Public Works—which provides trash...
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pets of the Week
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pets of the week courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
Daniel Mace Beall, Sr.
Daniel Mace Beall, Sr., 87, of Kill Devil Hills died on January 6, 2023. Dan was born on October 27, 1935, in Washington DC to the late Gladys Cox Beall and John Burton Beall III. His older brother, Russell “Russ” Beall an artist in woodcarving of KDH Galleries in Kill Devil Hills predeceased him in 1997.
Stanford Littleton “Poochie” Sawyer
MANTEO — Stanford Littleton “Poochie” Sawyer, 88, of Manteo, NC died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home. A native of Manns Harbor, he was born September 8, 1934, to the late Millicent Midgett Sawyer and Forrest Monroe Sawyer. Poochie retired from Dominion Power (VEPCO). He was...
Shawn Ray Boyd
KILL DEVIL HILLS — Shawn Ray Boyd, 50, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at The Outer Banks Hospital. Born in Suffolk, VA on January 18, 1972, he was the son of Carol Ann Burkett Wentzel and Dalton Ray Boyd, Jr. and stepmother, Debora Boyd.
Tickets now available for Waterfowl Festival’s Fin, Feather and Bourbon event
Per a recent announcement from festival organizers, tickets are now available for the Hatteras Village Waterfowl Festival’s premier Friday night affair, the Fin, Feather and Bourbon event, which will be held on February 24. The Fin, Feather and Bourbon event features a wide array of small plates focusing on...
