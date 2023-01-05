ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

MLive

911 systems down in Bay County, surrounding area

BAY CITY, MI - Central dispatch offices around the state appear to be dealing with a 911 outage, including mid-Michigan. A BAYAlert issued at 3:29 p.m. on Jan. 10 states that Bay County 911 is currently experiencing technical issues. If you have an emergency in Bay County, authorities are asking...
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police investigate body found in Saginaw river

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Two year anniversary of the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Congressman Dan Kildee recounts his experiences at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 on the two...
SAGINAW, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M

A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Indiana man charged with arson in fire at Saginaw group recovery home

SAGINAW, MI — An Indiana man is facing an arson charge after allegedly setting fire to the group home he lived in on the city’s West Side. About 3 p.m. on Jan. 4, the Saginaw and Buena Vista Township fire departments responded to a reported blaze at a two-story house at 403 N. Webster St. Initial reports indicated there were explosions heard from the basement, said Saginaw Fire Marshal Derron Suchodolski.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Police looking for missing person in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for someone who went missing. Police are looking for 18-year-old Damion Dunn. Police said he is 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds. If you know anything that can help police find him, call the LPD at (517) 483-4600. Subscribe to our...
LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

