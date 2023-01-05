7-Eleven on Hagerstown's Dual Highway closed due to early morning destructive fire

Hagerstown Fire Marshal Dale Fishack said Thursday that the 7-Eleven on Dual Highway has been condemned and is a "total loss" following an overnight fire.

The cause of the fire was being investigated, Fishack said.

The fire at the 1623 Dual Highway convenience store was reported at 1 a.m. Thursday, Fishack said. Fishack said it's his understanding the fire was called in by a store employee.

A store employee was taken to Meritus Medical Center for smoke inhalation, he said.

More city news:Ethics complaint claims Mayor Keller told 'terrible lies.' 'Absolutely unfounded' she says

There were two employees at the store, Fishack said. He did not know how many customers were there at the time of the fire.

"The building is condemned. ... All the stock was destroyed as a result of the fire," Fishack said.

The longtime store and gas station is on the west side of the Dual Highway, near the intersection with Edgewood Drive.

Fishack would not be specific about the origin of the fire due to the investigation, other than saying it started inside the building. The fire progressed throughout the building and roof. The store had fire, heat and smoke damage.

The fire was "knocked down" at 1:31 a.m., meaning the main fire was out and firefighters were searching for hot spots, he confirmed.

About 40 firefighters responded. In addition to the Hagerstown Fire Department, the Funkstown fire company, the air unit, the rehab unit and Community Rescue Service responded, Fishack said.

Fishack said he hoped to meet with the store manager on Thursday to determine the value of lost inventory.

The property is owned by 7-Eleven Inc., which has a Dallas address, according to the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation website. A company representative could not be immediately reached.