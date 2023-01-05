Read full article on original website
911 systems down in Bay County, surrounding area
BAY CITY, MI - Central dispatch offices around the state appear to be dealing with a 911 outage, including mid-Michigan. A BAYAlert issued at 3:29 p.m. on Jan. 10 states that Bay County 911 is currently experiencing technical issues. If you have an emergency in Bay County, authorities are asking...
What happens to incoming federal funds after Buena Vista’s Welcome Inn burns to the ground
BUENA VISTA TWP, MI — Now that the Welcome Inn & Suites in Buena Vista Township is a pile of ash and rubble, money that was awarded in a federal spending package will go toward the cleaning of the site. The Saginaw County Land Bank Authority was granted $2.4...
Saginaw County 911 outage; Residents urged to call non-emergency number
UPDATE @ 5:10 P.M.: According to officials with Saginaw County 911, services have been restored to normal operation. Similar outages seen in Bay and Midland Counties have also been reportedly corrected. SAGINAW COUNTY, MI-- Saginaw County 911 sent out an alert after 3:30 pm.m on Tuesday, Jan. 1 that their...
Bay City attorney starts Rotary Smile Program to give braces to those in need
BAY CITY, MI — Beyond his legal practice, Bay City Attorney Matthew B. Hewitt has a modest ambition. “My goal is, one smile at a time, to change the world,” Hewitt says with a self-aware chuckle. He means it literally, by helping those in need obtain braces to...
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
Trash company works weekend picking up uncollected garbage across Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — The new company collecting Saginaw’s curbside trash ramped up its efforts over the weekend to clean up garbage not collected last week, officials said. Priority Waste, a Clinton Township-based company that provides curbside garbage pickup at 34 Michigan municipalities including Flint, began its 5-year contract servicing Saginaw last week.
Gov. Whitmer commutes life-without-parole sentence of Bay County woman convicted of murdering husband in 1990
LANSING, MI — After more than three decades in prison for her role in her husband’s Bay County killing, a man she alleged put her through extreme domestic abuse, LuAnne Szénay has the chance to be free again. It’s a prospect that for long seemed impossible, as...
Michigan author promises new info on Edmund Fitzgerald wreck in latest book
BAY CITY, MI — Michigan author and Great Lakes historian Ric Mixter is speaking in Bay City this month on his latest book, “Tattletale Sounds: The Edmund Fitzgerald Investigations,” which promises new information on the wreck nearly half a century later. Mixter will give a talk from...
Second weekend abandoned hotel fire in Saginaw County quickly extinguished by firefighters
BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI—Another weekend hotel fire drew out Saginaw County fire departments just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. According to Bridgeport Township Fire Chief David Smigiel, calls first started coming in from passersby on Interstate -75 who could see smoke and fire inside a room of the abandoned Days Inn at 6379 Dixie Hwy.
Police investigate body found in Saginaw river
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Two year anniversary of the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Congressman Dan Kildee recounts his experiences at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 on the two...
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day food giveaway to take place at Midland’s Dow Diamond
BAY CITY, MI — Midland is hosting a food giveaway Monday, Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a special day of service that pays homage to King’s work as a civil rights activist and leader. The food distribution event will take place at Dow Diamond, 825 E....
27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration is Jan. 16
SAGINAW, MI — The 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration hosted by the Iota Chi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. in partnership with Delta College Black Faculty and Staff will take place Monday, Jan. 16, at downtown Saginaw’s Dow Event Center. The Unity...
Tired of high egg prices? What you need to know about raising chickens in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - Egg prices have been causing a bit of “shell-shock” at grocery stores. Egg prices have jumped up nearly 50% in the past year in Michigan, with some shoppers paying upwards of $5 for a dozen eggs. An outbreak of avian influenza caused major egg...
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
City of Lansing responds to Marvin Gardens conditions
Marvin Gardens in Lansing is an apartment complex that has been heavily featured here on WLNS.
Indiana man charged with arson in fire at Saginaw group recovery home
SAGINAW, MI — An Indiana man is facing an arson charge after allegedly setting fire to the group home he lived in on the city’s West Side. About 3 p.m. on Jan. 4, the Saginaw and Buena Vista Township fire departments responded to a reported blaze at a two-story house at 403 N. Webster St. Initial reports indicated there were explosions heard from the basement, said Saginaw Fire Marshal Derron Suchodolski.
Police looking for missing person in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for someone who went missing. Police are looking for 18-year-old Damion Dunn. Police said he is 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds. If you know anything that can help police find him, call the LPD at (517) 483-4600. Subscribe to our...
Bay City man gets probation for choking kitten to death, prohibited from having animals
BAY CITY, MI — A man with an admitted history of killing pets has received a probationary sentence for choking his roommate’s kitten to death. Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran on Monday, Jan. 9, sentenced 30-year-old Mark M. Jacobs II to 18 months’ probation. While on probation, Jacobs is prohibited from possessing or having contact with animals.
Cops find BMW that struck, killed Michigan State student who was in Oakland County for holidays
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have located the BMW they believe struck and killed a Michigan State University student in Oakland County while he was home for the holidays. Crash details. The crash happened at 5:49 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) in the area of Rochester Road and Whims Lane...
