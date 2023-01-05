After a tragic death and a tension-filled cliffhanger at the end of last week's episode of the Yellowstone prequel 1923, this week's episode, "War and the Turquoise Tide" answered the questions around the fate of Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) as well as saw the arrival of a new antagonist for the Duttons, not to mention saw Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) finally have to face some things he had been avoiding for some time as his story prepares to intersect with that of the Duttons back home. However, while the episode certainly set the stage for the next big challenge in the series, fans will have to wait a little bit to see how things move forward from here. There's no new episode of 1923 until Sunday, February 5th. Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of 1923 beyond this point.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO