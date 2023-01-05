ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bondurant barbecue restaurant, open since 2017, announces closure

By Chris Higgins, Des Moines Register
A downtown Bondurant restaurant announced its closure Wednesday, though a replacement appears to be on the horizon.

Pinkley's Boxcar BBQ announced in a Facebook post that the restaurant will not be re-opening in 2023. The restaurant, with its focus on Memphis-style barbecue, served dishes like brisket melts, mac and cheese bowls, meat-stuffed grilled cheese, jalapeño cream corn and chopped pork sliders. The restaurant partnered with Reclaimed Rails Brewing Company next door.

Boxcar BBQ opened in 2017 , and the prominent Pinkley family took over in 2020.

In the post, the Pinkley family thanked staff, management, customers and Reclaimed Rails.

"We have created lasting memories and learning experiences," the post said.

A new restaurant will be opening in the space, according to the post, with an announcement to come later.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs of Des Moines for the Des Moines Register. Contact him at chiggins@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Bondurant barbecue restaurant, open since 2017, announces closure

