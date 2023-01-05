Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Prizes Give Makima and Power Playboy Bunny Makeovers
Here we go again. Chainsaw Man may be done with season one, but the fandom is not letting Makima or Power out of its sights. After all, it looks like new merchandise for the girls is on the way, and it promises to turn the pair into Playboy bunnies. As...
ComicBook
Ayakashi Triangle Releases Anime Opening: Watch
Ayakashi Triangle has now made its official anime adaptation debut as part of the new slate of releases hitting as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and with the anime's first episode comes its opening theme sequence! Kentaro Yabuki's newest manga series has been getting a lot of attention among manga fans over the past year as not only did the series notable move from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to the exclusive Jump+ app, but it also lost its English simulpub release due to the nature of the content found in the manga (which is like many of Yabuki's series from the past).
ComicBook
In/Spectre Season 2 Episode Count Revealed
In/Spectre has finally kicked off its highly anticipated second season with its first new episode airing as part of the jam packed Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the series has revealed how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for. The Crunchyroll co-production was one of the original slate of original anime releases the streaming service took on back in 2020, and it was such a hit with fans that a second season announcement wasn't a surprise at all. After a few years of waiting, the second season of the series has finally aired its first episode.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Adult Cartoon After Just One Season
Netflix is continuing its recent string of notable cancellations by cancelling a fan-favorite adult animated program after just one season released! Adult animation has been enjoying some success with Netflix's streaming service, and even franchises like Big Mouth have gone to on to be such big hits that they have spawned multiple seasons and spin-offs all their own. But not every animated series has that same luck, and unfortunately despite a cult fan following anxiously waiting to see what happens after that cliffhanger, Inside Job will not be returning for a second season.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Reveals New Poster Featuring The Next Generation Cast
Paramount+ has released a new poster for Star Trek: Picard Season 3. The poster debuted on Monday during the show's panel at the TCA winter 2023 press tour. Both featured the returning cast from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The poster includes Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverley Crusher, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as the now-pacifist (sort of) Worf, Marin Sirtis as Deanna Troi, and Brent Spiner not as Data, but his evil brother Lore. The poster also features returning Star Trek: Picard stars Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner, Michael Dorn Explain Worf's Pacifism
Star Trek fans weren't exactly thrilled when they learned that Worf was getting a big change for his return in Star Trek: Picard Season 3. As one of the early Picard Season 3 trailers revealed, Worf has entered a phase of pacifism in his older years – a code of non-violence that couldn't be more ill-timed, as Jean-Luc Picard and his former Enterprise crew are being hunted by the villain Vadic (Amanda Plummer), who commands the mighty warship The Shrike.
ComicBook
A Man Called Otto Review: Tom Hanks' Best Performance in Years
Despite being in his fifth decade as an actor, Tom Hanks is as busy as ever. The critically acclaimed leading man put in three performances in 2022 alone, which included starring opposite Austin Butler in Elvis and becoming the latest actor to bring Geppetto to life in Pinocchio. His latest starring role comes in A Man Called Otto, an American adaptation of the 2012 Fredrik Backman novel, which began its limited-release run at last year's midnight hour. While breaking up its rollout has led to A Man Called Otto flying under the radar for some, Hanks puts in his best performance in years in this heartwarming tale.
ComicBook
Adam Rich, Eight is Enough and Dungeons & Dragons Star, Dies at 54
Adam Rich, who was best known for his role in the television dramedy Eight Is Enough, has died at the age of 54. Rich was found lifeless on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, as a family member confirmed to TMZ. They did not provide a cause of death, but the police do not suspect foul play. Eight is Enough followed a family with eight children, the Bradfords, chronicling their lives as they grew and met familiar milestones, from dating to marriage to children of their own. Rich played the character Nicholas Bradford, the family's youngest son. Dick Van Patten, Lani O'Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve also starred in the ABC series, which ran from 1977 until 1981.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale
Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Adds to Mirko Cosplay Trend With Endeavor
Two of the biggest professional heroes that have hit the ground floor running in My Hero Academia's sixth season have been Endeavor, the number one hero, and Mirko, the high-flying rabbit hero. With 2023 being marked as the "Year of The Rabbit" according to the Chinese Zodiac, Mirko has received plenty of attention following her MVP status in the fight against Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front. Now, an assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi has swapped the outfits of the two adult heroes.
ComicBook
New Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Tease Major Threat
It's been one heck of a day for fans of the Ant-Man franchise. First thing Monday morning, Marvel Studios released a black light-inspired poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ahead of the film's final trailer release. Once the trailer was released during the NCAA's College Football Playoff National Championship game, Marvel Studios then unvieled another new poster for the Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-starring film.
ComicBook
Wednesday Kicked Off Netflix Top Spot by Returning Fan-Favorite Series
Netflix's Wednesday has been enjoying the top spot for Netflix TV shows for weeks now, but the Goth queen just lost her throne to a queen and a princess. Ginny & Georgia Season 2's became the no. 1 TV show on Netflix when it premiered on January 5th, with 180.47 million hours viewed between the period of January 5th and the 8th. Wednesday came in at no. 3 with 81.34M hours viewed that week, while the heist series Kaleidoscope was no. 2 with 112.32M hours viewed.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Hits a Home Run With Nobara
Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up to come back for Season 2 of the anime's run later this year, and now one awesome cosplay is really hitting it out of the park by highlighting one of Nobara Kugisaki's best looks from the anime's first season! The first season taking on Gege Akutami's original manga series was one of the biggest instant successes of the last few years as fans were quickly drawn to the main characters at the center of it all. Nobara provided a much different kind of heroine that fans were used to, and now she's one of the most anticipated returns in the upcoming season.
ComicBook
Mayfair Witches EPs Address Crossover Potential With Interview With the Vampire
Now that the second series in AMC's Immortal Universe based on the works of the late author Anne Rice, Mayfair Witches, is finally here, fans have one major question: will there be a crossover with the other major series in the universe, the wildly popular Interview With the Vampire? Given that both series exist within the same universe — and, indeed, there is some crossover between the stories of the vampires and the witches on the pages of Rice's novels — and are generally set in New Orleans, it seems somewhat inevitable that there will be some crossover and on Tuesday during the AMC panel at the TCA presentation (via Collider), series executive producer Mark Johnson and showrunner Esta Spalding addressed the possibility.
ComicBook
When Does the Next Episode of Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Air?
After a tragic death and a tension-filled cliffhanger at the end of last week's episode of the Yellowstone prequel 1923, this week's episode, "War and the Turquoise Tide" answered the questions around the fate of Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) as well as saw the arrival of a new antagonist for the Duttons, not to mention saw Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) finally have to face some things he had been avoiding for some time as his story prepares to intersect with that of the Duttons back home. However, while the episode certainly set the stage for the next big challenge in the series, fans will have to wait a little bit to see how things move forward from here. There's no new episode of 1923 until Sunday, February 5th. Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of 1923 beyond this point.
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
ComicBook
Aggretsuko Releases Series Recap Ahead of Final Season
Aggretsuko is gearing up to come back to Netflix with its fifth and final season next month, and now fans can get ready in style with a new recap video going over the first four seasons of the series to remind you of everything that has gone down! The fourth season of Aggretsuko wrapped up its run back in 2021 with the tease that the series would be returning for a fifth season in the future, but it wasn't until late last Fall that the fifth season was announced to actually be the final one for the series overall.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Kenjaku's Culling Game Scam
Jujutsu Kaisen has kicked the Culling Game into its next major phase, and the newest chapter of the series revealed the major scam that Kenjaku had been building towards with the deadly tournament! Following Yuji Itadori and the rest of his team's first slate of fights across the Culling Game colonies, the latest chapters of the series instead have been updating fans on what is happening outside of the tournament as Kenjaku has been making strange moves. He had been seen recruiting the United States military for the deadly tournament, but the series had yet to reveal why the villain was going so far.
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Reaches Massive Box Office Milestone
One Piece Film: Red is gearing up to round out its very long theatrical run in Japan later this month, and the feature film has reached a massive box office milestone before the run comes to an end! The newest feature film in Eiichiro Oda's long running franchise ended up becoming not only one of Toei Animation's most successful anime movies released in 2023 overall, but is now the most successful film in the franchise's history. It's why the theatrical run of the film is still going strong in Japan and won't end until later this month.
ComicBook
Inside Job Cancellation Sparks Viral Petition For Its Renewal
It looks like Netflix is at it again. This week, reports confirmed the worst kind of news as Inside Job has been axed. The popular animated series was expected to move into season two after its finale, but alas, that is no longer the case. Series creator Shion Takeuchi confirmed the comedy has been canceled, and the news has sparked a viral petition to renew the cult favorite.
